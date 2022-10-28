Jason Kidd Reveals Opinion on Steve Nash and Sean Marks Drama

Dallas Mavericks head coach, Jason Kidd has Steve Nash's back after a drama-filled Nets offseason

Jason Kidd and Steve Nash's relationship dates way back to their collegiate days. The relationship between the two long-time friends strengthened in the pros during their time together in Phoenix and throughout plenty of point-guard duels on the hardwood for the majority of their careers. Decades later, both Hall of Fame point guards are now head coaches in the NBA.

There is no secret both head coaches have been on similar trajectories at the head chair. The Nets head coach has been dealt a tough hand in his first two seasons while the Mavericks head coach has had three different stops across his eight-year coaching career.

“Yeah, it’s great," said Nash on being able to compete against Kidd as head coaches. "We played against each other in college, worked out together in college sometimes both being in the bay area, so we go way back. We were teammates in Phoenix and then played against each other for the most part in our careers, so a lot of history and we have a great relationship. I’m excited for all his success and it’s great to be able to compete against him still.”

Before the game, Kidd praised his long-time friend and is happy he's a head coach in the league. He broke down how Nash's coaching philosophy is very similar to how he approached the game as a player. The former Nets head coach also dished some competitive jokes.

"Yeah, I think we'd [both] rather be playing [than coaching]," Kidd joked pregame. "You know, I think it's great that Steve is in the game as a head coach, and his IQ is off the charts. His work ethic, the way he works is the same as if he was playing. He's going to be detail-oriented. He's going to put his guys in a position to be successful. So I'm happy that he's coaching. He has two future Hall of Famers [Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving] to help him with that. And so we'll compete tonight. We don't have to ice our knees or our back. But both of us want to win, and it's only one that's gonna win tonight. But, again, I'm happy.

Kidd suggested the third-year Nets coach is one of the better coaches in the league that needs time to develop, despite starting the season on a 1-4 note. He is sticking up for his long-time friend.

"He's one of the better coaches in this league," Kidd stated. "His IQ is off the charts. I know he's getting a lot of slack or a lot of finger-pointing. But he's a young coach. You got to give him time, too."

The Mavericks head coach not only knows the Nets head coach on a personal level. He competed against Brooklyn's general manager, Sean Marks, and holds a relationship with the 46-year-old.

Like everyone across the NBA, the drama-filled offseason - highlighted by Kevin Durant's rescinded trade request - in Brooklyn was under a bright spotlight. Kidd expressed his empathy for Nash and Marks after what the two went through in the offseason. Although the storm has passed, the 49-year-old head coach believes they will 'come out on the better end of it.'

“Hell yeah. That’s not fun. They’re human, and it’s unfortunate," Kidd said. "But you go through it. You learn. It’s a game that we all try to win, and you try to perfect. It’s the hardest thing to perfect. But that’s business. It happens, but those two are good young men.

"I think I’m older than Nash by a couple of days. But it just [that] they had to go through it. Everyone goes through it, and they'll come out on the better end of it.”