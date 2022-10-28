Read full article on original website
Puget Sound: Seahawks Sunday brings rain, wind on Halloween
SEATTLE - Get ready for a sloppy ride again folks as Sunday and Monday look wet and windy! Hard to believe soggy weather is moving back in after such a nice Saturday!. Highs were spot on Saturday warming to average, 56 for SeaTac with a few degrees warmer for Seattle.
Soggy weather Sunday, fewer showers Halloween night
Enjoy the dry weather today while we have it! An "atmospheric river" event is on tap Sunday into Halloween. This means that a corridor of moist, subtropical air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will dump heavy rain across Western Washington. The latest models are pulling back on shower chances by trick-or-treating, but some neighborhoods will still have rain. Bottom line: stay tuned on the forecast and be ready to dress in warm, waterproof layers for Halloween!
Seattle weather: A calm Saturday ahead of a rainy Sunday
SEATTLE - Puget Sound went from showery to sunny by the end of Friday! A snapshot of the Tacoma Narrows Bridge in Pierce County featuring cloudy skies with pockets of showers this morning. Highs on Friday around the region landing in the mid to upper 50s. SeaTac hit 57 and...
