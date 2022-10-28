ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WVNews

Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111

WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

Detroit 128, Golden State 114

GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
WVNews

Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108

CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
CLEVELAND, OH
WVNews

Boston 112, Washington 94

WASHINGTON (94) Avdija 2-4 1-2 6, Kuzma 3-13 2-2 9, Porzingis 8-16 1-2 17, Beal 4-16 2-2 12, Morris 1-7 1-1 3, Gibson 3-4 0-0 7, Gill 4-6 2-2 10, Hachimura 5-12 2-4 13, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Gafford 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 2-8 0-1 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-4 0-0 6, Schakel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 11-16 94.
WASHINGTON STATE
WVNews

L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110

DENVER (110) Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Porter Jr. 5-15 4-5 17, Jokic 8-16 6-7 23, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 9, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Green 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-96 13-18 110.
WVNews

AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
CHICAGO, IL
WVNews

Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL

Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
WASHINGTON, DC
WVNews

World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Dallas 114, Orlando 105

ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105.
WVNews

Phoenix 124, Houston 109

HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
HOUSTON, TX
WVNews

Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4

WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday's game, during which Major League Baseball will honor...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
WVNews

Philadelphia 118, Washington 111

PHILADELPHIA (118) Harden 8-17 5-6 23, Harris 6-10 3-7 16, Tucker 6-8 0-0 13, Maxey 12-22 2-2 28, Melton 7-10 0-0 16, Niang 4-8 0-0 12, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-5 1-1 7, Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 1-2 1, House Jr. 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 46-82 14-20 118.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WVNews

Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108

SACRAMENTO (115) Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
WVNews

Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109

INDIANA (109) Duarte 10-15 5-6 30, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 2-8 3-6 7, Haliburton 4-11 2-2 11, Hield 8-16 3-3 22, Jackson 4-6 0-1 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Mathurin 6-12 2-3 16, Nembhard 0-1 0-0 0, Brissett 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-87 16-23 109.
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy