Cleveland, OH

Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

By DataSkrive
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36pdLw_0ipS6MjD00

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Boston Celtics (3-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at TD Garden. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

The Celtics take the court as 6.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers. The point total for the game is set at 218.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

  • Boston -6.5
  • Total: 218.5
  • Moneyline: Boston -249, Cleveland +201

Cavaliers at Celtics odds, spread, & more

Prediction

  • Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)
  • Pick OU:
  • Under (218.5)
  • Prediction:
  • Celtics 112 – Cavaliers 102
  • Boston won 73.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (44-16).
  • When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -249 or shorter last year, Boston had a record of 27-6 (81.8%).
  • Boston has a 71.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.
  • Cleveland was underdogs 42 times last season and won 15, or 35.7%, of those games.
  • Last season, Cleveland won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it was the underdog by at least +201 on the moneyline.
  • Cleveland has a 33.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.
  • Last year, the Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Cavaliers gave up.
  • When Boston put up more than 105.7 points last season, it went 36-16-1 against the spread and 41-12 overall.
  • Cleveland had a 33-20-2 record against the spread and a 40-15 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.
  • The Cavaliers’ 107.8 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allowed.
  • Cleveland went 31-17-2 against the spread and 31-19 overall when it scored more than 104.5 points last season.
  • Boston went 32-13-1 against the spread and 39-7 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 107.8 points.
  • Last season, the Celtics were the league’s 12th-ranked scoring team (111.8 PPG), while the Cavaliers were the fifth-ranked defense in terms of points per game (105.7) in NBA action.
  • Cleveland was the NBA’s 25th-ranked offense (107.8 PPG) a season ago, while Boston allowed the fewest points per game (104.5).
  • The Celtics put up a total of 597 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 7.3 per game), and the Cavaliers out-scored opponents by 174 points on the season (2.1 more per game).

Over/Under

  • The average implied total for Boston last season was 111.0 points, 2.0 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Friday’s game.
  • Last year, Boston scored more than 113 points in 37 games.
  • The average implied point total last season for Cleveland (110.5) is 4.5 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (106).
  • Cleveland totaled more than 106 points in a game 15 times last year.

How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

  • Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022
  • Game Time: 4:30 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH
  • Location: Boston, Massachusetts
  • Arena: TD Garden
  • TV Channel: NBA League Pass
  • Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

