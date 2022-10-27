ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

By DataSkrive
 4 days ago
The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) face the Phoenix Suns (3-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ.

The Suns are a 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans when the Suns and the Pelicans meet. The matchup features a point total of 225.5.

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Phoenix -7.5
  • Total: 225.5
  • Moneyline: Phoenix -285, New Orleans +233

Pelicans at Suns odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (225.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Suns 116 – Pelicans 105
  • Phoenix was the moneyline favorite 70 total times last season. It went 57-13 in those games.
  • When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -285 or shorter last year, Phoenix finished with a record of 31-6 (83.8%).
  • Based on this game’s moneyline, Phoenix has an implied win probability of 74.0%.
  • New Orleans was underdogs in 59 games last season and won 19 (32.2%) of those contests.
  • Last season, New Orleans won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it was the underdog by at least +233 on the moneyline.
  • The implied probability of a win by New Orleans, based on the moneyline, is 30.0%.
  • Last year, the Suns put up 114.8 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans allowed.
  • Phoenix went 36-19 against the spread and 49-6 overall last season when scoring more than 110.3 points.
  • New Orleans had a 36-17-2 record against the spread and a 35-20 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.
  • The Pelicans put up only 2.0 more points per game last year (109.3) than the Suns gave up to opponents (107.3).
  • New Orleans put together a 29-17-1 ATS record and a 30-17 overall record last season in games it scored more than 107.3 points.
  • Phoenix had an ATS record of 33-13 and a 46-0 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.
  • Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Pelicans ranked 13th in defensive points per game (110.3) in the league.
  • New Orleans’ squad was the 21st-ranked scoring team (109.3 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).
  • The Suns out-scored their opponents by a total of 615 points last season (7.5 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pelicans out-scored them by 81 more points on the year (1.0 per game).

Over/Under

  • Phoenix had an average implied point total of 115.0 last season, which is 2.0 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (117).
  • Last year, Phoenix totaled more than 117 points in a game 30 times.
  • The average implied point total last season for New Orleans (113.1) is 4.1 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (109).
  • New Orleans put up more than 109 points 29 times a season ago.

How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans

  • Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ
  • Location: Phoenix, Arizona
  • Arena: Footprint Center
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

