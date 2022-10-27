ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rutgers at Minnesota odds, picks and predictions

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights (4-3, 1-3 Big Ten) visit the Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 1-3) for a Saturday matinee at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. Kickoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. ET (Big Ten Network). Below, we analyze Tipico Sportsbook‘s lines around the Rutgers vs. Minnesota odds, and make our expert college football picks and predictions.

Both Rutgers and Minnesota head into Saturday’s game looking to double their Big Ten win total. The Scarlet Knights picked up their 1st league win last week when they held Indiana to 3 points after the 1st quarter in a 24-17 victory in Piscataway. Rutgers held the Hoosiers to a 2-of-12 mark on 3rd downs and allowed just 272 total yards in snapping a 3-game losing streak.

The Golden Gophers have dropped 3 straight conference games since they covered a 3-point spread and won 34-7 at Michigan State on Sept. 24. In each of those losses, the Gophers were down by 10-or-more points by mid-2nd-quarter, and that cut into Minnesota’s ability to best leverage its strong run game. UM’s 218.4 rushing yards per game rank 2nd in the league.

Rutgers at Minnesota odds

Provided by Tipico Sportsbook; access USA TODAY Sports Scores and Sports Betting Odds hub for a full list. Lines last updated Thursday at 8:04 p.m. ET.

  • Moneyline: Rutgers +470 (bet $100 to win $470) | Minnesota -700 (bet $700 to win $100)
  • Against the spread (ATS): Rutgers +13.5 (-102) | Minnesota -13.5 (-122)
  • Over/Under (O/U): 40.5 (O: -110 | U: -110)

Rutgers at Minnesota picks and predictions

Prediction

Minnesota 31, Rutgers 13

AVOID. No true-odds plays (maybe -550?) available here due to the substantial juice. And the UM ATS play has plenty going for it.

Minnesota struggled on 3rd downs in its loss to Penn State. UM’s game against Michigan State (a 34-7 Gophers win on Sept. 24) is an interesting adjacent-comp for this contest.

Peg Minnesota’s defense (multiple success rate splits are encouraging) as being quite good but unheralded.

GOPHERS -13.5 (-122) is a small-to-moderate leverage play.

The Over is 13-4-1 in Minnesota’s last 18 games after scoring less-than-20 points in its previous game.

OVER 40.5 (-110) is a moderate-confidence play in this game. Look for 10-17 points from the visiting Knights in a game where the Minnesota offense gets right after a tough slate.

