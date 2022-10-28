ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Comments / 1

Related
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

GOP Super PAC to stop ad spending in New Hampshire Senate race

The top Republican super PAC working to take back the Senate is withdrawing their final two weeks of ads in New Hampshire, according to a spokesman for the group, effectively giving up on Republican Senate nominee Don Bolduc's bid to unseat Democratic Sen. Maggie Hassan. The Senate Leadership Fund is...
GEORGIA STATE
The Hill

Zeldin campaign under investigation for super PAC coordination

Rep. Lee Zeldin, the Republican candidate for governor in New York, is under investigation by the State Board of Elections over allegations that he coordinated with two super PACs supporting his campaign, according to The New York Times. Michael Johnson, the chief enforcement counsel of the New York State Board...
Fox News

Meet the Black Republican who’s aiming to flip a Democratic held House seat in heavily blue Connecticut

It’s been 16 years since a Republican has won in Connecticut’s 5th Congressional District, but George Logan has a good shot at breaking the losing streak. "I believe that Connecticut Republicans have a better message," the former two-term state senator, small business owner and frontman in a Jimi Hendrix tribute band said in an interview with Fox News.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Washington Examiner

Arizona candidate touts 'lifelong Republican' who has donated to Democrats for years

Democratic Arizona House nominee Kirsten Engel released a campaign ad featuring a former state representative who said he was "a lifelong Republican." But Engel's campaign failed to disclose that since 2013, the former "lifelong Republican" has donated almost exclusively to Democrats, including Engel, records show. "I was a lifelong Republican,"...
ARIZONA STATE
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Dems meddled in GOP primaries. Was it worth it?

Welcome to Yahoo News' Politics Briefing: Midterms Edition. Every week between now and Election Day, Yahoo News' team of political journalists will pull together everything you need to know about the November midterm elections. And it will all be in one place: your inbox. Sign up to receive free updates...
GEORGIA STATE
NBC News

George W. Bush to fundraise for Colorado GOP Senate candidate Joe O'Dea

Former President George W. Bush is making a rare appearance on the campaign trail, participating in a fundraiser with Colorado Republican Senate nominee Joe O'Dea in about two weeks. The event, shared first with NBC News, is another sign that Bush is aligning himself with candidates who have bucked former...
COLORADO STATE
The Providence Journal

In RI's other House race, Cicilline banks on momentum, Waters runs as an everyman

CUMBERLAND – Rep. David Cicilline entered the function room at Cumberland Manor as if this routine stop on his campaign for reelection were more like a family reunion. He greeted people at the dinner with handshakes and backslaps, joked about his graying hair, tried out some rudimentary Spanish with a group at one table and tied on a personalized apron to serve plates of shepherd’s pie before sitting down to eat.
CUMBERLAND, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy