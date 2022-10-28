ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Artificial intelligence-based method may help predict early-stage melanoma recurrence

Most deaths from melanoma-;the most lethal form of skin cancer-;occur in patients who were initially diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and then later experienced a recurrence that is typically not detected until it has spread or metastasized. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently developed an artificial...
New system to detect cancer-related markers on CTCs

Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
Johns Hopkins researchers uncover a possible target to treat sleep apnea

In a new study with obese mice, Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers say they have added to evidence that specialized channel proteins are possible therapeutic targets for sleep apnea and similar abnormally slow breathing disorders in obese people. The protein, a cation channel known as TRPM7, is found in carotid bodies,...
Investigators study symptom trajectories in nondialysis-dependent CKD patients

When individuals with varying degrees of chronic kidney disease who were not on dialysis answered annual questionnaires about their symptoms, researchers found that one-third could be categorized as having a "Worse symptom score and worsening trajectory" of symptoms. As reported in CJASN, these patients had especially high risks of later needing dialysis and of dying before dialysis initiation.
Ancient genomes shed light on previously unknown aspect of human evolution

The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Sleep quality impacts women's mood and work ambitions

If women want to lean in to work, they may first want to lay down for a good night's rest. A Washington State University-led study indicated that sleep quality impacted women's mood and changed how they felt about advancing in their careers. Meanwhile, men's aspirations were not impacted by sleep quality.
Monoclonal antibody shows efficacy in preventing malaria infection in African adults

One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
New method to improve nanoparticle coating may enhance tumor targeting

A new technique to improve the coating of nanoparticles used in cancer therapy may enhance tumor targeting, a new study carried out in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Anhui Medical University in China concludes. Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the...
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain

In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
Researchers use deep neural networks to virtually stain microscopic images of unlabeled tissue

In the hospital, there is a group of doctors who use tissue samples as "evidence materials", analyze the evidence using knives, slicers and microscopes to extract clues from the tissue samples, and provide patients with "verdicts" -; diagnostic reports. They are called the "judges" of the hospital -; the pathologists. Pathologists observe the samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
Does maternal obesity impact fetal brain development?

In a recent study published in the Nutrients journal, researchers assessed the impact of maternal obesity on brain development in the fetus. Pregnancy-related obesity is a global public health issue that is becoming a growing concern. Excessive maternal weight increase is consistently linked to several negative effects, including neurocognitive impairments in the offspring. The impact of pregnancy-related obesity on the health of the mother and fetus has recently been examined, as there is growing evidence linking maternal obesity and poor neurodevelopmental outcomes in human offspring.
Marital stress may impact young adults' recovery after a heart attack

A stressful marriage may negatively impact heart attack recovery. Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18–55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack. That negative impact did not change substantially after considering demographics and socioeconomic factors, such as education, employment, income and health insurance status, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Smartphone code blue notification may accelerate response to in-hospital cardiac arrest

Sixty seconds can make or break the outcome of a hospital "code blue" or cardiac arrest response. New research found a hospital code response team rushing to a patient in cardiac arrest may arrive at least one minute quicker and may also lead to better patient outcomes with the use of a smartphone emergency code notification system that activates the team through text messages. The findings are preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Resuscitation Science Symposium 2022. The 2022 meeting will be held in person in Chicago, November 5-6, 2022, and will feature the most recent advances related to treating cardiopulmonary arrest and life-threatening traumatic injury.
How COVID-19 impacted sleep and mental health among university students

In a recent study published in the journal PLoS ONE, researchers evaluated the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the sleep quality and mental health (MH) of university-attending undergraduate students. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has posed unique social, academic, health-associated, and financial challenges for...
Study highlights lack of representation of non-English speakers in pediatrics research

A new analysis of U.S.-based pediatrics research published over the last decade found that just 9% of studies included non-English-speaking children or families, highlighting a lack of representation that could have serious implications for health equity. The findings are published today in a JAMA Pediatrics analysis led by University of...
Perceived discrimination linked to higher risk of worse outcomes in the year after a heart attack

A study of more than 2,600 young heart attack survivors younger than age 55 found that those who reported more perceived discrimination in their day-to-day lives had a higher risk of worse outcomes in the year after a heart attack, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held live in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5–7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
Lower risk of colorectal cancer associated with dietary flavanone and anthocyanidin intake, according to new research

In a recent study published in Nutrients, researchers assessed the risk of colorectal cancer (CRC) with the intake of flavonoids. Flavonoids, found in plant-based foods, are a group of polyphenols divided into six sub-classes – isoflavones, flavanols, flavones, anthocyanidins, flavanones, and flavonols. Flavonoids act in pathways involving cellular transformation, proliferation, and apoptosis. Several epidemiologic studies have reported an inverse relationship between the risk of CRC and dietary flavonoids.

