Marysville, WA

Police: Washington couple brought children along to allegedly steal $15K of beauty products

By Jessica Goodman, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Boston 25 News WFXT
 4 days ago
AUBURN, Wash. — A husband and wife allegedly stole beauty products worth more than $15,000 from a Marysville, Washington, store with their two children, police say.

According to a news release from the Marysville Police Department, on Oct. 20, a husband and wife entered an Ulta store with their two children. The couple allegedly stole about 400 beauty products that were worth about $15,500.

MPD said the couple and their children fled the store and the area in their white Toyota minivan.

According to KIRO, an employee called the Lynnwood, Washington, Ulta store to warn employees that the couple was possibly heading their way next. Roughly 90 minutes later, the same couple walked into the Lynnwood Ulta. The employees called the police and asked the couple to leave.

According to MPD, the Lynnwood Police Department was able to find the suspect’s vehicle quickly. Officers took them into custody for first-degree theft.

A search of the van was done and officers recovered a large number of beauty products as well as $2,200 in cash, according to KIRO.

Ulta loss prevention officials told MPD detectives that this couple had stolen about $22,000 of items in nine Ulta stores in multiple states.

This is a great example of local business employees and law enforcement working together to solve the crime,” MPD said in the news release.

No further information has been released.

Boston 25 News WFXT

