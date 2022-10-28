Read full article on original website
Analysis: The two Massachusetts Governor hopefuls that want to take over from Charlie Baker have big shoes to fill
After deciding that he would run for re-election, Governor Charlie Baker is set to be replaced by either Geoff Diehl or Maura Healey, and both have big shoes to fill, considering that they're replacing the country's most popular state leader. Let's dissect this race...
GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race
The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman for the group, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Senate Leadership Fund is...
Zeldin campaign under investigation for super PAC coordination
Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, is under investigation by the State Board of Elections over allegations that he coordinated with two super PACs supporting his campaign, according to The New York Times. Michael Johnson, the chief enforcement counsel of the New York State Board...
GOP super PAC pouring another $11 million into tight House races including districts Biden easily won in 2020
Two weeks before the midterm elections, a super PAC aligned with House GOP leader Kevin McCarthy is putting $11 million into new ad buys in 16 congressional districts.
Top House GOP super PAC takes out $11M ad buy in final midterm stretch
The leading super PAC for House Republicans is pumping an additional $11 million into ad reservations in key congressional districts in the final two weeks before the midterm elections as it looks to deal a final blow to Democrats’ efforts to maintain control of the House. The new ad...
Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut
It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
Lifelong Democrat attorney ignites Twitter with switch to GOP: Republicans pose 'far less of a threat'
Lifelong Democrat writer Jenin Younes joined 'Fox & Friends' Thursday to share why she feels compelled to vote Republican for the foreseeable future.
Arizona GOP governor candidate Kari Lake, who has spread election conspiracies, raises cash from business leaders
Arizona Republican gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who has pushed false conspiracies about the 2020 election, has seen financial support from corporate leaders in her bid for office. Lake is one of at least 20 Republican candidates for governor who have either disputed or outright denied the results of the 2020...
Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years
Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
Republicans Applaud Biden for Marijuana Decision: 'The Right Direction'
Republican Representative Nancy Mace praised the Biden administration for a "necessary big step forward in bringing justice to so many."
Bernie Sanders' Plan to Energize Voters Could Cost Democrats the Senate
Senator Bernie Sanders is embarking on an eight-state tour over the final two weekends before the midterm elections. But his last-minute push could make or break the Democrats' chances of keeping the Senate—a gamble that candidates who are trailing in the polls might have to take. Fearing weak turnout,...
In tight Oregon governor's race, Republican Drazan hammers Democrat Kotek on homelessness, education in new ad
Christine Drazan, the Republican nominee in the tight three-way race for governor in Oregon, is ratcheting up attacks on Democrat Tina Kotek on homelessness and education in a new ad that will launch later Monday. The 30-second ad, shared first with NBC News ahead of its release, will run statewide...
George W. Bush RETURNS to the campaign trail: President will stump for Colorado Republican Joe O'Dea - who said Trump lost the election and shouldn't run in 2024
Former President George W. Bush is hitting the midterm campaign trail once again to stump for a Republican Senate candidate who's opposed to Donald Trump running for the White House in 2024. Bush will be in Colorado later this month to campaign for Joe O'Dea, the CEO of a construction...
Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?
Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
Republicans Chances of Taking Over the House With 2 Weeks to Midterms
The GOP regained a narrow lead in the national generic ballot over the weekend, per FiveThirtyEight, and now lead Democrats by a half-point.
George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea
Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
Biden predicts midterms will shift back toward Democrats
WASHINGTON, Oct 21 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden expressed confidence on Friday that momentum would shift back in favor of Democrats for the November midterm elections, despite polls favoring Republicans in races that will determine which party controls the U.S. Congress.
In RI's other House race, Cicilline banks on momentum, Waters runs as an everyman
CUMBERLAND – Rep. David Cicilline entered the function room at Cumberland Manor as if this routine stop on his campaign for reelection were more like a family reunion. He greeted people at the dinner with handshakes and backslaps, joked about his graying hair, tried out some rudimentary Spanish with a group at one table and tied on a personalized apron to serve plates of shepherd’s pie before sitting down to eat.
Democrats' Chances of Beating GOP in Wisconsin as Obama Arrives to Campaign
Former President Barack Obama is set to campaign in Wisconsin on Saturday as polls show Democrats locked in tight Senate and gubernatorial races with less than two weeks until the midterm elections. Obama will campaign in Milwaukee alongside Governor Tony Evers and Lieutenant Governor Mandela Barnes in an effort to...
With his own midterm 'shellacking' in mind, Obama returns to campaign trail to boost Democrats
Midterm elections were never Barack Obama's strong suit.
