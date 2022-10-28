7-year-old brings loaded gun to Dorchester school

BOSTON - A 7-year-old student brought a loaded gun to an elementary school in Dorchester Thursday. Police responded to Up Academy Holland at about 3:30 p.m. and recovered the gun from the student. Nobody was hurt.

"The person responsible for allowing access to this weapon is going to be held accountable," said Mayor Michelle Wu. "No child should be near a weapon, much less directly endangered at such a young age."

BPS Superintendent Mary Skipper said she is working with city and state partners every day to improve student safety.

"This is truly devastating," Skipper said in a statement. "We have to ask ourselves how a very young student becomes in possession of and gains access to a firearm."

Up Academy Holland serves more than 770 K-5 students.