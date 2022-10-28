ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Brookfield, IL

Brookfield Zoo marks 100 years since groundbreaking ceremony

ABC 7 Chicago
ABC 7 Chicago
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UzI4D_0ipS2qcp00

The Brookfield Zoo celebrated a huge milestone Thursday, marking 100 years since they broke ground.

A photo from October 27, 1922, shows the official groundbreaking ceremony.

That date was chosen because it was the birthday of Former President Teddy Roosevelt, who was considered to be the nation's leading naturalist, zoo officials said.

RELATED: Get Growing! EXPO provides exposure to plants, educational lessons across Chicago area

Brookfield Zoo sits on land owned by the Forest Preserves of Cook County.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WGN News

50 years since Illinois Central Train: A survivor shares her story

CHICAGO — Sunday marks the 50th anniversary of the deadliest train crash in Chicago’s history.  Forty five people were killed in the Illinois Central Train crash on October 30, 1972. Louise Lawarre was among more than 300 injured. At the time, she was headed to work. “I got on my train with my book. I […]
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chicago might 'fall back' for the last time • Illinois Powerball winners • child diagnosed with rare condition

CHICAGO - This November may be the last time Chicagoans will have to set their clocks back for daylight savings time; two winning Powerball tickets were sold in Illinois this week and the jackpot is still climbing; and a suburban family wants to warn others after their daughter was diagnosed with a rare genetic condition. These are the top stories from FOX 32's Week in Review.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Four people overdose at bar in Chicago's River North

Four people were taken to the hospital for overdoses at a downtown Chicago bar. Chicago fire officials they received a call about multiple overdoses at Y Bar in River North on Ontario Street. STORY: https://www.fox32chicago.com/news/4-hospitalized-for-overdoses-at-river-north-bar-chicago-fire-officials.
CHICAGO, IL
classicchicagomagazine.com

Emily Nielsen: The Shrine, Beloved Chicago Landmark, Endangered Again

Preservation success stories are rarities and few as down to the wire dangerous as those faced by Emily Nielsen in 2016. Now, in a situation she describes as “confusing, chaotic and with lots of internet speculation,” she is once again matching dramatic challenges with keen strategies and heartfelt determination.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

4 people shot minutes apart on Chicago's Near North, Northwest Sides

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people are hurt, in two shootings, within ten minutes of each other, on the city's Near West and Northwest Sides.The first happened at 2:15 a.m. at Newcastle and Addison.Two women were standing in a kitchen when shots were fired from outside the home.They were both grazed by a bullet and are expected to be okay.Ten minutes later - two men were shot while sitting in a car near Taylor and Oakley.One of the men is listed in critical condition.No one is in custody for either shooting.
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in eye in Chicago's South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was in critical condition after being shot in the eye in South Shore. The man, 62, was walking on South Saginaw near East 76th around 8:20 p.m. when he was shot in the face. He was hospitalized at the University of Chicago in...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago Hauntings: The grisly story of Adolph Luetgert murdering his wife in his sausage factory

CHICAGO (CBS) --  "Oh Dunderbeck, oh Dunderbeck how could you be so mean "To ever have invented the sausage meat machine?"Now all the neighbors' cats and dogs will never more be seen "'Cause they've been ground to sausage meat in Dunderbeck's machine."Remember that old camp song, best known perhaps for a midcentury version by Tom Glazer & the Do-Re-Mi Children's Chorus? Didn't it always seem awfully gory and macabre – especially for a kids' song? Well, it happens there's a ghastly Chicago murder case dating back to 1897 that hews a little too close to the events of that song....
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Man shot in Chicago's Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Chicago police said a man was shot on South Michigan Avenue on Saturday. The man, 31, was near the sidewalk on South Michigan near 73rd Street in Greater Grand Crossing when he was shot in the hand. He was hospitalized in good condition. No one is in custody.
CHICAGO, IL
ABC 7 Chicago

ABC 7 Chicago

Chicago, IL
110K+
Followers
16K+
Post
30M+
Views
ABOUT

ABC 7 Eyewitness News brings you breaking news, weather, exclusives and original programs from Chicago.

 https://abc7chicago.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy