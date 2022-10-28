ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fox 19

Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Northside early Monday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting

CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash

COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
COLERAIN, OH
Fox 19

SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
CINCINNATI, OH
Fox 19

Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island

WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery

CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
SAINT BERNARD, OH
WKRC

Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death

LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
LOCKLAND, OH
Fox 19

Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say

HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
LYNCHBURG, OH
Fox 19

16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
CINCINNATI, OH

