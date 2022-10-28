Oct. 31—GRAND FORKS — A Grand Forks woman charged with eight drug crimes officially changed her plea in court on Monday, Oct. 31, after. Ginger Marlene Anderson, 38, was arrested in July after the Grand Forks Narcotics Task Force found various drugs and paraphernalia in her hotel room. Prior to the search, the GFNTF had contact with a confidential informant as well as two of Anderson's fentanyl clients.

