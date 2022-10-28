Read full article on original website
Designer Gin Braverman Gives a Stylish Upgrade to...a Mortuary
Gin Braverman never thought she’d decorate a mortuary. As the founder and principal of her eponymous design firm, Braverman boasts a portfolio full of well-appointed restaurants, buzzy storefronts, and beautiful boutique hotels—not funeral homes. But when a mutual friend recommended the Texas-based designer to revamp Broussard’s Mortuary— a 133-year-old, family-owned business just outside of Houston—Braverman found the partnership to be “organic.”
A Weaver Uses Unconventional Storage Beautifully in Her Melbourne Home
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. “When I was looking for a new home for my teenage daughter, we wanted either two living spaces or three bedrooms — one for an office/studio,” begins handweaver Mary Burgess. “I managed to get both with this apartment. It’s a two-story townhouse in a block of six with shared front gardens. I love how the different spaces work for me, and have evolved with my changing needs over the years. My home very much reflects my work with its weaving equipment and textiles as decoration, but much of it is also practical and in regular use.”
I asked an interior designer how to style shelves, and I learned 4 awesome tips
A Manhattan-based interior designer and the Real Homes' style editor gave me their top tips on how to style shelves
The best sofa in a box designs for painless delivery to any home
It's hardly a consideration when you first start shopping for a new sofa, but whether your chosen model can fit through a narrow doorway, up vertiginous stairs, or even in your building's lift is as, if not more, important than your choice of colour and fabric. Enter the sofa in a box – your regular flatpack sofa with added layers of convenience like 24-hour delivery and tool-free assembly.
This Husband-and-Wife Design Duo Transformed a Century-Old Cottage Into a Charming, Tuscan-Inspired Abode
When husband-and-wife design team Josh and Naomi Gibson of Gibson House reimagined this century-old Cypress Park home, they had one overarching goal in mind: To keep the property's original charming cottage-style aesthetic intact. Nestled in the foothills of Mount Washington in Los Angeles, Calif., the home was originally built in...
Tour a DIY-Savvy Couple’s Nature-Inspired Los Angeles Home
In the Silver Lake neighborhood of Los Angeles, organic defines the modus operandi of everyday life—not only in the abundant juice shops and health food stores but in the hilly landscape where houses are tucked among lush palms and cypress trees. So when AD100 designer Mandy Cheng and her husband, architect Rory Reynolds, set out to overhaul one such home as their own, the vistas from the backyard provided a natural point of departure.
This Retreat Along the Coast Boasts Art and Craftsmanship
Breathtaking views from the watchtower are just the start of this timber-framed coastal retreat’s appeal. An observation tower adds interest and topography to the home’s cruciform footprint. The home reads smaller than its actual size with the front disguising the back section. Samuel Ebersol, general manager of Mid-Atlantic Timberframes, describes the home as its own unique design. He says, “There are so many different concepts. Outside railing posts evoke gingerbread designs used on homes on Martha’s Vineyard.”
Country diary: Rewilding here has brought back the bone-crunchers
Anyone fixated with rewilding as the only model to restore nature to Britain’s denuded uplands would do well to visit Extremadura in Spain. From a spot called Peña Falcón at the heart of this national park, there unfolds an immense oak forest rolling to every horizon. This...
Purin Pictures Awards Seven Grants to Southeast Asia Films in Funding Round – Global Bulletin
PURIN PICTURES CASH Purin Pictures, a non-profit Asian film financier, is to give grants to two Burmese, two Cambodian, two Thai, and one Indonesian project in its latest funding round. “We are excited to support multiple projects from Myanmar and Cambodia, two countries that have less developed film industries than their Southeast Asian neighbors,” said Purin Pictures co-director Anocha Suwichakornpong. Production grants worth $30,000 each go to “The Beer Girl in Yangon,” by Sein Lyan Tun, “Fruit Gathering,” by Aung Phyoe, both debut featuring new voices in Burmese cinema, and “9 Temples to Heaven,” the debut fiction feature of Sompot Chidgasornpongse. Post-production...
Best crypto under $1 to buy in November
Cryptocurrencies bounced again this week after spending a number of weeks in a consolidation section. Most cash, together with Bitcoin, Ethereum, MATIC, and Chainlink jumped by greater than 5%. Since there was no main crypto news, this rally was principally due to macro components as buyers priced in a Fed pivot. Listed here are the very best crypto underneath $1 to purchase or commerce in November.
Quirky English House—With a Dash of Japanese Minka—Lists for Nearly £6 Million
“Part Japanese, part medieval cloister, part Roman villa”—that’s how host Kevin McCloud described this property on the Channel 4 home-building and renovation show “Grand Designs.”. Now, the architectural amalgamation, otherwise known as Abbey Orchard House, is on the market for £5.95 million (US$6.8 million). The...
5 Savvy Ways To Get The Southwest Vibe In Your Home When Decorating
Southwestern-inspired interior design represents a rich and textured history with vibrant color palettes, natural materials, and authentic artwork.
New Bali Visa Options Change the Game for U.S. Citizens
Beaches, temples, sprawling rice paddies, a flourishing local culture — there are myriad reasons to visit Bali, Indonesia, and the island province’s tourism department is making sure you know it. That’s why they’ve added a new visa option for Bali travelers, which wealthy U.S. citizens can take advantage of.
I’m an interior design pro – 5 mistakes that make your home look cheap, including how you hang your curtains
EVER wondered if you were inadvertently making your home look cheap?. One interior design pro set the record straight on which home design faux-pas could be cheapening your home. Reynard Lowell is a design enthusiast and digital content creator. He took to YouTube to share his top five home design...
