NMU’s Grant Potulny reflects on journey to 100 wins
MARQUETTE, Mich. – The Northern Michigan University hockey team claimed victory over Alaska Fairbanks by a 3-2 score on Saturday. The win marked the 100th for Coach Grant Potulny leading the Green and Gold. Artem Shlaine redirected a shot for the game’s first goal in the first period, but...
4 Timeless Northern Michigan Inns for a Cozy Getaway
Storied stays of Northern Michigan. From an inn in Marquette in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula to a cozy Ludington B&B, these four timeless Northern Michigan inns combine history and hospitality for a cozy fall or winter getaway. This article first appeared in Traverse, Northern Michigan's Magazine. Find this article and...
Toys for Tots collection campaign underway in Marquette County
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Toys for Tots Marquette County has begun accepting donations for its 2022 campaign to gift toys to local children in need. The organization is requesting donations of new and unwrapped toys for children from ages 0-18, and will continue its collection window through December 12. Monetary donations are also welcomed through the Toys for Tots Marquette County website or dropped off in-person at TruNorth Credit Union in Ishpeming.
Hunter discovers human remains in Florence County
FLORENCE, Wis. (WSAW) - Human remains were discovered Friday in Florence County, according to the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation. During the morning of Oct. 28 a hunter came across human skeletal remains in a rural wooded area in Florence County. Forensic experts responded to the scene and determined the unidentified human skeletal remains belong to an adult female.
3 dead, 3 injured in Upper Peninsula crash
DICKINSON COUNTY, MI – Three people are dead and three are injured after a crash in Michigan’s Upper Peninsula. WLUC-TV reports the two-vehicle crash occurred in Dickinson County when a 2013 Ford Taurus was traveling north on Foster City Road, crossed into the southbound lane and hit a 2006 Buick Rendezvous at 3:07 p.m. on Oct. 30.
Marquette man found in possession of stolen motorcycle
MARQUETTE, MI— A Marquette man is jailed after officers discovered he had a stolen motorcycle. Wednesday around 8:40 p.m., Marquette Police were dispatched to the 2000 block of Longyear Avenue on a report of a suspicious person. Upon arrival, they encountered 32-year-old Gerry Fisk III. When officers learned he had outstanding warrants, Fisk ran, but was apprehended after a short foot pursuit.
Marquette Township crash injures 14-year-old girl
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, MI— One person suffered minor injuries in a Marquette Township roundabout crash Saturday. The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office was dispatched around 5:45 p.m. to US-41 and County Road HQ. Deputies say a vehicle that was southbound on HQ entered the roundabout and failed to yield to a westbound vehicle.
