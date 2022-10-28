NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably cool day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 58 degrees, just two degrees below normal. There was plenty of sun overhead, but winds out of the northeast didn’t make it feel very warm out there. In fact, it got so cold early this morning north and west of the city (20s and 30s) that frost developed in many locations.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO