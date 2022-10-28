Read full article on original website
NYC forecast: quiet, mild start to November
NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.
NYC forecast: Showers could dampen Halloween festivities
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably cool day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 58 degrees, just two degrees below normal. There was plenty of sun overhead, but winds out of the northeast didn’t make it feel very warm out there. In fact, it got so cold early this morning north and west of the city (20s and 30s) that frost developed in many locations.
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny skies and chilly nights
NEW YORK (PIX11) — A crisp start to the Halloween weekend brings temperatures in the 20s and 30s across the tri-state area. However, Saturday afternoon will feature sunny skies with highs climbing to around 60 in the city and ranging from low 50s to low 60s for the suburbs.
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny afternoon and a cool night
A crisp start to the Halloween weekend will feature sunny skies with highs in the afternoon.
NYC Halloween decorations to check out
NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in New York City, and if you’re looking to make the most out of the spooky night, we’ve got you covered. Bethany Braun-Silva, a parenting and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Monday to dish on some of the wickedly cool places in the area with Halloween decorations worth checking out. Watch the video player for more.
Tasty Day of the Dead dishes to try
NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.
Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ
The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening.
New Jersey man creates massive ‘Stranger Things’ display in Fair Lawn
FAIR LAWN, NJ (PIX11) — A New Jersey man created a massive ‘Stranger Things’ display on the front lawn of his Fair Lawn home. Inspired by the popular Netflix hit, the house is now attracting dozens of visitors, just in time for Halloween. This is the third...
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections
Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll.
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween
Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs.
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem
Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation.
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner
Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning.
An inside look at KPOP on Broadway
KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert.
New Jersey leaders tour mitigation efforts in decade since Superstorm Sandy
Ten years after New Jersey's worst modern natural disaster, state leaders commemorated the work that's been done to rise from the ashes of Superstorm Sandy.
Four family members die in Bronx blaze
The deadly fire broke out in a home in Unionport Sunday morning.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police
A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
