Poway, CA

Cyclist seriously hurt in North County crash

By Domenick Candelieri
FOX 5 San Diego
 4 days ago

POWAY, Calif. — A 62-year-old cyclist was hospitalized Thursday after being hit by a car in the Poway area, law enforcement said.

The crash occurred around 7:59 a.m. in the 12100 block of Kirkham Road, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release.

The 49-year-old vehicle driver and a passing motorist stopped to call 9-1-1 and assist the victim following the collision, according to authorities.

First responders took the cyclist suffering from serious injuries to Palomar Medical Center – Escondido.

The sheriff’s department believes the driver of the vehicle could’ve been impacted by the sun rising while driving eastbound. Driving under the influence is not suspected to be a factor in the crash.

Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact Traffic Investigator Tracy Wallace at: (858) 513-2800.

