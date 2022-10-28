Read full article on original website
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max Plus is Readied in a Sunset Gradient Palette
Following the official reveal of the “University Red” colorway, is preparing a calming gradient edition of the Air Max Plus reminiscent of summertime sunsets. The sneaker is presented with a vibrant fabric upper that promotes breathability and functionality at every step. Boasting a yellow-to-pink palette, a synthetic leather perimeter wraps around its entirety, while semi-translucent mudguard strips give the wearer increased protection. The silhouette’s recognizable black plastic fingers melt into the upper taking inspiration from soothing ocean waves. Orange Swooshes pop off the medials, while black leather tongues feature yellow Nike Air branding, which is also reflected at the rears with TN additions.
hypebeast.com
Supreme x Nike Air Max 98 TL Fall 2022 Collaboration
Following the release of its latest Dickies collaboration, Supreme has come together with. once again for another Fall 2022 release. Made exclusively for Supreme, the collaboration is centered around the Nike Air Max 98 TL footwear model. Working closely with the sportswear brand, the New York imprint developed a new...
hypebeast.com
Why So Sad? x Nike SB Dunk Low Receives Release Date
Why So Sad? is a mission for improving people’s mental health started by skateboarder John Rattray in 2019. After the first images were released early this summer, we now catch word of an official release date for the movement’s collaborative. SB Dunk Low. “I hope that one day...
hypebeast.com
The Air Jordan 1 Gets a Classic “White Cement” Color Scheme
Sneaker leakers work a season or two ahead and they’re starting to turn up Jordan Brand’s plans for the first half of 2023, one piece of which is the Air Jordan 1 in a “White Cement” color scheme. A simple black, white and grey style that’s made compelling by a healthy dose of elephant print — a classic Jordan Brand motif that debuted on the Tinker Hatfield-designed Air Jordan 3 — the “White Cement” pays homage to the early days of the Jumpman and serves as an indirect salute to one of the most classic sneakers from Nike SB as well.
hypebeast.com
Take a First Look at the Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma
Expected to continue ‘s collaborative relationship with the late Virgil Abloh, the sportswear brand is now believed to be readying a new footwear release. Dubbed the “Off-White™ x Nike Air Terra Forma,” the shoe is reportedly an original design by Virgil with conceptualized elements from top to bottom.
hypebeast.com
XLARGE and atmos Deliver Nostalgic Take on the adidas ADIMATIC
Following its first modern revival in January, the adidas ADIMATIC has seen several special-edition takes from the likes of Jamal Smith, atmos, HUMAN MADE, and NEIGHBORHOOD. The latest collaborative effort comes from XLARGE and atmos Tokyo who spin the nostalgic pairs in green and black, adopting original colors reminiscent of the golden age of “Ura-Harajuku.”
hypebeast.com
Nike Coats the Air Force 1 Low in Vibrant "University Orange"
As continues to celebrate the Air Force 1‘s 40th anniversary this year, a new “Orange Jewel” iteration has surfaced in the brand’s signature hues, arriving as part of the “Color of the Month pack. The upcoming Nike Air Force 1 Low arrives in full “University Orange” smooth leather uppers with translucent jewel Swooshes found across the sides.
hypebeast.com
The New Balance 1500 Made in U.K. Receives an All-Black Makeover
Following Hypebeast’s sit-down with New Balance’s Senior EU Marketing Manager Joe Connolly in the brand’s notorious Flimby factory, New Balance is gearing up to introduce fresh additions to its locally-produced Made in U.K. line, which now sees an all-new black-out take. A diverse material range enhances the...
hypebeast.com
Rumors of a Union LA x Air Jordan 1 KO Low Surface
Union LA and Nike/Jordan Brand have been on a roll in terms of sneaker collaborations this year — following the Air Jordan 2 “Rattan” and Air Jordan High OG in “Chicago/Neutral Grey,” it is confirmed that the Air Jordan 1 KO Low will be the next in line for a collab between the two.
hypebeast.com
Converse Unveils New Hybrid All-Star Western Boots
Coinciding with Halloween celebrations, Converse has unveiled its new All-Star Western Boots II Z Hi, a hybrid between the brand’s classic Chuck Taylors and modern Cowboy boots. The laceless silhouette arrives in soft suede uppers featuring curved panels stretching across the toebox and rounded high-top collars. A zipper closure...
hypebeast.com
The Nike Air Max 97 Toggle Takes on Silver and Pink
Debuted the Air Max 97 in 1997 with the help of Christian Tresser’s design work. Tresser pulled inspiration from Japanese bullet-trains and 25 years later his creation is still a key part of the Swoosh’s annual offerings. Recent presentations of the sneaker have included retro looks such as the timeless “Silver Bullet,” a collaboration with COMME des GARÇONS HOMME PLUS and colorways upgraded with toggle lacing.
hypebeast.com
New Balance Offers the 550 in a Modest "Black with White"
Last week saw the release of COMME des GARÇONS HOMME’s latest project with New Balance, a simple take on the New Balance 550 in two colorways. Arriving in “White with Black” and “Black with White” color schemes, this release came in at a whopping $265 USD while offering looks that many noted New Balance to have affordable alternatives to. Now, following the collaboration selling out at various stockists, New Balance has ushered in a nearly identical pair, sans the CdGH branding.
hypebeast.com
New Tear-Away Uppers Land on the Nike Air Force 1 Mid
Over the years, uppers that embrace wear and tear have continued to pop up. Whether it be pre-distressed looks, wear-away materials or tear-away builds, designers continue to experiment with ways to encourage wearing your shoes and customizing them. While not every approach hits the mark, these pairs often create a more personal relationship with their owners. One brand that has capitalized on this with the release of a variety of colorways favoring these takes is.
hypebeast.com
SOUTH2 WEST8 Joins Reebok on the Zig Kinetica II Edge
Reebok has gradually expanded its list of collaborators as it continues to connect with designers, brands and franchises from around the world. Adding to this, the American sportswear brand is now teaming up with Japanese clothing brand SOUTH2 WEST8. For SOUTH2 WEST8, inspiration for its offerings stems from themes of fishing, connecting to its roots in the northern Japanese prefecture of Hokkaido. With 20 years of business under its belt this year, it now takes on Reebok’s Zig Kinetica II Edge.
hypebeast.com
Revisiting Air Jordan 4 Retro Grails Ahead of the "Midnight Navy" Release
With Jordan Brand’s Holiday 2022 lineup finally rolling out, “Midnight Navy” is among a handful of sneakers slated to release between October and December. The beloved Air Jordan 4‘s familiar colorblocking harkens back to the OG “Fire Red” model, first seen in 1989. The original paneling is updated with speckled details at the midsole and support wings, while the silhouette’s signature mesh netting is offset with navy blue eyelets. The roundup below positions the upcoming release amongst iconic entries in the franchise, including celebratory executions, like “Bred,” which highlights Michael Jordan’s victory during the 1996 NBA Finals against the Seattle SuperSonics. Others, like the 2019 release of “Sail,” showcase the sneaker’s crossover appeal and work with late designer Virgil Abloh. Check out each model on GOAT and stay tuned for the “Midnight Navy” drop.
hypebeast.com
Dark Phil Knight and His "Tuxedo" Loafer for Hypebeast's Sole Mates
Adewale Quadri, better known to his ever-growing fanbase as Dark Phil Knight, uses his custom, handmade footwear and apparel as a contemporary tribute to his Yoruba heritage. “Yoruba culture has a history of beautiful craftsmanship,” Quadri tells Hypebeast. “I’m trying to channel that in my work.”
hypebeast.com
Jordan Zion "Pelicans" Receives November Release Date
Zion Williamson and the Jordan Brand are marking his return to the NBA court after a series of injuries with an all-new colorway for his signature Jordan Zion 2. The shoe pasy homage to his team the New Orleans Pelicans with a coconut milk, pomegranate and midnight navy color scheme.
hypebeast.com
Jordan Brand Brings "True Blue" to the Air Jordan 1 Low
For Jordan Brand, 2022 has been a year filled with colorways featuring blue, gray and white. Whether it be “French Blue” arriving on the Air Jordan 12 Low Golf and Air Jordan 13 or “True Blue” hitting the Air Jordan 1 Mid and Jordan Legacy 312 Low, this classic color composition continues to pop up. Now, following early looks at the Air Jordan 1 High “True Blue,” a matching low-top colorway has surfaced.
hypebeast.com
Snow Peak x Mountain of Moods Winter 2022 Is Made for Outdoor Activity
It’s known that Snow Peak excels in Japanese-designed apparel and gear for an active lifestyle outdoors. Now, the Niigata-based brand has reunited with Mountain of Moods for another outdoor-focused collection. Made for the Winter 2022 season, the limited-edition snow apparel offering was designed at the base of Mt. Tanigawa...
hypebeast.com
"Wheat Grass" Lands on the Nike Zoom Vomero 5
Since resurfacing last month via , the Zoom Vomero 5 looks to be making a strong return with an assortment of colorways already revealed. Looks range from a crisp “Cobblestone” to making a bold appearance in 2023’s Doernbecher Freestyle XVIII collection. Now, the trendy runner has been prepared in another fall-ready colorway.
