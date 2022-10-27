Phoenix Suns vs. New Orleans Pelicans odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

The New Orleans Pelicans (3-1) face the Phoenix Suns (3-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at Footprint Center. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ.

The Suns are a 7.5-point favorite against the Pelicans when the Suns and the Pelicans meet. The matchup features a point total of 225.5.

Suns vs. Pelicans Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook

Phoenix -7.5

Total: 225.5

225.5 Moneyline: Phoenix -285, New Orleans +233

Pelicans at Suns odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Suns (- 7.5)

Suns (- 7.5) Pick OU:

Under (225.5)

Prediction:

Suns 116 – Pelicans 105

Phoenix was the moneyline favorite 70 total times last season. It went 57-13 in those games.

When playing as a moneyline favorite with odds of -285 or shorter last year, Phoenix finished with a record of 31-6 (83.8%).

Based on this game’s moneyline, Phoenix has an implied win probability of 74.0%.

New Orleans was underdogs in 59 games last season and won 19 (32.2%) of those contests.

Last season, New Orleans won one of its 13 games, or 7.7%, when it was the underdog by at least +233 on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win by New Orleans, based on the moneyline, is 30.0%.

Last year, the Suns put up 114.8 points per game, just 4.5 more points than the 110.3 the Pelicans allowed.

Phoenix went 36-19 against the spread and 49-6 overall last season when scoring more than 110.3 points.

New Orleans had a 36-17-2 record against the spread and a 35-20 record overall last season when allowing fewer than 114.8 points.

The Pelicans put up only 2.0 more points per game last year (109.3) than the Suns gave up to opponents (107.3).

New Orleans put together a 29-17-1 ATS record and a 30-17 overall record last season in games it scored more than 107.3 points.

Phoenix had an ATS record of 33-13 and a 46-0 record overall last season when its opponents scored fewer than 109.3 points.

Last season, the Suns were the NBA’s fifth-ranked offense (114.8 PPG), while the Pelicans ranked 13th in defensive points per game (110.3) in the league.

New Orleans’ squad was the 21st-ranked scoring team (109.3 PPG) in the NBA a season ago, while Phoenix ranked eighth in terms of allowing points per game (107.3).

The Suns out-scored their opponents by a total of 615 points last season (7.5 points per game on average), and opponents of the Pelicans out-scored them by 81 more points on the year (1.0 per game).

Over/Under

Phoenix had an average implied point total of 115.0 last season, which is 2.0 points lower than its implied total in Friday’s game (117).

Last year, Phoenix totaled more than 117 points in a game 30 times.

The average implied point total last season for New Orleans (113.1) is 4.1 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (109).

New Orleans put up more than 109 points 29 times a season ago.

How to watch Suns vs. Pelicans

Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022

Friday, October 28, 2022 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ

ESPN, BSNO, and BSAZ Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Footprint Center TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

