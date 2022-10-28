In the hospital, there is a group of doctors who use tissue samples as "evidence materials", analyze the evidence using knives, slicers and microscopes to extract clues from the tissue samples, and provide patients with "verdicts" -; diagnostic reports. They are called the "judges" of the hospital -; the pathologists. Pathologists observe the samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.

3 HOURS AGO