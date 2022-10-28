Read full article on original website
bitcoinmagazine.com
The U.S. Will Weaponize The Dollar By Backing It With Bitcoin
This is an opinion editorial by Luke Mikic, a writer, podcast host and macro analyst. This is the second part in a two-part series about the Dollar Milkshake Theory and the natural progression of this to the “Bitcoin Milkshake.” In this piece, we’ll explore where bitcoin fits into a global sovereign debt crisis.
dailyhodl.com
Shiba Inu Whale Abruptly Moves 3,914,263,607,418 SHIB in One Massive Crypto Transaction
A deep-pocketed Shiba Inu (SHIB) investor is suddenly moving trillions of SHIB in one massive crypto transaction. According to whale-surveying platform Whale Alert, the high-net-worth trader is moving a staggering 3,914,263,607,418 tokens worth about $43 million at time of writing from one unknown wallet to another. Data from the blockchain...
coingeek.com
China’s digital yuan wins big in cross-border pilot but potential pitfalls threaten efforts
A Bank for International Settlements (BIS) report on the recently concluded cross-border central bank digital currency (CBDC) pilot places China at the fore. According to the report, China emerged as the leader from the efforts featuring the United Arab Emirates, Thailand, and Hong Kong. The multilateral CBDC effort dubbed mCBDC...
The Chinese yuan has passed the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies to become the world's 5th most traded
China's yuan is now the world's fifth most traded currency, according to the Bank for International Settlements. The yuan leapt past the Australian, Canadian and Swiss currencies in the BIS' latest triennial survey. The US dollar remains the world's top currency, followed by the euro, yen and pound. The Chinese...
coingeek.com
Digital currency trading firm dissolves in UK after alleged scam
The news about scams and ripoffs in the digital currency industry just keeps on coming. In September, digital currency trading firm PGI Global U.K. was dissolved by the country’s High Court after allegedly scamming investors out of $709,000. The scam promised investors returns of up to 200%, but when the gains never materialized, they were prevented from withdrawing their funds from the platform.
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
dailyhodl.com
Staggering $1,520,000,000 in Bitcoin Exits Crypto Exchanges in 24 Hours: IntoTheBlock
New data from crypto analytics firm IntoTheBlock shows tens of thousands of Bitcoin (BTC) tokens worth more than $1 billion left crypto exchanges in a single day. According to IntoTheBlock, the more than 70,000 Bitcoin tokens valued at $1.52 billion that left exchanges in the past 24 hours is the largest outflow in six months.
cryptoglobe.com
$940 Million in Bitcoin Move off Coinbase, Fueling Speculation a Whale Is Accumulating $BTC
Roughly $940 million worth of the flagship cryptocurrency Bitcoin ($BTC) were suddenly moved off of wallets associated with the Nasdaq-listed cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, fueling speculation a large player is accumulating funds. According to Bitcoin blockchain data tracked by on-chain analytics firm CryptoQuant, around 48,000 BTC suddenly moved off of wallets...
dailyhodl.com
Top Analyst Warns Extreme Bitcoin and Ethereum Bears Are About To Get Absolutely Crushed
Popular analyst and trader Jason Pizzino is examining the likelihood of the crypto market having already bottomed out. Starting with Bitcoin (BTC), Pizzino tells his 278,000 YouTube subscribers in a new video that the flagship crypto asset is unlikely to fall to $10,000 if it pushes above the high last reached in August.
zycrypto.com
Creation Of A CBDC Not Important For The Long-Term Status Of The US Dollar, Says Fed Board Member
Creating a US Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) before other major jurisdictions is not essential for the long-term status of the US Dollar. This is the personal opinion of Governor Christopher J. Waller, a member of the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System, while speaking at the “Digital Currencies and National Security Tradeoffs” symposium at Cambridge, Massachusetts, on October 14, 2022.
coingeek.com
‘Crypto’ law enforcement: A crossroads for digital asset enforcement and US regulators
Enforcement in the digital-assets space faces a crossroads. Whilst the agencies governing the area vie for authority and plead for more power to act, their objectivity is being called into question, as they bleed top officials to the industry they’re charged with overseeing. Enforcement tug-of-war Two U.S. regulators have...
bitcoinist.com
Visa Has Finally Filed Trademarks For Its Crypto Wallets And The Metaverse
Credit card giant Visa has been eyeing a bigger move into the crypto space by applying for applications recently. Two days ago, the licensed trademark attorney, Mike Kondoudis, disclosed the recent trademark applications for Visa. This pointed toward the probability of the credit card firm developing or launching its own...
coingeek.com
Visa delves deeper into virtual currencies with trademark applications
Payments giant Visa is embracing Web3 as it tries to extend the distance between it and rival companies like Mastercard (NASDAQ: MA) and PayPal (NASDAQ: PYPL). The latest foray into the ecosystem comes in the form of two trademark filings that hint at a major play in non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and the metaverse.
BIS Sees Cross-Border CBDC Payments as Realistic and Achievable Goal
A four-country test of a cross-border payments system using central bank digital currencies was a success, the Bank for International Settlements (BIS) declared last week, finding that creating international payments bridges “is a realistic and achievable goal.”. Carried out under the auspices of the BIS’ Innovation Hub Hong Kong...
coingeek.com
Vietnam PM calls for more detailed digital currency regulation
Vietnam’s Prime Minister Pham Minh Chinh has called for comprehensive rules that will regulate the digital assets industry in the country. The comments are coming on the heels of a discussion group with cabinet members over the increasing threat of the unregulated use of the asset class. Chinh expressed...
coingeek.com
Western Union files trademark applications as it seeks to foray into digital asset sector
Multinational financial services company Western Union may be turning towards virtual currencies in the future, gleaning from the firm’s recent trademark applications. On October 18, Western Union filed three trademark applications with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO), with most filings leaning in the Web3 space. Michael Kondoudis, a patent attorney, tweeted that the nature of the filings by Western Union indicates that the company could be making a play in issuing its own digital tokens and maintaining digital currency wallets.
boundingintocrypto.com
US Lawmakers Probe SEC, Treasury, Federal Reserve Over Revolving Door With Crypto Industry – Regulation Bitcoin News
U.S. lawmakers have raised concerns about the revolving door between financial regulators and the crypto industry. “Over 200 government officials have moved between public service and crypto firms,” the lawmakers said, adding that they include 31 Treasury Department officials and 28 Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) officials. Revolving...
Hong Kong is weighing a plan to allow retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies, potentially paving the way to real estate security token offerings
Hong Kong is considering a plan to allow retail investors to trade cryptocurrencies. The new proposal could also allow future offerings of real estate security tokens. If it goes through, the plan would mark a further divergence from mainland China, which has banned crypto trading. Hong Kong is weighing a...
marketplace.org
US may expand restrictions on Chinese access to American tech exports
The U.S. government is considering restrictions that would block China — Chinese companies as well as the Chinese government — from accessing U.S.-produced emerging technologies like quantum computing and artificial intelligence software, according to reporting from Bloomberg. Just a few weeks ago, the U.S. significantly expanded its efforts to block China from accessing U.S. semiconductor technology, by setting up rules to curb exports from U.S. and foreign tech firms.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO Says ‘Crypto Economy’ Will Become a ‘Significant’ Percentage of Global GDP
In a recent chat with entrepreneur, investor, and podcast host Anthony Pompliano, Coinbase Co-Founder and CEO Biran Armstrong shared his thoughts about Bitcoin and the crypto economy. Armstrong’s comments were made on 26 October 2022 during episode #38 of Coinbase’s “Around the Block” podcast. According to...
