klkntv.com
Gateway Mall and Lincoln Goodwill host Halloween event
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Halloween means candy and costumes, and there was plenty of both at Gateway Mall on Monday evening. Lincoln Goodwill and the mall hosted the annual candy crawl and costume contest from 4 to 10 p.m. Kids and young adults scavenged for candy across the mall,...
klkntv.com
Madonna patients pet and paint therapy horses
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Patients at Madonna Rehabilitation Hospitals’ Lincoln facility got a chance to paint horses on Halloween. The hospital partnered with Windsong Equitherapy, an organization that trains therapy horses, to make the event happen. Patients were able to brush and pet the therapy horses and, in...
klkntv.com
Nebraska nonprofit donates Halloween costumes to NICU at Bryan Health
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The tiniest of patients at Bryan Health in Lincoln got into the Halloween spirit on Monday. Patients at Bryan Health’s neonatal intensive care unit were given costumes by Connected Forever, a Nebraska-based nonprofit. The nonprofit supports families who have experienced pregnancy loss or a...
klkntv.com
Malcolm Fun Run raises funds for new ball fields
Malcolm, Neb. (KLKN) — Over 250 candy-hungry runners gathered at Malcolm’s Fire and Rescue Station this morning to get their fix of sweets. Those 12 and under, prepared to take to the streets to run a mile in a marathon-like fashion. But this time the water stations here were replaced by the seasonally correct trick-or-treat stations.
klkntv.com
Lincoln restaurant hosts benefit for struggling single mom
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Pepe’s Bistro held a benefit Sunday morning to raise money for a single mother facing financial difficulties. Mistie Diaz said she lost her job due to health reasons. Now she is trying to make ends meet for herself and her daughter. Pepe’s Bistro is...
klkntv.com
Need to save money this Halloween? Try a ‘box-tume’
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Lincoln’s Two Men and a Truck came by the Channel 8 studio on Friday to show Katrina and Andrew a way to save money on costumes this Halloween. Using boxes, you can make some creative costumes that will last for years, plus it’s a fun project for the kids.
klkntv.com
Alps Bark Park to add new outdoor space
SEWARD, Neb. (KLKN) — After a few discussions in meetings, the Seward City Council has approved the expansion of the Alps Bark Park. The dog care center, which opened in 2021, has had concerns that it would soon reach capacity and would no longer be able to accept dogs.
Omaha's Museum of Shadows is home to largest collection of haunted artifacts
Ayda was voted the creepiest doll in the world over the infamous Annabelle doll. She is one of thousands of haunted artifacts at the museum.
klkntv.com
Omaha zoo reopens two exhibits after no further cases of bird flu
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium announced Monday that the Desert Dome and Lied Jungle would reopen after no further cases of bird flu were reported. On Oct. 13 and 14, two pink-backed pelicans died of bird flu, also known as highly pathogenic avian...
klkntv.com
Spooktacular conditions in time for Halloween
Sunday remained mostly cloudy for the duration of the day, but Lincoln did manage to reach the lower 70s for a high. The cloud cover is due to an expansive low pressure system that spans over half of the country. It will eventually move off to the east, clearing us out overnight as we head into the beginning of the week.
klkntv.com
Dog Day helps keep pets safe in domestic violence situations
AVOCA, Neb. (KLKN) — Just a few days before Halloween, Bloom Where You’re Planted Farm partnered with ShelterMe Nebraska for Saturday’s Dog Day event. For just five dollars dog owners could spend the day at a pumpkin patch with their furry companions enjoying the fall atmosphere. Their...
Daily Nebraskan
Steak ‘n Shake reopens on three-hour schedule
The Nebraska Union’s Steak ‘n Shake has been empty all semester. On Wednesday, Oct. 26, it opened its doors once again. The restaurant will be open from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this upcoming week, and hours will be reevaluated the following Monday, Nov. 7, according to David Annis, director of University of Nebraska-Lincoln Dining Services. They hope to eventually extend hours until 8 p.m.
klkntv.com
Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland extends 2022 season through Sunday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) – The Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland is extending its season, thanks to a mild fall. The park will remain open daily through Sunday, but starting Tuesday, hours will change to 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. After Nov. 6, the park will only...
News Channel Nebraska
Lincoln store broken into, items stolen
LINCOLN, Neb. -- The Lincoln Police Department is investigating a store that was broken into by three people. LPD said officers were dispatched to the Double Barrell Smoke Shop, 1415 South St., on Sunday around 6:00 a.m. after an alarm was set off. Officers said they found a piece of...
klkntv.com
Costumed riders take on Star City BMX Halloween race
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — With all of Lincoln preparing for Halloween festivities on Monday, some chose to dress up a bit early. But showing off their costumes wasn’t the only priority for Star City BMX racers, they also want to show off their skills. Cyclists of all ages...
klkntv.com
Lincoln organizations collect expired medications
LINCOLN, Neb. (KLKN) — Businesses in the Lincoln area spent Saturday promoting the proper disposal of expired medication. As part of a larger push to collect unwanted medications the Drug Enforcement Administration named today National Take Back Day. The DEA’s website has individuals type in their relative location to...
alechoes.com
Haunted adventures to visit around Council Bluffs
It’s finally fall, the air is chilly with a hint of pumpkin spice. It’s also October when fall is starting and that means it’s the spooky season. If you’re not in the mood for a traditional haunted house during this time of year, there are a few places around Council Bluffs where you can still get a good spooking.
Omaha hospital calling for new volunteers to help therapy dog shortage
CHI CUMC Bergan Mercy in Omaha is calling for new volunteer pups to help patients and become new therapy dogs.
