RNA-sensing platform could help detect and selectively kill tumors, or edit the genome in specific cells

New method to improve nanoparticle coating may enhance tumor targeting
A new technique to improve the coating of nanoparticles used in cancer therapy may enhance tumor targeting, a new study carried out in collaboration between the University of Eastern Finland and Anhui Medical University in China concludes. Tumor targeting is a prerequisite for effective cancer therapy because it enhances the...
New system to detect cancer-related markers on CTCs
Having biopsies taken and endless tests run is nobody's idea of a good time, even if it's necessary for monitoring your health. Now, researchers from Japan report the development of a new technique that could make testing for cancer a lot less invasive. In a study published in September in...
Properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth, study suggests
The risk of developing breast cancer is higher in what are known as dense breasts, which appear white in mammograms, than in nondense breasts, which appear grey. Researchers at Linköping University, Sweden, have now shown that there are major biological differences dense breasts and nondense breasts. The results, published in the British Journal of Cancer, suggest that the properties of dense breasts promote cancer growth.
Researchers use deep neural networks to virtually stain microscopic images of unlabeled tissue
In the hospital, there is a group of doctors who use tissue samples as "evidence materials", analyze the evidence using knives, slicers and microscopes to extract clues from the tissue samples, and provide patients with "verdicts" -; diagnostic reports. They are called the "judges" of the hospital -; the pathologists. Pathologists observe the samples by staining them first. However, the standard procedures for staining tissue samples in histopathology are time-consuming and require specialized laboratory infrastructure, chemical reagents, and skilled technicians. Uncertainty in tissue staining in the handling of different laboratories and histology technicians may lead to misdiagnosis. In addition, the original tissue sample is not preserved by these histochemical staining techniques currently in use since each step of the procedures has irreversible impact on the sample.
Artificial intelligence-based method may help predict early-stage melanoma recurrence
Most deaths from melanoma-;the most lethal form of skin cancer-;occur in patients who were initially diagnosed with early-stage melanoma and then later experienced a recurrence that is typically not detected until it has spread or metastasized. A team led by investigators at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) recently developed an artificial...
Ancient genomes shed light on previously unknown aspect of human evolution
The use of ancient DNA, including samples of human remains around 45,000 years old, has shed light on a previously unknown aspect of human evolution. Dr Yassine Souilmi, Group Leader at the University of Adelaide's Australian Centre for Ancient DNA, co-led the new study published in Nature Ecology and Evolution.
Monoclonal antibody shows efficacy in preventing malaria infection in African adults
One dose of an antibody drug safely protected healthy, non-pregnant adults from malaria infection during an intense six-month malaria season in Mali, Africa, a National Institutes of Health clinical trial has found. The antibody was up to 88.2% effective at preventing infection over a 24-week period, demonstrating for the first time that a monoclonal antibody can prevent malaria infection in an endemic region. These findings were published today in The New England Journal of Medicine and presented at the American Society of Tropical Medicine & Hygiene 2022 Annual Meeting in Seattle.
The impact of genetic and lifestyle factors on the risk of major cardiovascular and thromboembolic events post-COVID-19 diagnosis
Cardiovascular disease is known to be the leading cause of death throughout the world. Recently, cardiovascular morbidity and mortality have increased further due to the direct and indirect impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The repercussions and long-term consequences of COVID-19 could lead to a further increase in the cardiovascular burden to abnormal levels.
Research finds a significant increase in stroke incidence in those younger than 55 years
New research - funded by the Medical Research Foundation - has shown a sharp increase in the incidence of stroke in young adults, in a study of more than 94,000 people in Oxfordshire. Stroke is a major health problem that can have devastating consequences. It happens when the blood supply...
Ubiquigent obtains exclusive license for UbiSite technology to strengthen its specialist drug discovery services
Ubiquigent Limited (Ubiquigent), a drug discovery and development company harnessing novel deubiquitylase (DUB) modulators as new therapeutics for areas of high unmet medical need, has signed an exclusive license with the University of Southern Denmark for its UbiSite® technology. UbiSite will form a new component in Ubiquigent’s DUB and...
Study reports on a novel property of antibodies, light chain coherence
In a recent study published in the journal Nature, researchers investigate whether pairs of unrelated B-cells of naive, unswitched, memory and plasmablast phenotypes that have similar heavy chains also have the same light chains. Study: Functional antibodies exhibit LIGHT CHAIN COHERENCE. Image Credit: peterschreiber.media / Shutterstock.com. Background. Grouping antibodies by...
SpyCatcher-SpyTag technology used to develop recombinant protein-based intranasal vaccine against SARS-CoV-2
The findings of a new study posted to the bioRxiv* preprint server showed that the intranasal SpyCage vaccine platform can be protective against severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) and may prove to be a versatile and adaptable modality for the formulation of intranasal vaccines that target respiratory pathogens.
An innovative nasal vaccine strategy to combat COVID
In a recent study published in the journal Science, researchers at Yale University developed a novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination strategy termed 'prime and spike' (P&S) that leveraged existing systemic immunity triggered by parenteral vaccination (prime) to boost immunity at the respiratory mucosa. Background. The respiratory mucosa is the...
Effects of SARS-CoV-2-associated stress among pregnant women on development of fetus brain
In a recent study posted to the medRxiv* preprint server, researchers in the United States evaluated the effects of maternal coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic-associated stress and fetal brain development using magnetic resonance imaging (MRI). Studies have reported perinatal care disruptions due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2...
COVID-19-positive donor hearts appear to be safe for transplantation
Donor hearts from people who were COVID-19-positive appeared to be as safe for transplantation as those from people without COVID-19, according to a short-term analysis to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
COVID-19 presents caregivers with unique challenges not seen in other patients
Roughly 21% of hospitalized COVID-19 patients at the height of the pandemic required an intensive care stay and the bulk were cared for by family upon discharge. However, not much is known about how these caregivers and patients adapted. To learn more, University of Michigan researchers surveyed COVID-19 ICU patients...
How COVID-19 impacted sleep and mental health among university students
In a recent study published in the journal PLoS ONE, researchers evaluated the effects of coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on the sleep quality and mental health (MH) of university-attending undergraduate students. The severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) pandemic has posed unique social, academic, health-associated, and financial challenges for...
New research suggests booster dose of Novovax NVX-CoV2373 vaccine is effective against SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants
A recent study posted to Research Square* preprint server evaluated the neutralizing antibody titers against the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) Omicron variant and its sub-lineages after two and three doses of the Novovax protein nanoparticle vaccine NVX-CoV2373. Background. The emergent SARS-CoV-2 Omicron subvariants carry multiple mutations in...
Marital stress may impact young adults' recovery after a heart attack
A stressful marriage may negatively impact heart attack recovery. Marital stress among younger adults (ages 18–55 years) was linked to worse recovery after a heart attack. That negative impact did not change substantially after considering demographics and socioeconomic factors, such as education, employment, income and health insurance status, according to preliminary research to be presented at the American Heart Association's Scientific Sessions 2022. The meeting, held in person in Chicago and virtually, Nov. 5-7, 2022, is a premier global exchange of the latest scientific advancements, research and evidence-based clinical practice updates in cardiovascular science.
First evidence of a link between self-control and intelligence in birds
A study has found that Eurasian jays can pass a version of the 'marshmallow test' – and those with the greatest self-control also score the highest on intelligence tests. This is the first evidence of a link between self-control and intelligence in birds. Self-control - the ability to resist...
