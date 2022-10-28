ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

NFL World Reacts To Le'Veon Bell News

By Alek Arend
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BCUxn_0ipSBx5q00

© Erik Williams-USA TODAY Sports

Le'Veon Bell has chosen the boxing ring over the gridiron and it appears it's going to stay that way.

Bell, the former Pro Bowl NFL running back, told NFL.com this week that there's only a "one-percent chance" he will return to playing professional football.

The only thing that will convince him to leave boxing behind for the NFL is if he gets the chance to be a starting running back for a Super Bowl contender. That's it.

Unless those demands are met, Bell is going to stick with boxing.

"I feel like it's a one-percent chance," Bell said, via NFL.com . "It would have to be playoffs, and then like I got a starting job and it's for a contending team – I have a chance win a Super Bowl. That'd literally be the only chance."

Bell also claims he's turned down many NFL offers to remain in boxing. Fans are having a tough time believing that.

"Turned down NFL offers my ass. Maybe to work the concession stand," one fan said.

"Zero ppl are calling him back lmao If they did, it's for the minimum," another fan wrote.

"Zero love in here for one of the best two-way backs of the past decade smh," a fan commented.

With football behind him, Le'Veon Bell is full committed to boxing. Soon, he has a chance to make a statement in the ring against Uriah Hall.

Bell vs. Hall takes place Oct. 29. The fight is apart of the Logan Paul vs. Anderson Silva undercard at Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Arizona.

Comments / 44

Guest
3d ago

It not his decision about football anymore he been washed up since leaving the Steelers and he don’t have a boxing career like he thinks he does either your not a boxer just because u knocked out a washed up football player like yourself

Reply(4)
15
M.C.
3d ago

So sad. He had a great situation in Pittsburgh but got greedy and wanted two salaries. He couldn't be content being the highest paid RB so he went to the Jets then disappeared. What a waste. The Steelers covered for him during injuries and suspensions. He was on the way to having a HoF career. Now he's a has been.

Reply
7
Gene Babitchenko
3d ago

My only reaction to Levian Bell news, is surprise that anyone's bothering to report news on him at all

Reply
7
