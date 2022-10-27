ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

 4 days ago
The Orlando Magic (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSSE.

The Hornets are just a 2-point favorite against the Magic when the Hornets and Magic face off in a game projected to be a close one. The game features a point total of 220.

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Charlotte -2
  • Total: 220
  • Moneyline: Charlotte -126, Orlando +106

Hornets at Magic odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Hornets (- 2)
  • Pick OU:
  • Over (220)
  • Prediction:
  • Hornets 115 – Magic 108
  • Charlotte put together a 21-9 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -126 or shorter last year, Charlotte finished with a record of 18-8 (69.2%).
  • Charlotte has a 55.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • Orlando has lost all 35 of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.
  • Orlando has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer in 35 chances.
  • Orlando has a 48.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • Last year, the 115.3 points per game the Hornets averaged were just 3.1 more points than the Magic allowed (112.2).
  • Charlotte had a 32-12-2 record against the spread and a 31-15 record overall last season when scoring more than 112.2 points.
  • When Orlando gave up fewer than 115.3 points last season, it went 30-18-1 against the spread and 21-28 overall.
  • The Magic scored 10.7 fewer points per game last year (104.2) than the Hornets gave up (114.9).
  • Orlando put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 114.9 points.
  • Charlotte went 15-4 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 104.2 points.
  • Last season, the Hornets were the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense (115.3 PPG), while the Magic ranked 20th in defensive points per game (112.2) in the league.
  • The 29th-ranked scoring NBA team was Orlando a season ago (104.2 PPG), while the Charlotte squad was the 25th-ranked defense (114.9 PPG) in the league.
  • The Hornets scored a total of 36 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 0.4 per game), while the Magic were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 656 total points, -8 per game).

Over/Under

  • Charlotte’s average implied point total last season was 5.4 more points than its implied total in Friday’s game (116.4 implied points on average compared to 111 implied points in this game).
  • Last season, Charlotte scored more than 111 points 48 times.
  • The average implied point total last season for Orlando (112.9) is 3.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (109).
  • Orlando put up more than 109 points in 14 games a season ago.

How to watch Hornets vs. Magic

  • Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE
  • Location: Orlando, Florida
  • Arena: Amway Center
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

