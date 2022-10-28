Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
3 Places To Get Hot Dogs in the Cincinnati AreaIsla ChiuCincinnati, OH
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
3 Great Pizza Spots in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Ja'Marr Chase Injury Update Improves Tee Higgins' Fantasy Football ValueFlurrySportsCincinnati, OH
This Town in Ohio Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United States for 2022Joe MertensCincinnati, OH
Related
Fox 19
Woman dies after shooting in Avondale, police say
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A woman died after shots were fired at her car in Avondale Monday afternoon, according to Cincinnati police. Officers say they responded to the area of Reading Road and Lincoln Street around 2:30 p.m. The woman was shot and her car hit another vehicle before coming to...
Fox 19
Man dies after shooting in Northside, coroner says
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man is dead after a shooting in Northside early Monday, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Officers say the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of Kirby Avenue. The victim was shot multiple times and taken to the University of Cincinnati...
Fox 19
Driver arrested after purposely running over woman’s feet: court docs
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A driver is under arrest after Cincinnati police say she purposely ran over a woman’s feet. Larica Brown, 34, of Paddock Hills is held on a felonious assault charge at the Hamilton County Justice Center. Police wrote in an affidavit it happened in the 900 block...
Fox 19
Police identify 40-year-old victim in Avondale shooting
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Police identified a 40-year-old man who died following a shooting in Avondale Sunday morning. Officers say they were called to the 800 block of Hutchins Avenue around 9:30 a.m. after a ShotSpotter technology alerted police of 10 rounds that went off in the area. Once police arrived, they...
Fox 19
Man accused in Paige Johnson’s disappearance, death returns to court Monday
BATAVIA, Ohio. (FOX19) - The man charged in connection with the 2010 disappearance and death of Florence teen Paige Johnson will return to court Monday. Jacob Bumpass, 34, of Finneytown is scheduled to appear in Clermont County Common Pleas Court at 9 a.m. His trial was expected to begin Monday...
21-year-old man dies after being shot multiple times in Northside
Cincinnati police officers responded to the shooting around 5:30 a.m. on Kirby Avenue. Investigators have not said if there are any suspects.
Fox 19
Hamilton man incompetent to stand trial after abduction attempt caught on video: Court docs
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton man facing several charges including kidnapping and abduction has been found incompetent to stand trial, according to Butler County court records. Deric McPherson, 33, was on trial following his alleged attempt to kidnap a 6-year-old girl from the front yard of her home on...
Fox 19
Coroner identifies person killed in Colerain crash
COLERAIN, Ohio (WXIX) - One person involved in a two-vehicle crash on Oct. 24 in Colerain has died. Ayinde Hiett, 26, of Cincinnati succumbed to their injuries on Oct. 30, according to the Hamilton County Coroner’s Office. Colerain police say officers and the fire department responded to Colerain Avenue...
WTVM
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to court documents. The criminal complaint said Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8. The complaint said Lily died “by means of...
Fox 19
SUV hits 4-year-old boy, flees scene in Avondale
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A young boy was hit by a car that fled the scene in Avondale Monday afternoon. It happened around 2:30 p.m. on Washington Avenue, according to Cincinnati police. The 4-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when a white Ford SUV rear-ended a black Chrysler. The crash forced...
Fox 19
Man indicted in connection with 2020 chase near Kings Island
WARREN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) -A man was indicted Monday in connection with a police chase and crash that occurred near Kings Island in 2020. Joshua Brackenridge is facing charges of inducing panic, obstructing official business, criminal trespassing, according to the Warren County Prosecutor’s Office. Mason police say that on...
Fox 19
“Baby, please wake up:” 911 calls released of mother accused of murdering 5-month-old
CINCINNATI (WXIX) -Norwood police released the 911 calls of a mother accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter. Rebecca King “purposely caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8, according to a criminal complaint. During the 911 call, King is heard saying, “Baby, please wake up” and “Come...
Fox 19
Woman dead, 4 firefighters hurt in Springfield Township crash with fire truck
SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman is dead Monday after a crash involving a fire truck in Springfield Township. It happened around 10:13 a.m. on West North Bend Road near Greenfield Drive, according to Springfield Township Police Chief Rick Bley. Kyana Lenon, 27, was driving east on West...
Norwood mother charged with murder in infant's death, court docs say
In an affidavit, Norwood police said 37-year-old Rebecca King 'did purposely cause the death of her daughter ... by means of blunt impact.'
WLWT 5
Police: Vehicle chase ends in gunshots, crash in cemetery
CINCINNATI — The St. Bernard Police Department says an investigation is underway after a two cars that were chasing and shooting at each other ended in a crash in a cemetery. Officials say around 11 p.m. Saturday, officers heard several shots fired on Vine Street near Wuest Street when,...
WKRC
Loved ones organize march in honor of 20-year-old man shot to death
LOCKLAND, Ohio (WKRC) - Loved ones are calling for justice in the death of a 20-year-old man. Treshawn Smith was fatally shot October 22 in Lockland. Saturday, his family coordinated a walk with the organization UCanSpeakForMe. Participants marched several blocks from where Smith was killed, at Elm Street and Wyoming...
Fox 19
Safety pin, metal found in Ohioans’ Halloween candy, police say
HIGHLAND COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - Multiple parents in Lynchburg say they found small pieces of metal in their children’s Halloween candy last week. Lynchburg Police Chief Richard Warner says they are investigating four different reports involving five pieces of candy. Warner says small pieces of metal including a safety...
Fox 19
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges, including murder
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A 16-year-old was indicted Friday on 20 counts, including murder, kidnapping and abduction, and could face life in prison, according to Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters. Deters says Michael Madaris killed Avante Beatty, 18, Yarsellay Sammie, 39, and 16-year-old Javier Randolph for potentially being affiliated with a...
16-year-old indicted on 20 charges from 3 separate murders and a kidnapping
Michael Madaris, 16, is being tried as an adult for 20 charges, including six counts of murder and three counts of kidnapping.
WLWT 5
Prosecutor: 2 men indicted after Cincinnati father shot, killed in front of infant
HAMILTON COUNTY, Ohio — Two men have been indicted in the death of a man who was killed next to his months-old baby. Hamilton County Prosecutor Joe Deters announced Marquez Coleman, 27, and Charlie Dailey, 26, were indicted on one count of aggravated murder, one count of murder, one count of felonious assault and two counts of having weapons while under disability.
Comments / 1