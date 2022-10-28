ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business Insider

Sometimes it pays to get fired. Twitter's top executives stand to make a total of $88 million between them if Elon Musk ousts them. Here's the payday for each executive.

By Kali Hays
Business Insider
Business Insider
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08NDhP_0ipS3cTg00

Getting fired by Elon Musk will prove very lucrative for Twitter's top executives.

Musk just took over Twitter after a tumultuous few months in which he offered to buy it for $44 billion, tried to back out of the deal, was sued by Twitter and ultimately agreed to buy it again. Now in charge, Musk is expected to reorganize the business and cut the workforce.

Although the amount of Musk's intended cuts is unclear, any such move is expected to include most of Twitter's C-suite, people familiar with the acquisition deal have told Insider. On Thursday evening, the CEO, CFO, and top lawyer were already gone.

Getting fired by Musk will likely give the executives some of the largest payouts they've ever seen. Through "change in control" provisions in employment contracts for top leadership, they will receive a certain amount of severance and an automatic acceleration of their shares, so long as Musk fires them. The provisions are disclosed in regulatory filings.

Agrawal, who saw Musk turn on him months ago, is set to receive the largest payout of $38.7 million, due largely to the entirety of his shares vesting upon his firing.

Ned Segal, Twitter's chief financial officer, is set to receive a $25.4 million payout for getting fired.

Vijaya Gadde, the chief legal officer, will leave with $12.5 million.

Sarah Personette, the chief customer officer, would get $11.2 million.

In the months between Musk taking a large investor stake in the company and becoming its new owner, Twitter's executives have remained largely silent in public. When Agrawal attempted back in April to chastise Musk for some of his public comments about the platform, it led to Musk quickly turning on him and announcing his intent to take over the company. Now Musk will likely have to pay Agrawal on the way out.

Are you a Twitter employee or someone else with insight to share? Contact Kali Hays at khays@insider.com, on secure messaging app Signal at 949-280-0267, or through Twitter DM at @hayskali. Reach out using a non-work device.

Comments / 40

Joey Tardy
3d ago

I am sure those deals will be renegotiated. That was under the old regime, there is a new sheriff in town. All they should get is a box of Newports and Puma sweats.

Reply(3)
6
Related
Business Insider

Elon Musk says his teenage daughter doesn't want to be associated with him because of what he calls 'full-on communism' taught in schools and widespread hatred of the wealthy

Elon Musk said "full-on communism" taught in schools led to his estrangement from his teenage daughter. There's "a general sentiment that if you're rich, you're evil," Musk told the Financial Times. Musk's daughter recently filed to change her name, saying she doesn't want to be related to Musk. Elon Musk...
Daily Mail

Levi's brand president Jennifer Sey - who was fired for speaking out against pandemic school closures - slams corporate America for using 'woke capitalism' for profit

Levi's' ousted brand president Jennifer Sey criticized corporate America for taking part in 'woke capitalism' to profit off Millennial and Gen Z activism. Sey, a mother-of-four who was purged from the company for slamming COVID restrictions in schools, accused US corporations of exploiting social-justice politics to pretend that they share 'progressive values.'
CALIFORNIA STATE
Business Insider

Business Insider

699K+
Followers
42K+
Post
387M+
Views
ABOUT

What you want to know about business. A section of Insider.

 https://www.businessinsider.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy