ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
MMA Fighting

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule

The Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva start time, TV schedule is for the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva event at the Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz.,, on Saturday night. Jake Paul will look to improve to 6-0 in his professional boxing career against former UFC champion Anderson Silva. The 25-year-old boxer defeated Tyron Woodley in his last boxing outing via sixth-round knockout on Dec. 18, 2021.
GLENDALE, AZ
bjpenndotcom

Jake Paul sends a message to Dana White following win over UFC legend Anderson Silva (Video)

Jake Paul sent a direct message to UFC president Dana White following his victory over MMA legend Anderson Silva this evening in Arizona. Paul (6-0) went toe-to-toe with Silva (3-2) for eight straight rounds tonight in Glendale, Arizona. It was a thrilling back and forth affair which saw ‘The Spider’ playing his usual games inside the squared circle. While Anderson had a strong showing, the better volume of punches from Paul seemed to have him ahead on the judges’ scorecards headed into the eighth and final round of the fight. It was in round eight that Jake Paul was able to score a knockdown on the former UFC middleweight kingpin, a punch that surely secured him the unanimous decision win.
GLENDALE, AZ
CBS Sports

Boxing predictions, best bets, odds: Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva, Vasiliy Lomachenko among top picks

Boxing weekends don't get much busier than what's on tap for Saturday. Four separate cards are set to commence around the globe with differing levels of repute among them. The biggest of the day is set to go down in Glendale, Arizona, when social media star Jake Paul looks to continue his ascent as he takes on former UFC middleweight champion and all-time great Anderson Silva (9 p.m. ET, Showtime PPV).
GLENDALE, AZ
Boxing Scene

Stevenson Ready For Lomachenko Fight: No Sugar Coating or Cakewalks!

The 135-pound picture is packed with star talent featuring the likes of undisputed champion Devin Haney and top-flight contenders and former champions like Vasiliy Lomachenko, Shakur Stevenson, Gervonta Davis, Isaac Cruz, and Ryan Garcia. Outside of Davis’ clash against Cruz last year, however, no one else has faced one another...
ESPN

Max Verstappen boycotts Sky Sports after Ted Kravitz comments about 2021 title win

Max Verstappen is refusing to talk to British F1 broadcaster Sky Sports at the Mexican Grand Prix following comments made by pundit Ted Kravitz. The reigning double world champion is unhappy at comments Kravitz made in his "Ted's Notebook" show after the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin, when he referred to Lewis Hamilton being "robbed" of the 2021 title.
Yardbarker

UFC on ESPN+ 71 live results: Calvin Kattar vs. Arnold Allen

Welcome to F4WOnline.com's live coverage of UFC on ESPN+ 71: Kattar vs. Allen, emanating from the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. The Octagon finishes up a busy month of October back at their home base of the Apex in Las Vegas with an exciting featherweight main event that could play a role in the divisional title picture.
LAS VEGAS, NV
MMAWeekly.com

Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva Post-fight Press Conference Video

Following the boxing match between Jake Paul and Anderson Silva at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona, tune in to hear from the big winner during the post-fight press conference. Paul entered the bout undefeated in his boxing career (5-0) having knocked out all of his previous opponents. Silva, the...
GLENDALE, AZ
ESPN

Former Spurs guard Joshua Primo clears waivers, sources say

Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo has cleared waivers and become an unrestricted free agent, sources told ESPN on Monday. Primo, the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft, was suddenly waived Friday night after several allegations of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN. There is...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
worldboxingnews.net

Haney made big favorite after Lomachenko digs deep for Ortiz win

The odds of Devin Haney defeating Vasiliy Lomachenko in 2023 shifted considerably after the latter went tooth and nail with Jamaine Ortiz. Undisputed WBC, IBF, WBO, and WBA lightweight champion Haney was ringside to witness the fight and later got in the ring for a head-to-head with the formidable Ukrainian.
OHIO STATE
ESPN

Los Angeles 5, St. Louis 1

First Period--1, Los Angeles, Vilardi 8 (Kempe, Fiala), 13:12. Penalties--Kempe, LA (Hooking), 4:20. Second Period--2, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 2 (Kupari, Fiala), 3:44. 3, Los Angeles, Kopitar 2 (Doughty, Vilardi), 5:06. 4, Los Angeles, Kaliyev 3 (Moore, Arvidsson), 7:39 (pp). 5, Los Angeles, Grundstrom 3 (Roy, Fiala), 9:59. 6, St. Louis, Toropchenko 1 (Acciari, Barbashev), 10:42. Penalties--Faulk, STL (High Sticking), 5:39; Schenn, STL (Holding), 16:19; Kaliyev, LA (Delay of Game), 19:21.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Boxing Scene

Vasiliy Lomachenko vs. Jamaine Ortiz - CompuBox Punch Stats

Vasiliy Lomachenko had a slight 125-122 edge in punches landed and outlanded Jamine Ortiz better than 2-1 in jabs. Loma landed 31% of his power after landing 48% in his previous 18. Hulu Theater, Madison Square Garden, New York City - In a lightweight clash, former three division world champion...
MMAmania.com

Monday Morning Hangover: Featherweight title picture is a hot mess after UFC Vegas 63

UFC Vegas 63 went down last Saturday night (Sat., Oct. 29, 2022) inside UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada, which was overshadowed by the Jake Paul vs. Anderson Silva boxing match that went down 280 miles away in Glendale, Arizona. The outcome of the ESPN+-streamed main event further complicated what is going on at the top of Ultimate Fighting Championship’s (UFC) Featherweight division, as Arnold Allen won his twelfth straight fight (tenth inside the Octagon), by defeating Calvin Kattar after “The Boston Finisher” suffered a devastating knee injury (watch it).
LAS VEGAS, NV
ESPN

Sources: Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to women

The San Antonio Spurs' release of guard Joshua Primo -- the No. 12 pick in the 2021 NBA draft -- stemmed from multiple alleged instances of him exposing himself to women, sources told ESPN on Saturday. The decision to release Primo on Friday night was sudden and shocking, and it...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
bodyslam.net

Dana Brooke Teases Teaming Up With Emma Again

The 24/7 Champion is open to teaming with Emma again. The pair teamed together in WWE in NXT and on the main roster, with the team being split up upon Emma’s release from the company a few years ago. Emma made her return to the company on Friday’s SmackDown, answering Ronda Rousey’s SmackDown Women’s Championship open challenge.
411mania.com

Jon Moxley On Renee Paquette’s AEW Debut, Wanting to Give Back Going Forward

Jon Moxley has re-upped with AEW, and he recently weighed in on his goals moving forward as well as Renee Paquette’s AEW debut. Moxley appeared on Cincy 3:60 recently and talked about his new contract and wanting to give back to wrestling and more, and you can check out some highlights below:

Comments / 0

Community Policy