Prince William County, VA

Minor injured in Prince William County shooting

By Makea Luzader
DC News Now
 4 days ago

DALE CITY, Va. (DC News Now) — Police said that a minor was injured in a shooting at Dale City on Thursday evening.

Officers with the Prince William County Police Department responded to the area of Benton Street and Brandon Court.

The roads were closed as of 8:30 p.m. as the investigation continued.

DC News Now

Local news, weather, and sports from WDVM 25 and LocalDVM.com. Earning your trust by providing you the most local news and weather for over 50 years in Western Maryland, the Eastern Panhandle of West Virginia, Northern Virginia, and the Washington Metropolitan area.

