Charlotte Hornets vs. Orlando Magic odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

The Orlando Magic (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when hosting the Charlotte Hornets (2-2) at 4:00 PM ET on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Amway Center. The matchup airs on BSFL and BSSE.

The Hornets are just a 2-point favorite against the Magic when the Hornets and Magic face off in a game projected to be a close one. The game features a point total of 220.

Hornets vs. Magic Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Charlotte -2

Total: 220

220 Moneyline: Charlotte -126, Orlando +106

Hornets at Magic odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Hornets (- 2)

Hornets (- 2) Pick OU:

Over (220)

Prediction:

Hornets 115 – Magic 108

Charlotte put together a 21-9 record in games it was favored on the moneyline last season (winning 70% of those games).

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -126 or shorter last year, Charlotte finished with a record of 18-8 (69.2%).

Charlotte has a 55.8% chance to win this game based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Orlando has lost all 35 of the games it has been the moneyline underdog this season.

Orlando has not yet won a game when entering as a moneyline underdog with odds of +106 or longer in 35 chances.

Orlando has a 48.5% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Last year, the 115.3 points per game the Hornets averaged were just 3.1 more points than the Magic allowed (112.2).

Charlotte had a 32-12-2 record against the spread and a 31-15 record overall last season when scoring more than 112.2 points.

When Orlando gave up fewer than 115.3 points last season, it went 30-18-1 against the spread and 21-28 overall.

The Magic scored 10.7 fewer points per game last year (104.2) than the Hornets gave up (114.9).

Orlando put together a 10-5 ATS record and a 9-6 overall record last season in games it scored more than 114.9 points.

Charlotte went 15-4 against the spread and 17-2 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 104.2 points.

Last season, the Hornets were the NBA’s fourth-ranked offense (115.3 PPG), while the Magic ranked 20th in defensive points per game (112.2) in the league.

The 29th-ranked scoring NBA team was Orlando a season ago (104.2 PPG), while the Charlotte squad was the 25th-ranked defense (114.9 PPG) in the league.

The Hornets scored a total of 36 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 0.4 per game), while the Magic were out-scored by opponents on average last year (by 656 total points, -8 per game).

Over/Under

Charlotte’s average implied point total last season was 5.4 more points than its implied total in Friday’s game (116.4 implied points on average compared to 111 implied points in this game).

Last season, Charlotte scored more than 111 points 48 times.

The average implied point total last season for Orlando (112.9) is 3.9 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (109).

Orlando put up more than 109 points in 14 games a season ago.

How to watch Hornets vs. Magic

Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022

Friday, October 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:00 PM ET

4:00 PM ET TV Channel: BSFL and BSSE

BSFL and BSSE Location: Orlando, Florida

Orlando, Florida Arena: Amway Center

Amway Center TV Channel: NBA League Pass

