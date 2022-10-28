Read full article on original website
Related
19-Year-Old Gavin S FosterDied In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Tri-Cities (Tri-Cities, WA)
The Washington State Patrolreported a motor vehicle accident early sunday morning in south of Tri Cities. 19-year-old teenager Gavin S Foster of Walla Walla was driving a Nissan 200Sx westbound highway 11 at around 2:45 a.m. His car crossed the center line and crashed with a Ford F250 pickup driven...
nbcrightnow.com
One dead, one in hospital following head-on crash in Pasco
PASCO, Wash. - One person is being taken to the hospital following a fatal head-on collision around 4th Avenue and Stearman Avenue, according to Ben Shearer with the Pasco Fire Department. First responders arrived to the head-on collision between a pickup truck and a car around 5:15 p.m., reporting two...
nbcrightnow.com
2nd Ave in Walla Walla to be closed the first week of November
WALLA WALLA, Wash.- South 2nd Avenue in Walla Walla will be closed from Birch Street to Alder Street from November, 1-11. According to a City of Walla Walla press release the closure will be due to utilities work, paving, and striping. South 3rd Avenue will remain open as part of...
1 teen died, 4 others rushed to hospital after head-on crash south of Tri-Cities
Some of the teens were not wearing seat belts.
Kennewick Police investigating after man was found shot inside vehicle
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Kennewick Police are investigating a man’s death Saturday night, Oct. 29, as a homicide. According to police, they responded to a report of gunfire around 9:15 p.m., in the 1100 block of W. 5th Avenue. When they arrived at that location, officers found a two-vehicle collision. A man was dead inside one of the vehicles....
nbcrightnow.com
One person dead after a two car crash near Pasco Sunday morning
WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash.- One car was headed westbound on State Route 12 near milepost 308 when the driver crossed into the eastbound lanes. The driver then hit another car. Everyone involved in the car accident was transported to Kadlec Regional Medical Center to be treated for their injuries. However,...
elkhornmediagroup.com
One dead, four injured in head-on collision
WALLULA – One person is dead and four others are injured following a head-on collision early Sunday morning on U.S. 12 at milepost 308, just east of Wallula Junction. The Washington State Patrol reports Gavin S. Foster, 19, of Walla Walla was driving westbound in a 1997 Nissan 200SX sedan when he crossed the centerline and struck Adrianna M. Rodriguez, 18, of Kennewick who was traveling eastbound in a 1994 Ford F250 pickup at 2:43 a.m. Both vehicles were totaled.
Teen injured in shooting near Columbia Center Mall Friday
KENNEWICK, Wash. — A shooting near the Columbia Center Mall in Kennewick left a teen injured Friday evening, Oct. 28. Kennewick Police say reports of gunshots fired in the 1200 block of N. Columbia Center Blvd began coming in shortly after 5:45 p.m. Callers said at least one male had been shot. They also provided details about two suspects....
nbcrightnow.com
Victim identified in Kennewick shooting, crash
KENNEWICK, Wash. - The 19-year-old found dead with gunshots around the 1100 block of W 5th Avenue on October 29 has been identified by the Benton County Coroner's Office. Bill Leach tells us Julian Chavez lived around the East Kennewick and Finley area. An autopsy will be done in Spokane...
Tri-Cities teen ID’d as weekend drive-by shooting victim. He died in his car
“He was a good kid and always smiling.”
nbcrightnow.com
BCSO recovers stolen vehicles
KENNEWICK, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) recovered a stolen dirt bike and a stolen truck in two separate incidents over the weekend. The dirt bike was reported stolen Saturday night, but was spotted by a Deputy on patrol Sunday. The driver of the dirt bike fled, but the...
nbcrightnow.com
One injured, Clearwater Ave blocked following collision
KENNEWICK, Wash. - At least one man is injured following a collision around the AutoZone on Clearwater Avenue. A reporter on scene confirmed Kennewick Fire and Police departments are responding and a victim is being transported to medical help. Clearwater is blocked off. Traffic is being rerouted through a detour...
Yakima Herald Republic
Trick-or-treaters in Barge Chestnut asked to park and walk; drivers urged to be cautious
Expecting a rebound in trick-or-treaters, the Barge Chestnut Neighborhood Association is encouraging families to park and walk to the neighborhood Monday. The historic Barge Chestnut neighborhood is generally a popular place for trick-or-treating, with one house along Yakima Avenue recording 1,400-1,500 visitors on Halloween night pre-pandemic, association President Paul Nagle-McNaughton said. Trick or treat numbers were down in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
20-year-old man killed in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — A 20-year-old man was killed in Moses Lake early Sunday morning. The Moses Lake Police Department responded to shots at a home near Road H NE in Moses Lake at around 6 a.m. When officers got to the scene, they found a 20-year-old man who was shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead on the scene....
SIU: Armed suspect struck in hand during shootout with Sunnyside police officers
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Less than a month since the last shootout endured by Sunnyside police officers, an armed suspect was struck in the hand and hospitalized for allegedly firing at SPD authorities when contacted. According to the Yakima Valley Special Investigations Unit (YVSIU), two officers from the Sunnyside Police Department responded to the 2300-block of E Yakima Valley Highway for...
The 2 Most Shocking Things to Happen in Tri-Cities Washington
It is Halloween, and if there was a time to remember strange and shocking stories from the Tri-Cities area it is today. These are the 2 craziest and most shocking stories I have ever heard about, and both happened at the same popular park by the river in Tri-Cities Washington. WARNING: these stories are so shocking they are only appropriate for adults to read.
Benton County to buy old hospital, create a mental health and addiction recovery center
It will lease more space nearby to hold mental health crisis patients and detox services.
nbcrightnow.com
YPD responds to stabbing, victim in critical condition
YAKIMA, Wash.- The Yakima Police Department (YPD) is currently on the scene of a stabbing on the 400 block of South 7th Street in Yakima. According to the YPD, a 70-year-old male victim has been transported to the hospital with multiple stab wounds. He is currently undergoing surgery and is listed in critical condition.
ifiberone.com
White supremacy group gathers on pedestrian bridge above I-90 in Moses Lake
MOSES LAKE - A group of white supremacists gathered on the pedestrian bridge above I-90 at Blue Heron Park in Moses Lake Saturday morning. The event was confirmed by local law enforcement; no crimes were committed. Information about the individuals or organization behind the gathering isn't known, but banners with...
Comments / 0