WVNews
Harden, Maxey lead 76ers past Wizards 118-111
WASHINGTON (AP) — James Harden scored 23 points and had 17 assists as the Philadelphia 76ers clawed back to .500 with a 118-111 victory over the Washington Wizards on Monday night despite missing Joel Embiid. Tyrese Maxey added 28 points for Philadelphia. Georges Niang sank all four of his...
WVNews
Detroit 128, Golden State 114
GOLDEN STATE (114) D.Green 2-5 2-2 7, Wiggins 4-15 1-1 10, Looney 1-4 0-0 2, Curry 10-24 8-9 32, Poole 10-21 5-5 30, Baldwin Jr. 0-0 0-0 0, Kuminga 1-3 2-2 4, Lamb 1-1 0-0 2, J.Green 3-6 0-0 6, Jerome 2-2 4-4 8, Wiseman 2-4 2-2 6, Moody 3-7 0-0 7, Rollins 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 39-92 24-25 114.
WVNews
Mitchell, Love rally Cavaliers past Knicks, 121-108
CLEVELAND (AP) — Donovan Mitchell had 38 points and a season-high 12 assists, Kevin Love scored 16 of his 29 points in the fourth quarter and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the New York Knicks 121-108 on Sunday night. Mitchell and Love combined for 28 points in the...
WVNews
Boston 112, Washington 94
WASHINGTON (94) Avdija 2-4 1-2 6, Kuzma 3-13 2-2 9, Porzingis 8-16 1-2 17, Beal 4-16 2-2 12, Morris 1-7 1-1 3, Gibson 3-4 0-0 7, Gill 4-6 2-2 10, Hachimura 5-12 2-4 13, Todd 1-2 0-0 2, Gafford 0-1 0-0 0, Barton 2-8 0-1 4, Davis 1-3 0-0 2, Goodwin 3-4 0-0 6, Schakel 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 38-98 11-16 94.
K.J. Martin Shines Amid Rockets' Heartbreaking Loss To Clippers
The Houston Rockets ended their four-game west coast road trip in a heartbreaking loss to the Los Angeles Clippers.
WVNews
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
DENVER (110) Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Porter Jr. 5-15 4-5 17, Jokic 8-16 6-7 23, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 9, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Green 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-96 13-18 110.
WVNews
AP source: Bears agree to trade LB Roquan Smith to Ravens
OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Chicago Bears agreed to trade linebacker Roquan Smith to the Baltimore Ravens on Monday, according to a person with knowledge of the deal. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the trade had not been announced.
WVNews
Chase Young to resume practice 11 months since tearing ACL
Chase Young is expected to practice with the Washington Commanders this week for the first time since tearing the ACL in his right knee 11 months ago. Coach Ron Rivera said Young will take part in positional workouts Wednesday before getting ramped up to participation in team drills at some point. It’s not clear when the young edge rusher will make his season debut.
WVNews
World Series rainout, Astros-Phils to play Game 3 Tuesday
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Game 3 of the World Series between the Philadelphia Phillies and Houston Astros was postponed by rain Monday night with the matchup tied 1-1. The rainout moved Game 3 to Tuesday night at Citizens Bank Park, when the weather was supposed to be all clear.
WVNews
Dallas 114, Orlando 105
ORLANDO (105) Banchero 6-20 5-8 18, Bol 7-10 2-2 16, Carter Jr. 5-10 4-6 15, F.Wagner 3-12 5-6 11, Ross 3-7 0-0 8, Okeke 2-5 0-0 5, Schofield 0-0 0-0 0, Bamba 2-4 0-0 5, Hampton 6-9 0-0 15, K.Harris 3-4 4-5 12. Totals 37-81 20-27 105.
WVNews
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
WVNews
Phillies fan Jill Biden to attend World Series Game 4
WASHINGTON (AP) — First lady Jill Biden is heading to Game 4 of the World Series this week in her hometown of Philadelphia as her team, the Phillies, battles the Houston Astros. The White House said Monday she would attend Tuesday's game, during which Major League Baseball will honor...
WVNews
Heinicke leads late rally as Washington beats Colts 17-16
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Taylor Heinicke scored on a 1-yard plunge with 22 seconds left Sunday, capping an 89-yard drive in the final 2 1/2 minutes and sending the Washington Commanders to a 17-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts. Indy native Terry McLaurin set up the decisive score by wrestling...
WVNews
Philadelphia 118, Washington 111
PHILADELPHIA (118) Harden 8-17 5-6 23, Harris 6-10 3-7 16, Tucker 6-8 0-0 13, Maxey 12-22 2-2 28, Melton 7-10 0-0 16, Niang 4-8 0-0 12, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Harrell 3-5 1-1 7, Milton 0-1 0-0 0, Thybulle 0-1 1-2 1, House Jr. 0-0 2-2 2. Totals 46-82 14-20 118.
WVNews
Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108
SACRAMENTO (115) Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
WVNews
Brooklyn 116, Indiana 109
INDIANA (109) Duarte 10-15 5-6 30, Smith 1-4 1-2 3, Turner 2-8 3-6 7, Haliburton 4-11 2-2 11, Hield 8-16 3-3 22, Jackson 4-6 0-1 8, Johnson 2-4 0-0 4, Bitadze 1-3 0-0 2, Mathurin 6-12 2-3 16, Nembhard 0-1 0-0 0, Brissett 0-1 0-0 0, McConnell 3-6 0-0 6. Totals 41-87 16-23 109.
