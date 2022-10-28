ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Blake Masters gains ground on Mark Kelly in U.S. Senate race

By Mark Phillips
ABC15 Arizona
ABC15 Arizona
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — It's approximately 200 miles from Arizona's border near Yuma to Scottsdale's Chaparral Park.

For some Arizona voters, the distance could be as close as a city block away.

"I'm hoping whoever gets in will do something about the border. It's a disaster," said Joanne Neiderhiser, as she walked through the park Thursday afternoon.

The border, crime, and inflation are resonating with voters as they fill out their ballots for the November election.

"The border is wide open. We got drug problems, we got inflation, we got our gas prices, groceries it's insane," said Renee Lytwak.

What many thought would be a clear path to victory for Senator Mark Kelly is now looking more like a dogfight with his Republican challenger Blake Masters.

"I just want to see somebody else get a chance. Mark Kelly, he's been a disappointment," Lytwak said.

The Cook Political Report changed its rating on the Arizona Senate race from "Lean Democrat" to "Toss Up."

The race between Senator Kelly and Republican Masters once considered a sleeper is now competitive.

"It seems the abortion concerns have tapered off a little bit compared to the economic headwinds. So, right now, you're seeing this red wave very much build. And Blake Masters is very much benefiting from it," said Mike Noble, the chief researcher for OH Predictive Insights.

Lucy Marshall's job is to get the vote out in legislative district 4.

As the Democratic Party Chair, Marshall's focus is on state races. But the end game for Marshall is the same for Mark Kelly. "I think Senator Kelly is fantastic," Marshall said, "I think that for all the races it has to do with turnout. People are really busy and they have busy lives."

Mike Noble agrees with Marshall's assessment.

Turnout will be key for both Kelly and Masters.

Their race is too close to call. Truly every vote matters.

Comments / 198

Uncle Draza
4d ago

Fact...Kelly voted with Biden's agenda 94% of the time. Open borders, two new wars the US is engaged in, a dismal economy, high inflation, ridiculous fuel prices...sorry. Gonna give Masters and the GOP a shot at fixing this Democrat mess.

Reply(63)
64
Bidensajoke
3d ago

Listen closely at Kelly's border answer. He's not doing a damn thing about it!! Masters too radical for AZ? Well we need a 'radical' change and we needed it years ago. Get out and vote and check your emotions at the door.

Reply(1)
25
Craig Alan Nicholson
3d ago

Because we know now the lack of truck drivers is because all the new regulations and fuel costs have driven the drivers away or bankrupt! Thanks Mark Kelly and all the Democratic Party so much

Reply(8)
35
ABC15 Arizona

ABC15 Arizona

