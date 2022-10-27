Boston Celtics vs. Cleveland Cavaliers odds, tips and betting trends | October 28

The Cleveland Cavaliers (3-1) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when visiting the Boston Celtics (3-1) on Friday, October 28, 2022 at TD Garden. This game is at 4:30 PM ET on NBCS-BOS and BSOH.

The Celtics take the court as 6.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers. The point total for the game is set at 218.5.

Celtics vs. Cavaliers Betting Odds

Odds provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list.

Boston -6.5

Total: 218.5

218.5 Moneyline: Boston -249, Cleveland +201

OFFER: Claim your risk-free bet up to $350. Catch the excitement and start betting with Tipico Sportsbook! New customer offer in CO and NJ. 21+, see Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. Bet now!

Cavaliers at Celtics odds, spread, & more

Prediction

Pick ATS: Celtics (- 6.5)

Celtics (- 6.5) Pick OU:

Under (218.5)

Prediction:

Celtics 112 – Cavaliers 102

Boston won 73.3% of the games last season in which it was the moneyline favorite (44-16).

When it played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -249 or shorter last year, Boston had a record of 27-6 (81.8%).

Boston has a 71.3% chance to win this contest based on the moneyline’s implied probability.

Cleveland was underdogs 42 times last season and won 15, or 35.7%, of those games.

Last season, Cleveland won six of its 19 games, or 31.6%, when it was the underdog by at least +201 on the moneyline.

Cleveland has a 33.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Last year, the Celtics averaged 111.8 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 105.7 the Cavaliers gave up.

When Boston put up more than 105.7 points last season, it went 36-16-1 against the spread and 41-12 overall.

Cleveland had a 33-20-2 record against the spread and a 40-15 record overall last season when giving up fewer than 111.8 points.

The Cavaliers’ 107.8 points per game last year were only 3.3 more points than the 104.5 the Celtics allowed.

Cleveland went 31-17-2 against the spread and 31-19 overall when it scored more than 104.5 points last season.

Boston went 32-13-1 against the spread and 39-7 overall last season when it allowed fewer than 107.8 points.

Last season, the Celtics were the league’s 12th-ranked scoring team (111.8 PPG), while the Cavaliers were the fifth-ranked defense in terms of points per game (105.7) in NBA action.

Cleveland was the NBA’s 25th-ranked offense (107.8 PPG) a season ago, while Boston allowed the fewest points per game (104.5).

The Celtics put up a total of 597 more points than their opponents last year (an average of 7.3 per game), and the Cavaliers out-scored opponents by 174 points on the season (2.1 more per game).

PLAY: Free, daily sports pick’em contests and win prizes. Play now!

Over/Under

The average implied total for Boston last season was 111.0 points, 2.0 fewer points than its implied total of 113 points in Friday’s game.

Last year, Boston scored more than 113 points in 37 games.

The average implied point total last season for Cleveland (110.5) is 4.5 more points than the team’s implied total in this matchup (106).

Cleveland totaled more than 106 points in a game 15 times last year.

Bet legally online with a trusted partner: Tipico Sportsbook, our official sportsbook partner in CO, NJ and, soon, IA. Bet now!

How to watch Celtics vs. Cavaliers

Game Day: Friday, October 28, 2022

Friday, October 28, 2022 Game Time: 4:30 PM ET

4:30 PM ET TV Channel: NBCS-BOS and BSOH

NBCS-BOS and BSOH Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Boston, Massachusetts Arena: TD Garden

TD Garden TV Channel: NBA League Pass

NBA League Pass Livestream: Watch on fuboTV!

Place your legal, online sports bets in CO and NJ at Tipico Sportsbook now.

Follow SportsbookWire on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

Gannett may earn revenue from Tipico for audience referrals to betting services. Tipico has no influence over nor are any such revenues in any way dependent on or linked to the newsrooms or news coverage. See Tipico.com for Terms and Conditions. 21+ only. Gambling problem? Call 1-800-GAMBLER (NJ), 1-800-522-4700 (CO), 1-800-BETS-OFF (IA).