IUP REACHES MILESTONE FOR WEST BANK EXECUTIVE MBA PROGRAM
Over the recent fall break for IUP, a milestone was reached for the school’s Executive MBA program in the West Bank region of Palestine. According to a news release, another 30 students in the seventh cohort of the Executive MBA program took part in a graduation ceremony in Ramallah on October 22nd. The IUP provost and vice president for academic affairs Laura Luetkehans and Eberly College of Business interim dean and coordinator of offshore programs Prashanth Bharadwaj paid a visit to the Arab-American University in the West Bank to be a part of the graduation ceremonies. Students in this program take all of their classes in Ramallah, and Eberly faculty travel to deliver the program on-site. More than 25 IUP faculty members have taught offshore in this program. Should any of them want to take part in graduation ceremonies at IUP, they can do so, provided they get a visa to allow them to come in.
DAVID W. SHEDD, 71
David W. Shedd, 71, of Rochester Mills, PA went to be with the Lord on Sunday, October 30, 2022. The son of Douglas Huse and Viola (Wichern) Shedd, he was born on May 12, 1951 at Long Branch, NJ. David was a 1969 graduate of Middletown Township High School. In...
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser among 4 in Western Pennsylvania to sign Mayors' Monarch Pledge; volunteers sought to help
Brackenridge Mayor Lindsay Fraser is one of four public officials in Western Pennsylvania to sign the Mayors’ Monarch Pledge to work to save butterflies and other pollinators. Offered through the National Wildlife Federation, the program enlists municipal leaders to steward monarch butterflies, whose populations have declined by 90% in...
AGNES MONICA (GONAS) KLYAP, 96
Agnes Monica (Gonas) Klyap, 96, of Ernest, died peacefully on Friday, October 28th, 2022, at her home. She was born on July 6th, 1926, in Starford, and was a daughter of the late Joseph Gonas and Mary (Jakupco) Gonas. She was the widow of the late Michael Klyap, Jr. whom she married on October 21st, 1950, who passed on December 6th, 2000.
Veteran food drive to take place in Cambria County
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) – The Laurel Highlands Historical Village will be collecting Food and paper products for area veterans and the elderly. This week, on Friday, November 4 there will be a food drive at the Ebensburg Walmart from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. During the winter season, they also have food collection locations […]
BETTY J. McKENDRICK, 86
Betty J. McKendrick, 86, of Indiana, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022, at The Communities at Indian Haven, Indiana. Born in Brush Valley on January 9, 1936 to the late Basil and Hazel (Rhine) Zack, Betty resided in the Indiana area her entire life. Betty is survived by her...
CECELIA M. (METERKO) DAVIS, 90
Cecelia M. (Meterko) Davis, 90, of Northern Cambria, PA died Sunday, October 30, 2022 at Conemaugh Memorial Medical Center in Johnstown, PA. The daughter of Michael and Mary M. (Soltis) Meterko, Sr, she was born on September 13, 1932 in Raytown, Indiana, County, PA. Cecelia was a life time member...
15 Best Things to Do in Clearfield County, PA
Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, features a colorful history and a melting pot of culture. It’s a sixth-class county with Clearfield borough designated as the county seat and DuBois as the largest city. The county was established in 1804 and was also the first borough integrated into a county. The county...
Wings Across Westmoreland unveiled in Irwin
Irwin area residents will get a chance to see — and have their picture taken with — the latest installment of Wings Across Westmoreland set to be unveiled at noon Thursday at The Lamp Theatre in the 200 block of Main Street. This Wings Across Westmoreland — two...
First Firehouse Subs officially opens in Altoona
ALTOONA, Pa (WTAJ) – Calling all Altoona/Blair County sandwich lovers! Firehouse Subs has officially opened the doors to its newest restaurant, located in the Logan Plank Crossing shopping center. Located at 1002 Logan Blvd., the restaurant is owned by a husband-wife duo and longtime residents Missy and Kelly Kreutzberger. The Altoona Firehouse Subs restaurant is […]
JANET M. (CHELTON) GREEK, 78
Janet M. (Chelton) Greek, 78 of Marion Center, passed away on Saturday, October 29, 2022 at her home. She was the Daughter of William and Pearl ( Maggs) Chelton, born on April 15, 1944 in Clymer, PA. Janet Greek was a loving wife of Ronald, mother, grandmother and great grandmother....
MARION CENTER GIRLS REPEAT AS DISTRICT 6 CROSS COUNTRY CHAMPS
The Marion Center girls won the District 6 Class A cross country team championship for the second straight year. The Stingers’ boys finished second, and both teams qualified for next week’s state tournament. Here is the link to the complete meet results:. https://live.gingerbreadtiming.com/meets/19028.
Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County
Gasbarre Products, Inc., based in DuBois, Pa., will expand the company’s facility in Elk County, Gov. Tom Wolf said Wednesday. The industrial furnace manufacturer will invest $5.8 million into a project that would relocate its operations from its Plymouth, Michigan location, the company said. Already, the company has leased a 150,000-square-foot facility at 835 Washington […] The post Gasbarre announces plans to expand in Elk County appeared first on Pennsylvania Business Report.
GAS PRICE AVERAGES HOLDING STEADY FOR NOW
The national average cost of a gallon of gas has held relatively steady over the last 24 hours. Gas prices have held at $3.76 for the last 24 hours, which marks a three-cent decrease from last week and a three-cent decrease over the last month. Last year at this time, gas prices were 36-cents lower at $3.40 a gallon. Pennsylvania’s average also held steady at $4.00 over the last day, which is an eight-cent increase over the last week and a 27-cent increase over the last month. Pennsylvania’s average last year at this time was $3.57.
Trunk or Treat events highlight weekend in Altoona, Ebensburg
(WTAJ) — Two Trunk or Treat events took place in the Central Pennsylvania area ahead of Halloween Sunday. In Altoona, families joined the Saint John’s Catholic Church for their third annual trunk or treat event. Candy was passed out and there was a costume contest along with a mini parade at the Lakemont Fire Station. […]
In brief: News from Allison Park, Sharpsburg and more
Sealarks Women’s Group will have its kick-off dinner at 1 p.m. Nov. 9 at Memorial Park Church, 8800 Peebles Road, Allison Park. This group provides Christian fellowship and social activity for women alone — widowed, divorced or never married. All women alone are welcome to attend and consider joining the group.
Beloved former Westmoreland Mall Santa to return for a pre-holiday visit
Santa Claus is coming to town. For four days this week, New Jersey resident Michael Collins — the man many have deemed to be the real Kris Kringle — will return to the Christmas Town store at Westmoreland Mall, where he is expected to meet with thousands of children to grant their Christmas wishes.
Crossroads Pregnancy Center in Altoona is now open
ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) — Crossroads Pregnancy Center is expanding its reach and celebrating the grand opening of its Altoona location. This is their fifth branch in the area. Patients will have access to pregnancy-related medical services. They will also be able to take classes where they can earn points toward baby supplies. “We have four […]
DRUG TAKEBACK EVENT TO BE HELD TODAY
Today is National Drug Takeback Day, and some local agencies will be taking part today. Drug Takeback Day will be held at Diamond Drug on Philadelphia Street in Indiana. The effort is being done by Diamond along with the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and the Armstrong-Indiana-Clarion Drug and Alcohol Commission.
Candidate for PA House assaulted outside his Fayette County home
NORTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. — State police are investigating after a candidate for the state House of Representatives was assaulted outside of his home Monday morning. Richard Ringer is running as a Democrat in the 51st District to replace outgoing state Rep. Matt Dowling (R). Ringer told Pittsburgh's Action News 4 that he heard someone trying to open his garage around 5 a.m. on Monday. Ringer said he found a man outside with a flashlight and confronted him. Ringer said he attempted to tackle the man but lost control.
