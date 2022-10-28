Minor injured in Prince William County shooting
DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening.
Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court.Shots fired in moving car, driver killed
The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.
