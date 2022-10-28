Read full article on original website
WVNews
Diggs, Bills hand Rodgers, Packers 4th straight loss, 27-17
ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — Bills receiver Stefon Diggs says he’s not the one who started the verbal exchange he and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander had in the tunnel before and after pre-game warmups. Whatever the case might be, Diggs and the AFC-leading Bills sure got in the...
WVNews
Koo's OT FG gives Falcons improbable 37-34 win over Panthers
ATLANTA (AP) — D.J. Moore hauled in a last-minute touchdown pass but ripped off his helmet, Carolina's Eddy Piñeiro missed a pair of potential winning kicks, and the Atlanta Falcons escaped with a victory that was as improbable as their spot in the standings. First place.
WVNews
Saints ride Kamara's 3 TDs, defense to 24-0 win over Raiders
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Saints running back Alvin Kamara has his teammates' attention as he explores the bounds of his leadership in his first season wearing a captain's “C” on his jersey. The sixth-year running back demanded better from everyone in a speech to the team following...
WVNews
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
WVNews
American Wright scores 8th goal of season for Antalyaspor
American forward Haji Wright scored his eighth goal of the season, helping Antalyaspor win 2-0 at Sivasspor on Monday night in the Turkish Super League. A 24-year-old from Los Angeles, Wright scored in the 24th minute for a two-goal lead. Wright took a pass from Sam Larsson on a counterattack and rounded goalkeeper Ali Sasal Vural to score with a left-foot shot from 6 yards.
