Calexico, CA

birchrestaurant.com

12 Best Restaurants in Yuma, AZ

Yuma is a city in Arizona surrounded by beauty. Its close proximity to tourist destinations like the Kofa National Wildlife Refuge and the Imperial Sand Dunes National Recreation Area make Yuma a common tourist destination. It has a rich Native American and Mexican culture as well. The restaurant scene is...
YUMA, AZ
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL: Scots, Tigers, ’Cats at Home on Friday

SAN DIEGO – The CIF-San Diego Section football playoff pairings have been announced and four first-round home games are set for Imperial Valley teams on Friday, Nov. 4, with two more teams headed to the San Diego area for first-round games. Undefeated Imperial Valley League champion Central Union High...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KYMA News 11

School threat on social media in Yuma

The Yuma Police Department said students from Castle Dome Middle School were sharing a threat on social media and received this information on Friday, October 28 around 9:20 a.m. The post School threat on social media in Yuma appeared first on KYMA.
YUMA, AZ
mynewsla.com

Man Suspected of Robbing Elsinore Store Apprehended in Arizona

A 61-year-old man suspected of robbing a Lake Elsinore business and fleeing the state was apprehended in Yuma, Arizona, where he was awaiting extradition back to Riverside County, authorities said Friday. George Cardenas of Yuma was arrested by Yuma Police Department officers Wednesday and booked into the Yuma County Detention...
LAKE ELSINORE, CA
kyma.com

POSTGAME REACTION: Central steals “Bell Game” from Brawley

BRAWLEY, Calif. ( KYMA, KECY-TV ) - The 79th annual "Bell Game" between Central and Brawley featured everything a football fan for ask for in a classic showdown. Central used two late fourth quarter touchdowns to steal the show in Brawley on Friday night. Friday Night Light's Cole Johnson recaps a wild night with Central head coach Rookie Pena and star RB Charlie Sullivan.
BRAWLEY, CA
holtvilletribune.com

EC Council Candidate Jackson Ignores Calls for Removal of Campaign Images

EL CENTRO – As part of his candidacy for the El Centro City Council, Jason Jackson said he has been sticking to the issues he cares deeply about, particularly public safety. Jackson also attested that in keeping with his issue-oriented campaign, he has refrained from personally attacking his two opponents, one of whom includes incumbent and current mayor, Tomas Oliva.
EL CENTRO, CA
kyma.com

FBI offers reward for information regarding an AZ woman

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The FBI is seeking information regarding the disappearance of Ella Mae Begay. Up to the present time, Begay went missing from her residence near Sweetwater, Arizona on June 15, 2021. So far, the FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading...
YUMA, AZ
holtvilletribune.com

Council Candidate’s Video Snubs City Rules

EL CENTRO – At the same time that former mayor Jason Jackson is seeking reelection to the City Council, a campaign video of his is flouting a city policy prohibiting the display of city property and personnel in campaign materials. His apparent snub of the rules continued four days...
EL CENTRO, CA
thedesertreview.com

Spartans stun Wildcats by a whisker

BRAWLEY – The Brawley Union High Wildcats hosted the Central Union High Spartans Friday night in the 79th edition of their eternal rivalry over the Victory Bell, and the centennial season of football existing for their programs as well. For the Wildcats, it was an opportunity to defend their...
BRAWLEY, CA
calexicochronicle.com

FOOTBALL ROUNDUP: Spartans Ring the Bell With 20-16 Win

BRAWLEY — The Central Union High School football team rallied from a nine-point deficit to score two touchdowns in the final four minutes and beat Brawley Union High, 20-16, in the annual Bell Game at Warne Field here on Friday, Oct. 28. Trailing 16-7 with 4:38 left in the...
BRAWLEY, CA

