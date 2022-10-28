Read full article on original website
ithoughtaboutit
3d ago
don’t understand these people…they have their own tv series…they’re in the news daily with showing what’s in their closets, what they choose to eat, what kind of cars they have, what kind of underwear they wear, SO WHY KEEP YOUR CHILDS NAME A SECRET?? I guess when someone presents them with a check for the highest bid for her sons name, it will be revealed🤔🤔
Reply(2)
14
Leslie Thomas
2d ago
they must think the whole world is waiting with bated breath just to find out the kids name.Her and Kylie both need to step off.u ever heard about the horse with no name???? now it's a kid with no name.Difference is they aren't in the Desert.
Reply(1)
9
Jami Cannell-Chavarria
3d ago
Why don’t these celebrities just tell their kids name? What is the big deal?
Reply(1)
9
Related
What Did Khloe Kardashian Name Baby No. 2 With Ex Tristan Thompson? See Clues on Son’s Moniker
Khloé Kardashian and ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson welcomed their second child together via surrogate on July 28, and the Kardashians star has remained tight-lipped on the status of her newborn child. Naturally, fans are curious if the new member...
Penelope Disick Looks Grown Up at Mom Kourtney Kardashian’s Lemme Launch
Growing right up! Kourtney Kardashian surprised fans with a photo of daughter Penelope that showed the 10-year-old looking like a mini version of her mom. The Kardashians star, 43, posted an Instagram snap of her middle child posing with brother Reign, 7, at the launch of her supplement brand, Lemme, on Thursday, September 29. In the photo, Penelope — wearing a bubblegum pink dress — looks to be about a foot taller than her little brother.
Kris Jenner bought $700 worth of weed products, took an edible, got high, and started playing peekaboo with a napkin at a restaurant
On "The Kardashians," Kris Jenner bought gummies from a dispensary and took one. It hit her while she was out to dinner.
wonderwall.com
Kourtney Kardashian explains why she and husband Travis Barker still don't live together months after their wedding, plus more news
Kourtney Kardashian reveals why she hasn't moved in with husband Travis Barker. Newlyweds Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have yet to move in together, Kourtney revealed on a new episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast this week. "We're in the place where we're figuring out how to blend our households and our kids, and what life looks like now. For the most part we're getting those things in place. We do family dinner every Sunday night with all the kids at his house," she explained. "All the kids" includes the children Kourt shares with her ex, Scott Disick — Mason, 12, Penelope, 10, and Reign, 7 — plus the kids Travis shares with his ex-wife, Shanna Moakler — Landon, 18, Alabama, 16, and Travis' stepdaughter, 23-year-old Atiana. Looking ahead, Kourtney says she and the Blink-182 drummer plan to share a place of their own, but for now, they're focused on making sure their children "feel really comfortable," which is easy enough since their homes are just one block apart. The reality star was also asked if Scott will return for Season 2 of "The Kardashians," after his Season 1 storyline focused on his sadness and feelings of loneliness when Kourtney and Travis tied the knot. "I literally don't know," Kourtney said. "I was upset they chose to take my fairytale and include that part of it," she added. "And then it just bothered me, like, these people, at wherever are like making the choice of what my story is." According to Kourtney, she gave notes on Scott's scenes in an effort to keep the focus on her love story with Travis, but those requests went unfulfilled.
Khloe Kardashian Reveals She Had Surgery to Remove ‘Incredibly Rare’ Face Tumor
A scary situation. Khloé Kardashian revealed that she recently underwent surgery to remove a tumor from her face. “I have seen numerous stories going around about the ever-evolving bandage on my face, with some of you wondering why I’ve been wearing one for the past few weeks,” the Hulu personality, 38, began in a series of Instagram Stories posted on Tuesday, October 11. “After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit, I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging.”
Meghan Markle And Prince Harry Are Reportedly Facing Major Problems With Their Netflix Doc
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been dealing with a lot of issues regarding their media projects lately, and this time around, they're facing conflict with their Netflix docuseries. Queen Elizabeth's death reportedly served as a catalyst for the royal couple to make edits to their work. In Markle's case, her team had to make sure that the remaining episodes of her podcast, "Archetypes," were void of disparaging comments against the royal family. "They're going through them all with a very fine tooth comb to make sure there's nothing derogatory, hurtful, or indeed that could cause yet another explosive time-bomb," royal commentator Neil Sean claimed (via Sky News). It may be because Markle is trying to mend her relationship with the family, or she's actively trying not to stir any more controversy.
Ben Affleck & Ex Jennifer Garner Reunite To Visit Son Samuel, 10, At School: Rare Photos
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner reunited on Friday (October 7) as they both stopped by their 10-year-old son Samuel’s school in the tony Los Angeles neighborhood of Brentwood. The former power couple put on a solid show of co-parenting by arriving with smiles on their faces, as they both appeared to be in high spirits. Ben kept it cool and casual in a in a grey puffer jacket and matching pants, while Jen looked fitness-chic in her camouflage leggings, sweatshirt and baseball cap.
'She Refuses To Wait:' Kylie Jenner Is 'Sick' Of Travis Scott's Commitment Issues As Rapper Fights Off Cheating Rumors
Spending time apart has become the new normal for Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott. Sources claim the duo has been struggling in their relationship since The Kardashian star gave birth to their second child in February, with Kylie growing "sick" of Travis' commitment issues —especially on the heels of cheating rumors, RadarOnline.com has learned.
Mariah Carey's Daughter Monroe, 11, Looks All Grown Up During Night Out with Mom: Photo
Mariah Carey enjoyed a special girls' night out with her daughter Monroe. The mother-daughter pair posed for a sweet photo together Saturday while celebrating the premiere of Michaela Angela Davis's project The Hair Tales. Carey and Monroe, 11, spent the evening at a dinner party at The Top of The...
Kim Kardashian Leaves North’s Game With Saint & Chi After Kanye Claims Kris Slept With Drake
Kim Kardashian, 41, attended her nine-year-old daughter North‘s basketball game over the weekend as her ex-husband Kanye West, 45, continues to make headlines by speaking out about her family. The SKIMS founder was photographed wearing a black long-sleeved top, matching nylon pants with white stripes going down the sides, and black heels as she left the court at the end of the event, which took place in Thousand Oaks, CA. Her son Saint, 6, walked ahead of her as she carried her daughter Chicago, 4, in her arms.
Popculture
'Teen Mom' Leah Messer Accused of 'Ultimate Betrayal' in 'Next Chapter' Exclusive Sneak Peek
Leah Messer is getting called out by her Teen Mom: The Next Chapter co-stars for the "ultimate betrayal." In a PopCulture.com exclusive sneak peek of Tuesday's all-new episode of the MTV show, Briana DeJesus confronts Messer for not coming to her directly with her issues about her "mean girl" behavior at the Teen Mom 2 reunion earlier this year and instead posting about it on Instagram.
Savannah Chrisley Addresses Rumors She Is Dating Country Singer Matt Stell After Nic Kerdiles Split
A candid response. While discussing her love life, Savannah Chrisley weighed in on rumors that she is dating Matt Stell. During an appearance on SiriusXM's The Highway late last month, Chrisley, 25, was asked about her connection with the country singer, 38, after starring in his 2018 "Prayed For You" music video. "No [we didn't […]
Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Both Attend Saint’s Basketball Game After He Was Dropped By Adidas: Photos
Kim Kardashian, 42, and Kanye West, 45, were photographed at their son Saint’s basketball game on Oct. 28, just days after Adidas cut ties with the latter. They arrived separately and were seen watching their second-oldest child in different sections of the gymnasium, which was in Calabasas, CA, as other parents joined around them.
Nick Cannon's Baby Mama LaNisha Cole Reveals 1-Month-Old Daughter Is Receiving 'Disgusting Death Threats'
Model LaNisha Cole revealed her and Nick Cannon's 1-month-old daughter, Onyx, is being violently targeted by online haters."Making death threats against a baby is a new low," the mom-of-one declared in a Friday, October 14, Instagram Story post. "Some of you guys are disgusting." Added Cole, "Regardless of how you feel about my life it's never that deep to threaten my baby."While the 40-year-old didn't elaborate on the uncalled for hatred, many people have voiced their distaste over the infant being Cannon's ninth child, though it's his first with the model. When Onyx was born last month, the comedian, 45,...
Jessica Simpson Boasts About Facial Treatment Despite Cosmetic Work Driving Wedge Between Her & Husband Eric Johnson
Jessica Simpson is embracing a new facial treatment. The blonde babe offered a glimpse of her visit to Dr. Brian Kinney's office for the non-invasive facial treatment on Thursday, October 13. In the video posted to her Instagram page, she is seen lying down with Emface patches on her forehead and cheeks.
Duggar News: Jinger Duggar Buys $830,000 California Mansion — How Can She Afford It?
Jinger Duggar just bought a mansion in California worth $830,000. Here's what we know about her finances and how she makes so much money.
Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval Address Split Speculation
There’s nothing to it! Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Tom Sandoval shut down split speculation ahead of season 10. Madix, 37, exclusively told Us Weekly on Saturday, October 15, that she and Sandoval, 39, are “fine” despite breakup rumors swirling after more than eight years together. “You know what's funny, though? I was just saying […]
Drew Barrymore Recounts Daughter Meeting a Friend in the Park — Who Turned Out to Be Harper Beckham
Drew Barrymore is revealing a sweet connection she shares with Victoria Beckham through their daughters. In a sneak peek of Friday's episode of her eponymous talk show series, Barrymore, 47, chats with Beckham, 48, and reveals that their kids are friends. Explaining that she previously "went to London" to take...
The Hollywood Gossip
Leah Messer Drunkenly Breaks Silence on Jaylan Mobley Split: I'm Going Through a LOT!
Earlier this week, Teen Mom fans were stunned by the news that Leah Messer and Jaylan Mobley had broken up. The news came just two months after Leah and Jaylan announced their engagement. Fans are filled with questions about why Leah and Jaylan broke up, and when Messer went live...
realitytitbit.com
North West channeling Kanye's energy as she goes sightseeing with mom Kim
North is the true mini-me daughter of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, and it shows with her attitude and style. Her attendance at Fashion Week led to fans of the reality star hailing her daughter is the next “fashion icon”. This year’s fashion season has been very important...
Comments / 35