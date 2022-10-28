Read full article on original website
For Dolphins, the Tua-and-Tyreek show is starting to roll
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — It’s been nearly four decades since the Miami Dolphins finished a season with the highest-rated passer in the NFL. And they’ve never had a receiver lead the league in yards. Hello, Tua Tagovailoa. Hello, Tyreek Hill. There was a now-infamous video that...
Chubb runs for 2 TDs, Browns blast Burrow, Bengals 32-13
CLEVELAND — (AP) — For the first time this season, the Cleveland Browns put it all together and played like a complete team — offense, defense special teams. “It was one of those days where we imposed our will,” quarterback Jacoby Brissett said. Nick Chubb r...
Eagles head into short week standing as lone unbeaten at 7-0
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — A.J. Brown had already caught three touchdown passes and was running toward his fourth when — boom! — he got caught from behind and had to settle for a mere 43-yard gain. “My teammates gave me a hard time for that,” Brown said, laughing....
Trades unlikely to save sub-.500 Rams after latest debacle
LOS ANGELES (AP) — The brightest side of the Los Angeles Rams' latest blowout loss is they don't have to play the San Francisco 49ers again this season. Almost everything else coming out of Los Angeles' 31-14 home defeat Sunday was pretty dark, and it all cast serious doubt on the Rams' talent, offensive game-planning and overall fitness to defend their Super Bowl title.
Monday's Transactions
NBA — Announced they have rescinded Philadelphia's second-round pick in each of the 2023 and 2024 drafts due to a violation of the free agency discussion period rule. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Released CB Daryl Worley. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Promoted DT Domenique Davis and WR Trenton Irwin from the...
