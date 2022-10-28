ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisville, KY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

wdrb.com

Louisville police say man shot and killed in Newburg

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg on Monday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. Once on scene,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
FLOYDS KNOBS, IN
Wave 3

LMPD clears scene on Main Street

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
ELIZABETHTOWN, KY
Wave 3

Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Wave 3

LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS11

LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wvih.com

Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect

Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
LOUISVILLE, KY

