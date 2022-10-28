While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.

