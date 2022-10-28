ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Union County, NC

Union County technician charged with peeping, sexual exploitation of a minor: UCSO

By Connor Lomis
Queen City News
Queen City News
 4 days ago

WAXHAW, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A maintenance technician was arrested Thursday, Oct. 27, after an internet crimes against children investigation by the Union County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamie Belk, 48, of Waxhaw, is charged with one count of felony third-degree sexual exploitation of a minor and one count of felony secretly peeping.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09S5II_0ipSArgr00
Jamie Belk (Courtesy: Union County Sheriff’s Office)

Police say the investigation began after a tip that Belk possessed images flagged as child pornography.

65-year-old woman killed in Iredell County dump truck collision: Police

After additional evidence was gathered (including forensic examinations of Belk’s electronic device), he was apprehended.

“We have taken immediate action to suspend Jamie Belk’s employment with Union County without pay while these serious allegations are investigated,” said Union County Manager Mark Watson.

🚨 Queen City News is TRACKING CRIME where you live. CLICK HERE

Belk is currently being processed into the Union County Jail.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Queen City News.

Comments / 1

Related
Queen City News

Suspect sought in Belmont bank robbery

BELMONT, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect is being sought in a bank robbery that occurred midday Monday, Belmont Police said. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 1:30 p.m. Monday at the State Employee’s Credit Union on Wilkinson Blvd. An initial investigation revealed a robbery suspect entered and fled in a dark-colored […]
BELMONT, NC
Queen City News

24-year-old was shot at inside car in Gastonia, police say

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A suspect was arrested after a 24-year-old was shot inside a car overnight, Gastonia Police said Saturday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident around 4:20 a.m. near E. Long Ave. and N. Broad St. A 24-year-old man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and transported to an area […]
GASTONIA, NC
Queen City News

Juveniles recovering after being shot overnight in NE Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two juveniles are recovering after being shot overnight in northeast Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Sunday. Officers responded to calls regarding the incident after midnight near 5100 Reagan Drive. Two juvenile victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries. There is no motive in the […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
Queen City News

2 injured in slick conditions on I-485 near Wilkinson Blvd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Two victims were transported to the hospital following an accident involving multiple vehicles on I-485 during a rainy Sunday morning, officials confirmed. Medic said the two victims were transported to an area medical center in Pineville to be treated for minor injuries following the incident, which involved three vehicles […]
PINEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Pineville’s Main Street experiencing rapid business growth

PINEVILLE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – Like many parts of our region, small business owners are facing increasing rent. Pineville’s historic downtown is no exception. “Change is coming,” the owner of Slices Allen Jacksons said. Over the last 12 years, Jackson has witnessed the ebb and flow of Pineville’s historic downtown. “I’ve seen a lot […]
PINEVILLE, NC
Queen City News

Falcons, Panthers both contending for top spot in NFC South

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons are rebuilding. WATCH LIVE: Panthers vs. Falcons (Sunday, 1 pm, Fox Charlotte) The Carolina Panthers are in a major state of flux. Not to worry. In the pitiful NFC South, both of these scuffling teams are still contenders. Every team in the NFL’s weakest division has a losing record. […]
ATLANTA, GA
Queen City News

Queen City News

61K+
Followers
18K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Carolinas’ Own Queen City News is your local source for news, weather, traffic, and sports in the Charlotte.

 https://www.qcnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy