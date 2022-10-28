Enjoy the dry weather today while we have it! An "atmospheric river" event is on tap Sunday into Halloween. This means that a corridor of moist, subtropical air in the mid-levels of the atmosphere will dump heavy rain across Western Washington. The latest models are pulling back on shower chances by trick-or-treating, but some neighborhoods will still have rain. Bottom line: stay tuned on the forecast and be ready to dress in warm, waterproof layers for Halloween!

