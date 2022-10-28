Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
3 Places to Get Pumpkin Beer in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
World-class animal-free Venardos Circus in Louisville for another weekAmarie M.Louisville, KY
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Both missing teens last seen in Shawnee neighborhood 'located safely'
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two teens were reported missing from the Shawnee neighborhood earlier this week and both of them have been located safely. A Golden Alert was originally issued on Thursday for Joseph Abbott, 17 and Shawn Matthews, 18. Police said the two were last seen in the 200...
wdrb.com
Louisville police say man shot and killed in Newburg
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found fatally shot in the Newburg on Monday afternoon. According to Aaron Ellis, a spokesperson for Louisville Metro Police, officers responded on a reported shooting in the 4000 block of Lula Way around 4:30 p.m. It's near Poplar Level Road. Once on scene,...
wdrb.com
Pedestrian killed in hit-and-run on Poplar Level Road, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman died after being hit by a car on Poplar Level Road near Interstate 264 on Monday night, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a pedestrian hit around 8 p.m. Police say a woman was walking in the roadway on Poplar Level Road when she was hit by a vehicle traveling northbound.
LMPD: 1 dead, another injured following shooting in southwest Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are looking for information after a man has died following a shooting in southwest Louisville. Metro Police said their Second Division officers responded to the shooting on Cane Run Road at Rockford Lane. At the scene, they found a man with a gunshot wound. He...
Wave 3
LMPD: Possible wanted person in Butchertown area
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street. Main & Clay Apartments sent a notice asking residents to stay inside the building or avoid...
wdrb.com
Man taken to hospital after shooting in Parkland neighborhood, LMPD says
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was taken to the hospital after a shooting in the Parkland neighborhood on Monday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis said police responded to a report of a shooting in the 2600 block of Hale Avenue around 7 p.m. Police found a man with a gunshot wound.
wdrb.com
Indiana authorities asking for public's help to find missing 65-year-old woman
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities in Indiana are asking for the public's help to find a missing 65-year-old woman. A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Diana Szostecki, who last seen in Floyds Knobs, Indiana. She is described as being a white woman who is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
wdrb.com
Family says suspect in Delphi murders printed off photos for girls' funeral
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- After five years, police made an arrest on Monday in the killing of two teens from Delphi. The announcement of Richard Allen's arrest stirred up a lot of emotions for the families of the girls and the Delphi community. This is what the families have been...
Wave 3
LMPD clears scene on Main Street
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said the scene near Main and Clay Streets has cleared. Earlier on Sunday, police activity was reported in the Butchertown area Sunday afternoon. Louisville Metro police said a possible wanted person is in the area near the 600 block of East Main Street.
wdrb.com
Police: Man killed in Elizabethtown two-vehicle crash
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man died in a car crash in Elizabethtown on Monday evening. According to Elizabethtown Police spokesperson Chris Denham, the crash occurred around 8:30 p.m. in the 900 block of North Mulberry Street. A preliminary investigation shows that a man was driving westbound in the eastbound...
Wave 3
Man dies at hostpial after shooting in Russell neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police said a man shot in the Russell neighborhood last Saturday has died from his injuries. The shooting happened on Oct. 22 around 9 p.m. in the 1000 block of Esquire Alley. Officers arrived and found a man shot. He was taken to University...
Wave 3
LMPD: Man shot, killed in St. Denis neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is dead after a shooting in the St. Denis neighborhood Sunday. According to the Louisville Metro Police Department, around 3:30p.m. officers responded to a report of a shooting at Cane Run Road and Rockford Lane. When officers arrived on scene they located an adult...
WLKY.com
LMPD has cleared the scene in NuLu where police, SWAT unit had closed off streets
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville Metro Police have now clear the scene in NuLu where police had shut down a portion of street around Main and Clay Streets along with a SWAT presence. Officers spent several hours at the scene after being alerted to a potential domestic situation at a...
wdrb.com
Pleasure Ridge Park home decorated for Halloween collects donations for Dare to Care
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A home in Pleasure Ridge Park gathered donations for Dare to Care on Halloween. Chris Hieatt decked out his yard with his 4-year-old daughter in mind, turning the home on Seaforth Drive into a neighborhood attraction. Hieatt said 2,000 people have come to his home since...
Russell neighborhood fatal shooting leads to calls for renewed sense of community in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — After a fatal shooting Friday in the Russell neighborhood, a community-cornerstone is signaling to people that this one incident doesn’t define progress being made in the West End. A Louisville Metro Police Department spokesman said one man died after sustaining multiple gunshot wounds. Officers responded...
wdrb.com
Early morning Butchertown shooting sends man to hospital
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a man was shot in the Butchertown neighborhood. According to police, a man arrived at University Hospital shortly after 4 a.m. after being shot in the 1000 block of Story Avenue. That's not far from East Main Street. His injuries...
wdrb.com
Halloween, trick-or-treating returns in full-force to Hillcrest Avenue
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's known as one of the most decorated Halloween streets in America and it never has a shortage of trick-or-treaters. Each year, thousands of kids and their parents make their way to Hillcrest Avenue for serious Halloween fun. Many of the homeowners decorated their houses and...
LMPD: Man dead after multiple gunshot wounds
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police say a man is dead after a shooting on Friday afternoon in the Russell neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) responded to a report of a shooting at 13th and Jefferson St. shortly before 5:30 p.m. First Division police say once on the scene, they...
wvih.com
Charges Dismissed Against Shooting Suspect
Charges against a Louisville man who was accused of attempted murder in a shooting in Radcliff this past summer have been dropped. According to court documents, 36-year-old Ryan Jones was arrested by the Louisville Metro Police Department on Monday, October 24, on a warrant from the Radcliff Police Department. He was charged in connection with a shooting that took place on Wednesday, June 29, just after 5 p.m. in Hardin County.
Wave 3
Louisville man charged after placing hidden camera in fitness center bathroom
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been cited for placing a hidden camera inside the bathroom of a Middletown fitness center multiple times. Eddie Tsing Lam, 25, was charged with voyeurism in connection to the incident. According to an arrest report, Lam is accused of placing a hidden...
