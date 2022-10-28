Read full article on original website
YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat
The Yuma Police Department, with help from the Yuma County Fair Inc. and the City of Yuma is hosting the 12th annual “Scary & Safe Trick or Treat” event at the Yuma County Fairgrounds. The post YPD hosts 12th annual Scary and Safe Trick or Treat appeared first on KYMA.
Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors
The Caballeros de Yuma will also be raffling off a Mustang. The post Yuma Chamber Expo to feature 80 vendors appeared first on KYMA.
12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ
Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YFD Public Information Officer awarded designation
Yuma Fire Department's (YFD) Mike Erfert has successfully won the professional designation of "Public Information Officer" (PIO). The post YFD Public Information Officer awarded designation appeared first on KYMA.
FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday
SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
School threat on social media in Yuma
The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona
A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood
A shooting occurred Tuesday night just steps away from a fatal shooting that happened on 5th Street last week. The post Local Yumans speaking out after another shooting in their neighborhood appeared first on KYMA.
POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley
BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night
On Monday, October 24, 2022, the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to an armed robbery. The post Armed robbery occurred at Dollar Tree Monday night appeared first on KYMA.
Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma
The Yuma County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) announced a victim was found with a gunshot wound on October 25. The post Another victim found with gunshot wound on 5th street in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images
EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land
A representative from the Cocopah Indian Tribe gave a statement on the federal government asking Arizona to take down the shipping containers on tribal land along the Yuma border. The post Cocopah Indian Tribe responds to removal of shipping containers on tribal land appeared first on KYMA.
Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules
EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide
Over 24 hours since the Yuma Police Department (YPD) responded to a 911 call on Friday, October 21, 2022, they have found the suspect. The post YPD arrests suspect in Friday’s attempted homicide appeared first on KYMA.
2 more Arizona women charged with harvesting small number of 2020 primary ballots
PHOENIX – Two southwestern Arizona women were indicted earlier this month for allegedly harvesting a small number of ballots during the 2020 primary election, authorities said Wednesday. A state grand jury charged Gloria Lopez Torres and Nadia Guadalupe Lizarraga-Mayorquin, aka Nadia Buchanan, with conspiracy and ballot abuse on Oct....
Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker
BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Ring the Bell With 20-16 Win
BRAWLEY — The Central Union High School football team rallied from a nine-point deficit to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes and beat Brawley Union High, 20-16, in the annual Bell Game at Warne Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. Trailing 16-7 with 4:38 left in the...
