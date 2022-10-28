Read full article on original website
What's on TV this week—The White Lotus, Blockbuster, Titans
Welcome to What’s On, our weekly picks of must-watch shows. Here’s what you need to watch from Sunday, October 30 to Thursday, November 3. All times are Eastern. [Note: The weekend edition of What’s On drops on Fridays.]. The biggies. The White Lotus (HBO, Sunday, 9 p.m.)
Michael Imperioli and The Sopranos’ David Chase are working on something mysterious
Michael Imperioli from The Sopranos was on Jimmy Fallon’s Tonight Show recently and teased something interesting: He said that he and Sopranos creator David Chase are currently writing a movie together for him and fellow Sopranos star Steve Schirripa. He told Fallon that it’s a “mystery project” and that he “can’t talk about it beyond that,” but Vulture has a theory that it’s Sopranos-related, given the fact that Chase said after the release of prequel movie The Many Saints Of Newark that he has another idea for a movie in the Sopranos universe.
Young Royals reins in its queerness for season 2
With the massive number of television shows these days, swiping through options on streaming services is becoming more like walking through the aisles of a bookstore. There are the big titles that everyone gravitates to, splashily on display up front, and the smaller ones hidden away like treasures in the back corner. Young Royals is one of those latter shows, a slow-burn romance that has audiences in certain circles of the internet going crazy.
Today in 'Huh?': Ryan Murphy says Evan Peters stayed in character for "months" preparing for Dahmer
When 20 different family members and loved ones refuse to speak to you for your Jeffery Dahmer biopic, do you give up and say, “Hey, maybe this isn’t project isn’t the best thing to continue throwing money at?” Not when you’re Ryan Murphy. Instead, you double down on “research” and find yourself a lead actor who can commit to your vision.
Let the speculation begin—who’s going to die on The White Lotus this season?
For a minute there, at the beginning of season two, you might have forgotten you were watching The White Lotus. After a new opening credits scene that replaces last season’s tropical wallpaper with images from an Italian fresco, we meet Daphne Sullivan (Meghann Fahy) as she strikes up a conversation with a couple of new arrivals (played by Survivor alumni Kara Kay and Angelina Keeley, who competed alongside White Lotus creator Mike White in the “David vs. Goliath” season back in 2018).
David S. Pumpkins returned to SNL last night in a… new-ish sketch
It’s been six years since Tom Hanks first showed up at a Halloween episode of Saturday Night Live, put on a jack-o’-lantern suit, and danced as David S. Pumpkins, giving the aging sketch comedy institution one of its most iconic and memorable characters in decades. SNL quickly tried to milk the character by releasing an animated special a year later—furthering the central joke that this is some beloved Halloween figure that you’ve just never heard of—but it’s been relatively quiet until last night, when Hanks’ David S. Pumpkins returned to SNL for a totally brand new sketch:
Nick Kroll on Big Mouth's raunchy but poignant stories of adolescence
Nick Kroll is having one hell of a year, including his role in Don’t Worry Darling and unforgettable cameos in Our Flag Means Death and What We Do In The Shadows. It’s his remarkable work on Big Mouth, however, that leaves the most lasting impression. Kroll voices several characters in the Netflix adult-animated series he co-created with Andrew Goldberg, Mark Levin, and Jennifer Flackett. The show is based on Kroll and Goldberg’s childhood experiences during puberty, and even led to a hormone monster spin-off, Human Resources (which also premiered in 2022).
The CW purge continues with the cancellation of Stargirl
Another one bites the dust. Stargirl is the next CW series on the chopping block, according to a new report from Deadline. The show, which starred Brec Bassinger, Luke Wilson, and Joel McHale, began its life on the now-defunct DC Universe streaming service while also airing on the broadcast network. Per the outlet, the writers were given early indication that the third season would be its last in order to craft a proper ending.
Peacock orders Friday The 13th prequel series from Bryan Fuller
Here’s a Halloween treat for all you scream queens out there: Peacock has ordered a new Friday The 13th series from television auteur Bryan Fuller. Few details have been released, but Variety describes Crystal Lake as an “expanded prequel” with the original film’s writer, Victor Miller, on board as an executive producer alongside Fuller. Indie horror haven A24 will serve as the studio behind the series and will also EP with Marc Toberoff and Rob Barsamian.
What's your favorite movie or show to watch every Halloween?
Happy Halloween! For many, the year’s eeriest holiday isn’t complete without an annual viewing of a beloved horror or fall flick, a sentimental favorite TV episode, or even a silly SNL spoof. To celebrate October 31 this year, we’re asking The A.V. Club staff and contributors: What’s your favorite movie or video to watch every Halloween?
Glee's original script featured a crystal meth-addicted Mr. Schue
While Glee is not necessarily a bright spot in the history of television, it turns out it could have been much darker. Series co-creator Ryan Murphy recently appeared as a guest on Glee stars Kevin McHale and Jenna Ushkowitz’s podcast That’s What You REALLY Missed, divulging some new details about the origin of the candy-coated pop musical show.
Mike Flanagan says adapting Stephen King's Dark Tower would be his "Everest"
Netflix’s resident horror master, Mike Flanagan, has adapted two of Stephen King’s works to date—Gerald’s Game in 2017, and then King’s Shining sequel, Doctor Sleep, in 2019. Even in his non-King works, though, Flanagan frequently shows his fandom for the Maine-based novelist, whether that’s simply by importing some of King’s love for the intersection between regular folks and creeping, corrupting evil into his works, or with more explicit references—like the cover of an illustrated version of The Gunslinger, the first book of King’s sprawling Dark Tower series, that popped up in Flanagan’s The Midnight Club.
Raya And The Last Dragon’s Carlos López Estrada to direct live-action Your Name remake
Makoto Shinkai’s 2016 anime film Your Name is a beautiful and brilliant magical-realism romance, and until the unbelievable run of the Demon Slayer movie in 2020, it was second only to Hayao Miyazaki’s groundbreaking Spirited Away on the list of the most successful Japanese movies of all time. So, naturally, Hollywood has decided that it makes sense to remake it with live-action actors. That always works well, right? Maybe 25 percent of the time? Oh boy.
Armageddon Time director James Gray defends choice to cast non-Jewish actors as Jewish characters
Director James Gray’s new film Armageddon Time is inspired by his childhood in 1980 Queens, with Banks Repeta playing a young version of him and Anne Hathaway and Jeremy Strong play his parents. One casting decision that has drawn some controversy, though, is Anthony Hopkins playing Gray’s Jewish grandfather—since Hopkins himself is not Jewish. It’s a thing that has come up a lot in the last few years, like with Sarah Silverman accusing Showtime of “Jewface” by casting non-Jewish person Kathryn Hahn to play Joan Rivers, but Gray won’t hear it.
Taylor Swift's Midnights makes the biggest debut since Adele's 25
Add another achievement to the long list of Taylor Swift’s music industry milestones: her tenth studio album Midnights is having the biggest first-week debut since Adele’s landmark confessional 25 debuted seven years ago, Billboard reports. Swift’s vulnerable, synth-heavy musings on Midnights have clearly resonated beyond just her dedicated...
Don’t Worry Darling is coming to HBO Max next week, darling
By most accounts, the behind-the-scenes stories about Don’t Worry Darling were more interesting than the movie itself (which is saying something, since the behind-the-scenes stories quickly became exhausting in their own right, and we’re as excited as anyone to someday put this movie and the missing comma in its title in our rearview mirror permanently), but soon you’ll be able to see what all of the drama was in service of when Don’t Worry Darling premieres on HBO Max. Was it worth it? Probably not, but the movie was made by a bunch of famous people, so they’ll be fine.
Looks from the stars: The best halloween costumes of 2022
Alright, ghouls and goblins—it’s Halloween—which means it’s time to see just what elaborate costumes celebrities can conjure up with all that money they make. Sometimes all of the fun comes with trying to guess everyone’s costumes, which we do here to the best of our ability.
Maralee Nichols Celebrates 1st Halloween With Her & Tristan Thompson’s Son Theo: Photos
Maralee Nichols and her child with Tristan Thompson celebrated Halloween in style! The fitness model, 31, took to Instagram stories on Monday, October 31, to share pics of their 10-month-old baby Theo. In a Halloween day photo, which you can see via her Instagram account on the seventh slide, Maralee rocked an alluring Red Riding Hood mini dress costume with lace details, thigh high boots, and a black choker. She carried her little guy on her hip, who was facing away from the camera and wearing a gray wolf costume as he clung to his mom. “Theo’s first Halloween,” she captioned the pic via IG stories. “Red Riding Hood and the wolf.”
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is Marvel’s Wonder Man on Disney Plus
First he was Black Manta in Aquaman and then he was Doctor Manhattan in Watchmen, but Yahya Abdul-Mateen II is jumping from DC Comics adaptations to Marvel Comics adaptations. According to Deadline, he’ll be starring as Wonder Man—a.k.a. Simon Williams—in Disney+’s upcoming Wonder Man series from producer/director Destin Daniel Cretton (of Shang-Chi fame). He’s the second big-name cast member to sign on to the show, with the other being Ben Kingsley, who will be reprising his Iron Man 3 and Shang-Chi role as trained theatrical actor Trevor Slattery.
Jimmy Fallon suppresses giggles long enough to say he never purposely broke on SNL
Saturday Night Live has been home many great catchphrases. Memorable punchlines like “I’m Chevy Chase, and you’re not,” “more cowbell,” and “you like-a the juice” made the show a cultural institution and an indelible part of the American lexicon. But perhaps SNL’s most endearing catchphrase comes from famed funnyman Jimmy Fallon. Now the host of The Tonight Show, audiences can still enjoy his most famous expression: “Hahahaha.” Funnily enough, Fallon’s signature phrase was almost always improvised. In a recent chat with Interview, he claims he “never did it on purpose.”
