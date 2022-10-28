Read full article on original website
Related
cbs4indy.com
Indiana continues to add paper backups to voting machines
INDIANAPOLIS – Election Day is just over a week away, and officials take several steps to ensure the vote is secure. “It’s very rare in the United States for there to be any problems with ballots or equipment security,” said Shruti Rana, chair of the Monroe County Election Board.
cbs4indy.com
How Indiana keeps elections secure
DELPHI, Ind. — The grandmother of Libby German said the man arrested and accused of killing her granddaughter also was the man who printed off pictures for Libby’s funeral. Richard Allen, 50, was charged with counts of murder in the 2017 slayings of Abby Williams and Libby German.
cbs4indy.com
Showers headed to Indiana Sunday
INDIANAPOLIS – A few rain showers will wrap up the weekend with high temperatures in the upper 50s and low 60s. Scattered showers and even a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible Sunday afternoon and evening. It won’t bring much heavy rainfall, but it’s at least something to get some moisture across what has been a very dry landscape for Indiana this fall and summer.
cbs4indy.com
Indiana woman sentenced in crash that killed husband
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — The woman who was arrested in a crash that claimed the life of her husband early this year has been sentenced. Kaycee A. Reed was sentenced to two years in prison to be followed by a year on electronic monitoring through Community Corrections. Reed...
cbs4indy.com
Chicken Patties recalled over hard plastic pieces
FARMERSVILLE, La. — Nearly 150,000 pounds of frozen chicken patties are being recalled because they may be contaminated with hard clear pieces of plastic. The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) says the recall involves chicken patties that were shipped to Costco distribution centers in Arizona, California, Colorado, Utah, and Washington to be sent to Costco stores.
Comments / 0