FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
No word on a trial date for Pennsylvania woman who claimed to be the 'best-drunk driver'VictorPhiladelphia, PA
James Beard Award Winning Restaurant Corinne’s Place Launching Two Food TrucksMarilyn JohnsonCamden, NJ
Pete’s Produce Farm in West Chester Announces Closing DateMarilyn JohnsonWest Chester, PA
Old City's Panorama Now Open for Dinner on Tuesdays; 50% Off Pasta and Wine FlightsMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
The last standing home of Edgar Allan Poe in Philadelphia is a National Registered LandmarkCJ CoombsPhiladelphia, PA
Yardbarker
Donovan Mitchell's Tweet Before The Cavs Played The Knicks
Mitchell has been posting that tweet before games this season, and his post on Sunday already has over 3,000 likes in less than four hours. Over the offseason, the three-time NBA All-Star was traded from the Utah Jazz (in a blockbuster deal) to the Cavs. So far, the move has...
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Celebrate After LeBron James Leads Team To Their First Win Of The Season
The Los Angeles Lakers have finally won a game this season, stopping their 0-5 start to the season with a win over title contenders, Denver Nuggets. The effort from the Lakers all game was extremely good, falling to an early 10-point deficit before getting back into the game via a team effort.
Yardbarker
Former NBA Player Says Ben Simmons Is 'Damaged': "He's Just Out There Because It's An Obligation."
Ben Simmons hasn't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season, struggling to make an impact on the Brooklyn Nets and having a hard time trying to stop the opposition. In six games of the young regular season, Simmons fouled out twice, setting the alarms at Barclays Center. He...
Yardbarker
Watch: Magic Johnson Predicts Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Won’t Take Seeing LeBron James Break His Record Well
LeBron James has begun his quest to become the best NBA scorer of all time, taking the title away from Los Angeles Lakers legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. James came into the season needing 1,353 points to match Abdul-Jabbar’s 38,387 regular-season points, a record he has held for over 30 years.
Yardbarker
The NBA Has Taken Away The Philadelphia 76ers' 2023 And 2024 Second Round Picks Over Investigations Into Early Free Agency Discussions
The Philadelphia 76ers are 3-4 after a pretty shaky start to the season. Joel Embiid struggled out of the gates and James Harden's brilliance wasn't able to take them to a winning record in their first 7 games. But they're slowly starting to figure things out, helped along by Tyrese Maxey seemingly taking the next step and becoming even better as a scorer and an all-around player.
Yardbarker
Young Phillies fan goes viral for taunting Astros fan
A young Philadelphia Phillies fan went viral on Friday night for the way he taunted an older Houston Astros fan. The Phillies came back to beat the Astros 6-5 to win Game 1 of the World Series. Philly was down 5-0 and then won the game in extra innings after JT Realmuto hit a solo home run in the 10th and David Robertson closed things down in the bottom half.
Yardbarker
Charles Barkley Says Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, And LeBron James Are The Perfect Players
Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, and LeBron James are often mentioned among the greatest players of all time, and more often than not, they are considered the three best players to ever set foot on an NBA court. Their work ethic, desire to win and competitiveness made them legendary players. Right...
Yardbarker
Patrick Beverley Tries To Copy LeBron James During Warmups: "This is hilarious."
Patrick Beverley copying his Los Angeles Lakers teammate LeBron James might be one of the more funny sights in what has otherwise been a gloomy 0-5 run for the side. While it may not necessarily lift the dampened spirits, it does show a bit about Beverley, who's known not to shy away from a laugh or getting others to break into smiles.
K.J. Martin Shines Amid Rockets' Heartbreaking Loss To Clippers
The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west coast road trip in a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
NBC Sports
NBA takes away two Sixers second-round picks after investigation
WASHINGTON — The NBA has docked the Sixers their second-round picks in the 2023 and 2024 drafts after an investigation found the team had premature discussions with free-agent signings Danuel House Jr. and P.J. Tucker. The league announced the penalty “reflected findings, following an investigation, that the 76ers engaged...
Player grades: Joel Embiid returns, leads Sixers to road win over Bulls
The Philadelphia 76ers continued the road trip on Saturday when they paid a visit to the United Center to take on the Chicago Bulls looking to build off a win in Toronto. The Sixers were able to earn a gritty win and now they needed to just grow off the effort.
Yardbarker
Joel Embiid’s Status vs. Wizards Up in Air
The Philadelphia 76ers are set to conclude their road trip on Monday night with a matchup against the Washington Wizards. Whether the Sixers will be at full strength or not is unclear. On Sunday afternoon, the Sixers added their star big man Joel Embiid to the injury report. According to...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant was right, the Brooklyn Nets need to fire Steve Nash
With the Brooklyn Nets season spiraling out of control already, the organization needs to take action on Kevin Durant’s demands this summer and cut loose head coach Steve Nash. There is no other way to put it: The Nets are a mess right now. The drama that led the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Durant Makes Blunt Admission About Nets' Locker Room Following Kyrie Irving's Tweet
Kevin Durant was candid when asked about the mood in the Brooklyn Nets locker room following Kyrie Irving's latest controversy. The polarizing guard saw major flak and furor on social media after tweeting a link promoting an antisemitic film and book, but Durant for one was not worried about the noise outside.
Sixers lose 2023, 2024 second-round picks for tampering
After discovering that the Sixers held early free agent discussions with forwards P.J. Tucker and Danuel House prior to the permitted date, the NBA announced Monday (via Twitter) that it has rescinded the team’s 2023 and 2024 second-round picks. The league noted that Philadelphia “fully cooperated” with its investigation...
Yardbarker
The San Antonio Spurs Reportedly Waived Josh Primo Because There Are Multiple Alleged Instances Of Him Exposing Himself To Women, Say Adrian Wojnarowski And Ramona Shelburne
Josh Primo was recently released by the San Antonio Spurs, despite the team picking up his team option just a while ago. The announcement came as a surprise to many people, as Primo was viewed as a promising guard. A recent report from Ramona Shelburne and Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN...
Yardbarker
De’Anthony Melton is finding his role with Sixers
On draft night, the Philadelphia 76ers got their offseason rolling with a draft night trade to begin retooling their roster. The Sixers traded Danny Green and the rights to the 23rd pick in the 2022 draft in exchange for De’Anthony Melton. An athletic 6’2 combo guard, De’Anthony Melton was...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love And Donovan Mitchell Make NBA History In Cavs Win
Cleveland being one of the best three-point shooting teams in the NBA without Darius Garland may have been a little more surprising. But that's exactly what's happening. Whatever it is, the three-ball continues to fall for the Cavs. Entering Sunday's game against the Knicks, the Cavs led the NBA in...
Yardbarker
NBA Analyst Takes Big Shots At LeBron James Over Lakers Crisis: "This Is What You Wanted."
Even if you're a casual fan, you must know that the Los Angeles Lakers are nothing but a poverty franchise right now. After an offseason full of rumors about the Purple and Gold targeting big players like Kyrie Irving and Donovan Mitchell, they settled with a couple of veterans that haven't really made a big impact on the team.
Yardbarker
Reports: Ex-Spurs G Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women
Former San Antonio Spurs guard Joshua Primo allegedly exposed himself to multiple women, according to multiple reports on Saturday. Primo was suddenly released by the Spurs on Friday night, which prompted curiosity over what could have led to such a move. It was ESPN that initially reported that Primo's release...
