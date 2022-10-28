NFL World Reacts To Le'Veon Bell News

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Le'Veon Bell has chosen the boxing ring over the gridiron and it appears it's going to stay that way.

Bell, the former Pro Bowl NFL running back, told NFL.com this week that there's only a "one-percent chance" he will return to playing professional football.

The only thing that will convince him to leave boxing behind for the NFL is if he gets the chance to be a starting running back for a Super Bowl contender. That's it.

Unless those demands are met, Bell is going to stick with boxing.

"I feel like it's a one-percent chance," Bell said, via NFL.com . "It would have to be playoffs, and then like I got a starting job and it's for a contending team – I have a chance win a Super Bowl. That'd literally be the only chance."

Bell also claims he's turned down many NFL offers to remain in boxing. Fans are having a tough time believing that.

"Turned down NFL offers my ass. Maybe to work the concession stand," one fan said.

"Zero ppl are calling him back lmao If they did, it's for the minimum," another fan wrote.

"Zero love in here for one of the best two-way backs of the past decade smh," a fan commented.

With football behind him, Le'Veon Bell is full committed to boxing. Soon, he has a chance to make a statement in the ring against Uriah Hall.

Bell vs. Hall takes place Oct. 29. The fight is apart of the Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.