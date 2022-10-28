ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

St. Joseph Post

Kansas man accused of domestic battery a second time

ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating a Kansas man in connection with domestic battery again. On Saturday, police arrested 21-year-old Jadeyn M. Corkins of Atchison on a requested charges of domestic battery in the 1200 block North 4th Street, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson. This is his...
ATCHISON, KS
St. Joseph Post

Former KCPD officer admits excessive force against teen

KANSAS CITY —A former Kansas City Police Department sergeant, Matthew Neal, 42, pleaded guilty Thursday to felony assault charges for excessive force he used against a Kansas City juvenile in November 2019, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. A Jackson County judge accepted Neal’s plea of guilty....
KANSAS CITY, MO
St. Joseph Post

Police ID body found by kayaker in Kansas River

------- KANSAS CITY—Detectives with the Kansas City, Kansas Police Department are investigating a body discovered in the Kansas River by a kayaker, according to a media release from police. Just after noon Saturday, police were dispatched to the east bank of the Kansas River south of 670 and north...
KANSAS CITY, KS
KCTV 5

Platte County woman indicted for murder in June killing

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Platte County grand jury has indicted 22-year-old McKayla Cheyenne Archambeau for a Jun 28 killing of a man near Farley, Missouri. Archambeau was charged with second-degree murder, armed criminal action, tampering with evidence and tampering with a motor vehicle. The charges stem from the June 28th killing of Taylor Hawkins, who was found shot to death at a home on Oberdiek Lane near Farley.
PLATTE COUNTY, MO
plattecountylandmark.com

Juvenile gets 26 years in drug deal shooting

A 15-year-old boy who shot a 17-year-old girl in the head over $20 of marijuana was. sentenced to 26 years in prison on Oct. 19. Judge Thomas Fincham handed down the sentence to Jay Palmer, now 17, after he was found guilty by a Platte County jury of. second degree...
RIVERSIDE, MO
St. Joseph Post

Missouri woman dies after ejected when SUV overturns

MORGAN COUNTY—A Missouri woman died in an accident just before 3:30p.m. Sunday in Morgan County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2002 Ford Explorer driven by Amber T. Racicot, 23, Concordia, Mo., was northbound on Route D just north of Sparrow Lane. The SUV crossed the centerline, traveled...
MORGAN COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Liberty Woman Arrested For Warrant, Weed, & Paraphernalia

A Liberty woman was arrested Thursday evening in Daviess County after being discovered to have an arrest warrant as well as marijuana and drug paraphernalia possession. According to the arrest report from Troop H of the Highway Patrol, 40-year-old Liberty resident Tara L. Lawson was arrested at 7:04 P.M. Thursday on an outstanding felony Clay County arrest warrant for a probation violation for class E felony resisting arrest by fleeing. Lawson was also discovered to be in possession of marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
LIBERTY, MO
kttn.com

Missouri State Highway Patrol arrests Brookfield man on drug allegations and Caldwell County warrant

The Highway Patrol reports the arrest of a Brookfield man in Livingston County on Friday morning, October 28 on drug-related allegations and a warrant. Fifty-eight-year-old Joseph Anderson was accused of felony possession of the controlled substance of methamphetamine and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. The Caldwell County misdemeanor warrant was for allegedly not wearing a seat belt.
LIVINGSTON COUNTY, MO
St. Joseph Post

St. Joseph Post

