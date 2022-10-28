CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s central bank boosted its benchmark interest rate on Tuesday for a seventh consecutive month to a nine-year high of 2.85%. The Reserve Bank of Australia’s decided on a second consecutive quarter-percentage-point rise in the cash rate at its latest monthly board meeting following four consecutive half-percentage-point hikes. When the bank lifted the rate by a quarter percentage point in May, it was Australia’s first rate hike in more than 11 years. The cash rate is now at its highest point since May 2013, when the bank cut the rate from 3% to 2.75%. Reserve Bank Gov. Philip Lowe said in a statement “inflation in Australia is too high,” and his board “expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead.”

