West Richland, WA

nbcrightnow.com

One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco

PASCO, Wash. - One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. First responders arrived to the head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car around 5:15 p.m., reporting two...
PASCO, WA
nbcrightnow.com

2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November

WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One person dead after a two car crash near Pasco Sunday morning

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. However,...
PASCO, WA
elkhornmediagroup.com

One dead, four injured in head-on collision

WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
WALLA WALLA, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

BCSO recovers stolen vehicles

KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
KENNEWICK, WA
nbcrightnow.com

One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision

KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
KENNEWICK, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious

Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
YAKIMA, WA
KXLY.com | 4 News Now

20-year-old man killed in Moses Lake

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was killed in Moses Lake early Sunday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department responded to shots at a home near Road H NE in Moses Lake at around 6 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
MOSES LAKE, WA
YakTriNews.com | KAPP-KVEW TV

SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers

SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
SUNNYSIDE, WA
NEWStalk 870

The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington

It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
TRI-CITIES, WA
nbcrightnow.com

YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition

YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
YAKIMA, WA

