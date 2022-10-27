ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

How Much Money Will Minnesotans Spend On A Good Snow Scraper?

THE MOST IMPORTANT TOOL FOR WINTERS IN MINNESOTA? PERHAPS. How important is an ice scraper to a Minnesotan? It's an absolute necessity. If you think you're going to make it through an entire winter without needing one, you are kidding yourself, unless you're headed to Arizona for the winter. (That's cheating).
MINNESOTA STATE
Top 5 Haunted Places in Minnesota, Do You Agree These are It?

Spooky Season, or better known as Halloween season is winding down for the year, but not before we discuss haunted places in Minnesota. Being a naturally curious person I am often wanting to learn more about this great state of ours, and of course around Halloween I want to seek the most Haunted places we have here. Happened to find a well watched subscription group on youtube, called Top 5 Scary Videos.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota Liquor Store Teases Videos Called “Should I Really Be Drinking This?”

I'm not really a beer snob, an ice-cold Busch Light is just as nice to have as a craft IPA served at a local brewery. To me, it's about who you share that beverage with that makes it enjoyable. One Minnesota Liquor store seems to be taking beer drinking to another level though, as earlier this week they teased what appears to be an upcoming video series entitled "Should I Really Be Drinking This?"
SHOREWOOD, MN
WalMart Could Be Your Next Netflix “Binging” Hub

Love to binge your favorite show on Netflix? Want to be able to find everything you need for a great "binging" session all in one place? Soon, WalMart will have Netflix hubs in thousands of locations. These hubs will include basically everything you need when hanging out for a weekend...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
This Big Boy Named Beast Is Up For Adoption This Week

Meet Beast! This handsome devil was brought to TCHS as part of an unplanned litter with his siblings, Tank, Violet, and Charlie. Their mom is a Chesapeake Bay Retriever and their dad is a Doberman/Belgian Malinois mix. Beast has done well around other dogs in the past but tends to...
SAINT CLOUD, MN
A Minnesota Marketplace Opening Soon for a Limited Time

The iconic Dayton's store in downtown Minneapolis closed a couple of years ago. But what to do with the building? It's a gorgeous building and the city wanted to keep it and repurpose it. Also, keeping the Dayton's name. This is how this Minnesota Marketplace was born. It's known as...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
St. Cloud Salvation Army Looking for Bell Ringers

It's that time of year again! The Salvation Army is looking for bell ringers. This is one of those things that really does make a difference, and you can choose the amount of time you would like to put into the task. You can choose to do several days, or just a day or a couple of hours. The choice is totally up to you. Some people will get a group together to ring the bells for the Salvation Army red kettle program, or will just volunteer yourself.
SAINT CLOUD, MN
Wasting Time Raking in Minnesota? You Could Be Doing This Instead

RAKING - A FUN FAMILY EVENT? MAYBE. Raking. Raking. Raking. I would like to get a headstart on raking, but my Silver Maples don't drop their leaves til it gets cold. They finally started to fall this week, and now my yard is a disaster. What did the world do without humans raking up leaves? Shouldn't I just leave it to mother nature? Who in the world said you HAD to rake up all these leaves? I mean..sure...if you have little kids that are going to enjoy the heck out of some old-fashioned jumping in a pile of leaves fun...then it can be fun...for a while anyway. There comes a point where I start thinking that I'll be raking til spring. What's the deal? Do we really have to rake up all those leaves?
MINNESOTA STATE
Can You Solve The Mystery of this Minnesota Apple Tree?

BEAUTY OF MINNESOTA - THE APPLE TREE. This appears to be just a regular beautiful apple tree; minding its own business, sitting in the country just waiting for us to eat its delicious fruit; but then, I asked what I thought was a simple question, and it led to a search for an answer. Maybe you can help?
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota City Bans Edible Pot Even With MN Legalization

Something some people have been waiting for for year! The legalization of marijuana. It happened...sort of. Some states have had it legal for quite a few years with Washington and Colorado being the first ones to jump on that ship. Then quite a few other states followed along. If you have been to Las Vegas anytime in the recent history you will smell that scent almost everywhere you walk.
RICHFIELD, MN
Mix 94.9 plays the hit music you want and the mix you love along with delivering you the latest local news for St. Cloud, Minnesota.

