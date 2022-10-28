ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

bitcoinmagazine.com

The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin

This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailyhodl.com

Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction

A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
coingeek.com

China’s digital yuan wins big in cross-border pilot but potential pitfalls threaten efforts

A Bank for International Settlements (BIS) report on the recently concluded cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot places China at the fore. According to the report, China emerged as the leader from the efforts featuring the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Hong Kong. The multilateral CBDC effort dubbed mCBDC...
coingeek.com

Digital currency trading firm dissolves in UK after alleged scam

The news about scams and ripoffs in the digital currency industry just keeps on coming. In September, digital currency trading firm PGI Global U.K. was dissolved by the country’s High Court after allegedly scamming investors out of $709,000. The scam promised investors returns of up to 200%, but when the gains never materialized, they were prevented from withdrawing their funds from the platform.
dailyhodl.com

Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock

New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
cryptoglobe.com

$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC

Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com

Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed

Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
zycrypto.com

Creation Of A CBDC Not Important For The Long-Term Status Of The US Dollar, Says Fed Board Member

Creating a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) before other major jurisdictions is not essential for the long-term status of the US Dollar. This is the personal opinion of Governor Christopher J. Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, while speaking at the “Digital Currencies and National Security Tradeoffs” symposium at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2022.
coingeek.com

‘Crypto’ law enforcement: A crossroads for digital asset enforcement and US regulators

Enforcement in the digital-assets space faces a crossroads. Whilst the agencies governing the area vie for authority and plead for more power to act, their objectivity is being called into question, as they bleed top officials to the industry they’re charged with overseeing. Enforcement tug-of-war Two U.S. regulators have...
bitcoinist.com

Visa Has Finally Filed Trademarks For Its Crypto Wallets And The Metaverse

Credit card giant Visa has been eyeing a bigger move into the crypto space by applying for applications recently. Two days ago, the licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, disclosed the recent trademark applications for Visa. This pointed toward the probability of the credit card firm developing or launching its own...
coingeek.com

Visa delves deeper into virtual currencies with trademark applications

Payments giant Visa is embracing Web3 as it tries to extend the distance between it and rival companies like Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The latest foray into the ecosystem comes in the form of two trademark filings that hint at a major play in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
PYMNTS

BIS Sees Cross-Border CBDC Payments as Realistic and Achievable Goal

A four-country test of a cross-border payments system using central bank digital currencies was a success, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) declared last week, finding that creating international payments bridges “is a realistic and achievable goal.”. Carried out under the auspices of the BIS’ Innovation Hub Hong Kong...
coingeek.com

Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation

Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
coingeek.com

Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector

Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
boundingintocrypto.com

US Lawmakers Probe SEC, Treasury, Federal Reserve Over Revolving Door With Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News

U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about the revolving door between financial regulators and the crypto industry. “Over 200 government officials have moved between public service and crypto firms,” the lawmakers said, adding that they include 31 Treasury Department officials and 28 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials. Revolving...
marketplace.org

US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports

The U.S. government is considering restrictions that would block China — Chinese companies as well as the Chinese government — from accessing U.S.-produced emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence software, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. significantly expanded its efforts to block China from accessing U.S. semiconductor technology, by setting up rules to curb exports from U.S. and foreign tech firms.

