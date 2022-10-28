Read full article on original website
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
Rick and Morty Debuts New Horror Short for Halloween: Watch
Rick and Morty is getting spooky for the Halloween holiday with a new Horror animated short! The sixth season of the series is currently in the midst of a hiatus before the final episodes return to Adult Swim this Fall, but that doesn't mean there's a lack of new things to enjoy from the series either. Rick and Morty has gone all out for the Halloween holiday in the past with special animated shorts, but this year is a bit different as they have tapped Lee Hardcastle to bring the newest short for the Horror season to stop-motion animated life.
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Interview With the Vampire Star Jacob Anderson Reveals Why We're So Obsessed With Vampires
Interview With the Vampire has been a huge success for AMC with the series topping streaming charts during its first season as well as picking up an early renewal for a second season ahead of its series premiere on October 2nd. And it isn't just Interview With the Vampire that has caught audience attention. Peacock has also leaned into vampires with its adaptation of Vampire Academy and it's safe to say that vampires are back, though in many ways they've never left. Thanks to series like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and True Blood and even movies like the Twilight series, vampires have long been part of our cultural conversation and Interview With the Vampire star Jacob Anderson had an idea why.
Your Name's Live-Action American Remake Adds Raya and the Last Dragon Director
Paramount, Bad Robot, and Toho have officially signed on Raya and the Last Dragon director Carlos López Estrada to direct and rewrite their upcoming take on Makoto Shinkai's Your Name! Before the recent onslaught of major action anime becoming some of the most successful feature film releases of all time, anime taking over the box office was considered a rarity. One of the more shocking examples of this was Your Name, which had opened to such success around the world that Paramount had teamed up with J.J. Abrams' Bad Robot Productions for a new live-action American take on the film.
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Just Wiped Out Some Big Bankai
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War has officially kicked off the war between the Soul Reapers and the Quincies with the newest episode of the series, and it surprised the Captains by removing some of their biggest Bankais from the equation! The new series taking on the highly anticipated final arc of Tite Kubo's original manga series has introduced fans to a new kind of Quincy that is far more dangerous than anything Ichigo Kurosaki and the others had been made aware of. The more the Soul Reapers fight, the more they find themselves at a disadvantage against their new enemy.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
Megan Thee Stallion Stuns With My Hero Academia's Mirko Cosplay for Halloween
Megan Thee Stallion has shown off her love for anime at many moments in the past, but now the artist has tapped into one of My Hero Academia's biggest heroes with some special Mirko cosplay for the Halloween holiday! One of the major reasons fans have fallen in love with the multiple award winning artist is the fact that she has been very vocal about her love of anime and other pop culture things, and this has resulted in some fun cosplay and fashion inspired by her favorite characters in the past. But she really went all out this time around.
Batwoman's Javicia Leslie Electrifies as Storm in Halloween Costume
Javicia Leslie is already a beloved fixture in the superhero space, thanks to her performance as Ryan Wilder / Batwoman on The CW's Batwoman. While the DC-inspired series was cancelled after three seasons earlier this year, Leslie is still showcasing her love for the comic book world, with the help of her 2022 Halloween costume. Over the weekend, Leslie took to social media to share a video of her costume — Marvel's Ororo Munroe / Storm.
DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on November 9th. The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But it seems like we may finally find out who the killer actually is, though it also sounds like there are some major changes coming after a "dramatic confrontation" for the team. You can check out the episode synopsis below.
Fallout TV Series Debuts Set Video With Power Armor Tease
After years and years of ideas and potential projects in development, Fallout is finally coming to the screen. Amazon Prime Video is adapting Bethesda's iconic video game franchise as a TV show, with Westworld creators Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy leading the charge. The long-awaited series is currently in production, and a new video from Bethesda talking about Fallout's journey to the screen has shown fans a glimpse of the power armor on set.
Harry Potter: Daniel Radcliffe Reveals Who Was His "Greatest Influence" From Franchise
While Daniel Radcliffe will soon be playing Weird Al in Weird: The Al Yankovic Story and will be back on the small screen for Season 4 of Miracle Workers, Miracle Workers: End Times, on January 16th, the actor is best known for his time playing Harry Potter in the beloved Harry Potter film franchise. Having spent much of his career and early life working within the Harry Potter franchise, it turns out that among the many people he worked with while making the Harry Potter films, there is one who stands out as having had the greatest influence on Radcliffe and his career — director Chris Columbus. Speaking with GQ, Radcliffe revealed that it was filmmaker, who made Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone as well as Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, that had such an impact it still resonated 20 years later.
New DC Studios Boss James Gunn Celebrates Halloween with Deadman Tease
In just a matter of hours, James Gunn will officially start his new role as co-CEO and co-chair of DC Studios, the fresh new film studio overseeing all live-action and animated content featuring characters from DC Comics. Ahead of his new position, the filmmaker shared Halloween well wishes with all of his followers on Twitter alongside a snippet including Deadman.
My Hero Academia Cosplay Breaks Hearts With Hawks and Twice's Big Scene
My Hero Academia has gotten its sixth season off to a bloody start, and one creative cosplay is honoring Hawks and Twice's fatal confrontation with some very slick cosplay! The sixth season of the series made use of all of the work done to build the strength of the heroes and villains done over the course of the fifth season, and this has led to a full out war between the two sides. Hawks had his own mission to follow through with as he continued his undercover mission, but it was soon made clear that he needed to find some way to take Twice out of the equation.
One Piece Meets Hunter x Hunter With New Crossover Tribute
Hunter x Hunter series creator Yoshihiro Togashi has had a lot to celebrate recently as the highly anticipated manga series has made its return to the pages of Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, and One Piece's creator has gotten in on the celebration with some special new art bringing the series together with a special crossover. Togashi has been at the forefront of a major honorary wave as both fans and other major creators have been honoring the mangaka's long running career, and this has gone the extra mile overseas with a special new exhibition opening showing off all of his works thus far.
HBO Max Adding One of the Best Christmas Movies Just in Time for the Holidays
Movie fans have spent the month of October binging through spooky horror titles in anticipation for Halloween. Once November arrives, and Halloween is behind us, a lot of folks will immediately start turning their attention to the holidays. A lot of the various Christmas classics are easy to find on streaming services, especially with so many on Disney+. At the start of November, one of the most popular Christmas movies of all time is being added to HBO Max, making it easy to track down this holiday season.
Toho to Celebrate Godzilla Day 2022 With Special Screenings and More
It's going to be a big celebration for Godzilla this year as Toho will be celebrating the legendary kaiju's Godzilla Day holiday this year with plans for special screenings, merchandise, collectibles and more. It's been a very good recent few years for the legendary Titan as not only has Godzilla gotten a full makeover with Legendary's MonsterVerse quadrilogy (that will even continue with some surprising new projects), but the kaiju has come to life in new ways in Japan through films like Shin Godzilla and anime releases like Godzilla Singular Point. So there is no better time to celebrate!
