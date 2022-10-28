Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Tupac Shakur: The Mysterious Death of a Hip-Hop LegendLord GaneshLas Vegas, NV
New Orleans Saints Dennis Allen gets revenge with a 24-0 shutout of the Raiders; Kamara breaks out with 3 TouchdownsJames PatrickNew Orleans, LA
Las Vegas: Detective accused of Domestic Violence Grabbed Neck of his Girlfriend and Kicked in DoorShameel ShamsLas Vegas, NV
Boy Found in a Vegas-Themed Suitcase in April Has Been Identified - Mother Wanted on Charges of MurderA.W. NavesAtlanta, GA
MMA Fighting
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule
The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night. Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)
Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
ringsidenews.com
Iron Sheik Threatens To Break Jake Paul’s Neck After Anderson Silva Fight
Jake Paul has always been part of huge boxing matches, and he manages to build up a ton of hype for his fights. Jake Paul also loves trash-talking his opponents, and it has proven to be an effective strategy. However, even The Problem Child is no match for the Iron Sheik.
CBS Sports
Boxing predictions, best bets, odds: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, Vasiliy Lomachenko among top picks
Boxing weekends don't get much busier than what's on tap for Saturday. Four separate cards are set to commence around the globe with differing levels of repute among them. The biggest of the day is set to go down in Glendale, Arizona, when social media star Jake Paul looks to continue his ascent as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great Anderson Silva (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).
Boxing Scene
Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!
The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
MMAmania.com
Official ‘Paul vs. Silva’ salaries: What will each fighter earn for tonight’s PPV event?
Jake Paul and Anderson Silva will collide in a highly-anticipated boxing match later tonight (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) live on Showtime pay-per-view (PPV) and FITE.TV from inside Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., and the two fighters will earn millions doing it. LIVE! Watch ‘Paul Vs. Silva’ On PPV...
SkySports
Vasiliy Lomachenko wins thrilling return to boxing against Jamaine Ortiz, targets champion Devin Haney next
Vasiliy Lomachenko took a unanimous decision win over Jamaine Ortiz at the Madison Square Garden Theater in New York. The world former champion from Ukraine won by scorecards of 115-113, 116-112 and 117-111 for the three judges. But those tallies did not tell the story of what was a close, thrilling fight.
MMA Fighting
UFC Vegas 63 post-fight show: Is featherweight division cursed after Arnold Allen vs. Calvin Kattar ending?
For the second time in a three-month span, an important UFC featherweight main event bout ended with an unfortunate injury leaving fans and viewers with more questions than answers. In the main event of UFC Vegas 63, Arnold Allen got the biggest win of his career against Calvin Kattar, but it certainly wasn’t the way he wanted it to happen.
ESPN
Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win
Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Sporting News
Can I watch Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva free? Live streaming options for Paul vs. Silva 2022 boxing fight
One of the most unusual boxing fights in recent memory will be taking place Saturday as YouTuber Jake Paul faces off against MMA legend Anderson Silva. The bout has been causing debate all over the internet. Who will walk out of the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz., the winner?
Yardbarker
UFC on ESPN+ 71 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen
Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 71: Kattar vs. Allen, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon finishes up a busy month of October back at their home base of the Apex in Las Vegas with an exciting featherweight main event that could play a role in the divisional title picture.
MMAWeekly.com
Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Post-fight Press Conference Video
Following the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tune in to hear from the big winner during the post-fight press conference. Paul entered the bout undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) having knocked out all of his previous opponents. Silva, the...
ESPN
Former Spurs guard Joshua Primo clears waivers, sources say
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo has cleared waivers and become an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN on Monday. Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was suddenly waived Friday night after several allegations of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN. There is...
worldboxingnews.net
Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win
The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
ESPN
Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1
First Period--1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 8 (Kempe, Fiala), 13:12. Penalties--Kempe, LA (Hooking), 4:20. Second Period--2, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 2 (Kupari, Fiala), 3:44. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 2 (Doughty, Vilardi), 5:06. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 3 (Moore, Arvidsson), 7:39 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 3 (Roy, Fiala), 9:59. 6, St. Louis, Toropchenko 1 (Acciari, Barbashev), 10:42. Penalties--Faulk, STL (High Sticking), 5:39; Schenn, STL (Holding), 16:19; Kaliyev, LA (Delay of Game), 19:21.
Boxing Scene
Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats
Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
MMAmania.com
Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63
UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
ESPN
Sources: Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women
The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The decision to release Primo on Friday night was sudden and shocking, and it...
bodyslam.net
Dana Brooke Teases Teaming Up With Emma Again
The 24/7 Champion is open to teaming with Emma again. The pair teamed together in WWE in NXT and on the main roster, with the team being split up upon Emma’s release from the company a few years ago. Emma made her return to the company on Friday’s SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge.
411mania.com
Jon Moxley On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut, Wanting to Give Back Going Forward
Jon Moxley has re-upped with AEW, and he recently weighed in on his goals moving forward as well as Renee Paquette’s AEW debut. Moxley appeared on Cincy 3:60 recently and talked about his new contract and wanting to give back to wrestling and more, and you can check out some highlights below:
