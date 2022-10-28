Read full article on original website
Ant-Man 3 Star Kathryn Newton Teases Her Take on Cassie Lang
The first trailer for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania arrived last week, which undoubtedly left viewers excited for the Marvel Cinematic Universe threequel. One of the biggest surprises of the film is the recasting of Cassie Lang, with Big Little Lies and Freaky star Kathryn Newton stepping into the role. Cassie was previously portrayed by Abby Ryder Fortson in Ant-Man and Ant-Man and the Wasp, and Emma Fuhrmann in Avengers: Endgame, making the idea of Newton taking on the character definitely surprising. In a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, Newton teased what she brings to the character, and that her version of Cassie is "kind of a mess."
Eternals Confirmed to be Returning in the MCU (Exclusive)
Eternals fans, rejoice! The Marvel Cinematic Universe introduced a batch of new heroes to the saga with Eternals back in 2021. The film was the third in Phase 4 of the MCU, bringing cast members such as Angelina Jolie, Salma Hayek, Richard Madden, Lauren Ridloff, Gemma Chan, Brian Tyree Henry, Kumail Nanjiani, Barry Keoghan, and Lia McHugh, respectively playing Thena, Ajak Ikaris, Makkari, Sersi, Phastos, Kingo, Druig, and Sprite. The ensemble of new characters had their story left open-ended and now, the film's producer Nate Moore, has offered an optimistic promise of their future.
The Witcher Season 4: Henry Cavill, Liam Hemsworth Break Silence on Geralt Recasting
Henry Cavill, the current star of Netflix's The Witcher, shared his first comments on news of the actor being recast in Season 4. Cavill's comments followed Netflix's surprise announcement that Liam Hemsworth would be replacing Cavill as Geralt of Rivia and said that he'd be laying down his swords for Season 4. Hemsworth himself shared a post about the topic wherein he said he was "over the moon" to be able to take on a role like this one.
She-Hulk's Jameela Jamil Wants Titania's Doctor Doom Backstory in the MCU
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law wrapped up its first season earlier this month, and it definitely left its impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe in the process. The live-action Disney+ brought a number of memorable characters into its orbit — including Mary MacPherran / Titania (Jameela Jamil), the nemesis of Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk (Tatiana Maslany). As those who are aware of Titania's tenure in Marvel Comics know, her origin story is actually tied to one of Marvel's most formidable villains, with Doctor Doom giving her her powers during the original Secret Wars. In a recent interview with GamesRadar, Jamil expressed that she's definitely interested in seeing that Doctor Doom component of Titania's story brought to life in one of the franchise's films or Disney+ television shows.
Rebel Wilson and Friends Surprise With In-Box Barbie Halloween Costumes
It's Halloween weekend and that means people are getting all dressed up in their costumes for various parties and festivities — including celebrities. We're already getting to see some star looks for this year's spooky fun, including Kylie Jenner's Bride of Frankenstein costume and are also getting teases about Heidi Klum's epic Halloween bash, but we are also getting a look at some other fun costumes as well, including Rebel Wilson's Barbie themed look.
Kim Kardashian's Halloween Costume Compared to Saweetie's Mystique Makeover
Kim Kardashian's Halloween costume has Twitter users comparing the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star's viral Mystique cosplay to Saweetie, who transformed into the blue-skinned shape-shifter in 2020. That year, the Grammy Award-nominated "Best Friend" rapper attended Kendall Jenner's Halloween birthday party dressed as the mutant from Fox's X-Men movies, joined by Migos rapper Quavo as fellow Marvel character Beast. After Kim K's Halloween costume channeled Rebecca Romijn's Mystique from 2000's X-Men — recreating the look with face paint, a blue latex bodysuit, yellow contact lenses, and red slicked back hair — Saweetie's Mystique makeover resurfaced in a viral tweet Sunday that got her name trending with more than 100,000 likes to date.
The Witcher Season 4 Replacing Henry Cavill's Geralt, New Actor Revealed
Netflix has announced Season 4 of The Witcher, but with the caveat of a major change. For the fourth season of the hit TV show, Henry Cavill will no longer be playing Geralt of Rivia, the show's protagonist. Rather, the role will be played by fellow Hollywood star Liam Hemsworth. As you would expect, the change has come as a massive surprise to fans who never expected Cavill, a Mega fan of the series, to step down from the role. Cavill doesn't say why he's leaving the role behind, but notes the White Wolf is in good hands with Liam Hemsworth.
Interview With the Vampire Star Reveals He Held Real Rats For AMC Series
While vampires are, traditionally speaking, drinkers of human blood, in AMC's Anne Rice's Interview With the Vampire, that predatory nature is something that Louis de Pointe du Lac (Jacob Anderson) struggles with. The series sees Louis try to stop feeding on humans and instead, opting to sustain himself on the blood of animals, particularly rats. And according to Anderson, while no rats were harmed (or consumed) in the making of the series, he did have to hold real rats while filming scenes as Louis — but perhaps even more unsettling was the "rat dolls" he had to bite into every time Louis would feed.
DC's Stargirl: Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer Photos Released
The CW has released photos for "Frenemies Chapter Ten: The Killer", the tenth episode of DC's Stargirl's third season. The episode is scheduled to air on November 9th. The third season of DC's Stargirl has seen the young JSA take on their biggest challenge yet as they investigate the murder of Steven Sharpe/The Gambler and it's an investigation that has taken some interesting turns — particularly with the discovery that someone has been watching them via cameras hidden all over Blue Valley. But it seems like we may finally find out who the killer actually is, though it also sounds like there are some major changes coming after a "dramatic confrontation" for the team. You can check out the episode synopsis below.
Glee Creator Wanted Justin Timberlake to Play Major Role
While Glee has been off the air for the better part of a decade, the series is often not far from the minds of its fans. The comedy-musical series, which aired on Fox from 2009 to 2015, boasted an ensemble cast that was undeniably memorable — but it sounds like one lead role was almost drastically different. During an appearance on the And That's What You REALLY Missed podcast, which is hosted by Glee alums Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz, Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy revealed that the role of Will Schuester was almost played by pop star and actor Justin Timberlake, indicating that "that pilot was written for Justin Timberlake, Mr. Schue." Additionally, Murphy revealed that co-creator Ian Brennan pitched the idea of Schuester, who ultimately was played by Matthew Morrison, to be a crystal meth addict.
Jared Padalecki Wants a Walker Crossover With Series Prequel
More than a century separates the stories on Walker and its prequel, Walker Independence, but if Jared Padalecki has his way, he'll manage to pull off a crossover between the two shows. Speaking with TVLine, Padalecki, who stars as Cordell Walker on Walker and serves as executive producer for that series as well as Walker Independence, says that the idea of some sort of crossover or cameo between the two shows is something that they've talked about from the start, and they have a variety of interesting ideas to work with.
Spirited Movie: What to Know About Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell's Christmas Carol
Ryan Reynolds and Will Ferrell are getting into the Christmas spirit with their holiday musical movie, Spirited. A modern retelling of A Christmas Carol, the cheerful comedy puts a twist on the classic Charles Dickens tale: it's told from the perspective of the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present, and Yet to Come. But there's no miserly Scrooge scoffing "bah, humbug!" In the spirited take from director Sean Anders (Daddy's Home, Instant Family) featuring original songs by Oscar winners Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (La La Land), it's Reynolds' Scrooge-inspired character who gives Ferrell's Ghost of Christmas Present the gift of reflection and transformation.
Evil Dead Rise: First Look at Sequel Unleashed
What better way to celebrate Halloween than with a look at one of the most beloved horror series of all time? Warner Bros. and New Line have released a new look at Evil Dead Rise, a new film set in the world of The Evil Dead, and starring a whole new batch of beautiful young people facing off with Deadites...this time in the city, rather than in the country as with almost every previous iteration of the franchise. This installment comes following Ash vs. the Evil Dead, a TV series that brought Bruce Campbell back to the series, and was greenlit after failed attempts to make a follow-up that would have tied together the stories of 1992's Army of Darkness and the 2013 remake of Evil Dead.
Interview With the Vampire Star Jacob Anderson Reveals Why We're So Obsessed With Vampires
Interview With the Vampire has been a huge success for AMC with the series topping streaming charts during its first season as well as picking up an early renewal for a second season ahead of its series premiere on October 2nd. And it isn't just Interview With the Vampire that has caught audience attention. Peacock has also leaned into vampires with its adaptation of Vampire Academy and it's safe to say that vampires are back, though in many ways they've never left. Thanks to series like The Vampire Diaries and The Originals and True Blood and even movies like the Twilight series, vampires have long been part of our cultural conversation and Interview With the Vampire star Jacob Anderson had an idea why.
Henry Cavill Wants His Superman Return to Inspire DC Fans
DC fans were both surprised and thrilled when, in a post-credits scene in Black Adam, Henry Cavill returned to the role as Superman. It's a moment that both Cavill and fans had been hoping for for quite some time and Cavill has since gone on to promise that the scene was "just a taste" of what's to come with his return to the DC Universe. Now, the actor is opening up about what he envisions for his return as the iconic hero, telling Screen Rant that he's looking forward to bringing a more hopeful Superman to the screen, one that he hopes will inspire DC fans.
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! Was Influenced by Disastrous Local Talent Shows
The Paloni Show! Halloween Special! is a very unique brand of comedy, it only makes sense that it was influenced by the strangest slice of reality. Hulu's new Halloween special is actually a resurrection of a dark animated comedy series from Rick and Morty co-creator Justin Roiland that was in the works as a series at Fox several years ago. Things didn't work out, but the concept of The Paloni Show never died, and Roiland eventually partnered with Hulu for this spooky season variety hour.
What to Do About Star Wars?
Ten years after the world first learned that Disney was acquiring Lucasflm, we find Star Wars in a state of being one of the most imbalanced (though still beloved) franchises around. So what's to be done about it?. Sunday, October 30, 2022 marked the ten-year mark since Disney announced that...
The White Lotus Season 2 Gets Massive Ratings Boost on HBO
HBO's The White Lotus is officially a bonafide hit. On Monday, the premium cable platform announced that the sophomore season premiere of The White Lotus drew in 1.5 million viewers on Sunday night, across both HBO and HBO Max. This is a 63% increase from the show's Season 1 premiere in July of 2021. Season 1 of The White Lotus ultimately averaged 9.3 million total viewers per episode across all platforms, and went on to win 10 Emmy awards, out of 20 nominations, including Outstanding Limited or Anthology Series. The series is created, written, and directed by Enlightened and Survivor alum Mike White.
TWD Confirms Rosita and Gabriel's Relationship Status
Warning: this story contains spoilers for Sunday's "Outpost 22" episode of The Walking Dead. The romantic relationship between Rosita Espinosa (Christian Serratos) and Father Gabriel Stokes (Seth Gilliam) has ended as it started: off-screen. After Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) disappeared, Season 9 episode "Who Are You Now?" jumped six years into the future to reveal the new status quo. Michonne (Danai Gurira) was raising her and Rick's son, RJ (Antony Azor). Daryl (Norman Reedus) retreated into the woods, while Carol (Melissa McBride) reigned over the Kingdom with King Ezekiel (Khary Payton). Maybe the most surprising reveal of all? The unexpected coupling of Rosita and Gabriel.
Shelley Duvall Breaks Twenty Year Acting Hiatus for New Movie, First Look Released
Two decades after her last film appearance in 2002's Manna From Heaven, award-winning The Shining and Annie Hall star Shelley Duvall is returning to Hollywood with a new movie role. According to Deadline (via Entertainment Weekly), Duvall returns in the upcoming independent horror-thriller The Forest Hills. The film comes from writer-director Scott Goldberg and also stars Edward Furlong, Chiko Mendez, and Dee Wallace. The film tells the story of a disturbed man (Mendez) who finds himself tormented by nightmarish visions after enduring head trauma while camping in the Catskill Mountains. Duvall is set to play the man's mother. A first look at the film and DuVall's return has been released as well, and you can check that photo out below.
