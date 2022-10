(Des Moines) – The Iowa Utilities Board (IUB) today issued an order establishing a new public hearing date regarding a proposed hazardous liquid pipeline project by Nustar Pipeline Operating Partnership L.P (NuStar) that is pending before the IUB in Docket No. HLP-2021-0002. The IUB’s June 29, 2022, order previously...

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO