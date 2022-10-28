ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kapolei, HI

Man accused of stealing identity of infant needs new lawyer

By Manolo Morales
KHON2
 4 days ago
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A Kapolei man accused stealing the identity of a dead infants will need a new lawyer.

The attorney for Walter Primrose had filed a motion to withdraw as his attorney, saying there’s been a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship. Attorney Max Mizono spoke to the judge about it in private and the judge granted his request.

Prosecutors say Primrose and his wife Gwynn Morrison stole the identities of two dead infants in Texas and lived under those false identities for decades.

Prosecutors say the two could also be Russian spies.

They remain in custody at the Honolulu Federal Detention Center.

