New York City, NY

NYC forecast: quiet, mild start to November

NEW YORK (PIX11) — While much of Halloween was pleasant and dry, some light rain will move in late at night when most of the trick-or-treating is over with. As we flip the page into November, there may still be a lingering shower early on Tuesday, but the next few days will be quiet and on the mild side.
NYC forecast: Showers could dampen Halloween festivities

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another seasonably cool day across the tri-state area as temperatures made their way into the upper 50s and low 60s. Central Park clocked-in with a high of 58 degrees, just two degrees below normal. There was plenty of sun overhead, but winds out of the northeast didn’t make it feel very warm out there. In fact, it got so cold early this morning north and west of the city (20s and 30s) that frost developed in many locations.
Halloween weekend kicks off with sunny afternoon and a cool night

A crisp start to the Halloween weekend will feature sunny skies with highs in the afternoon.
NYC Halloween decorations to check out

NEW YORK (PIX11) – There’s no shortage of Halloween spirit in New York City, and if you’re looking to make the most out of the spooky night, we’ve got you covered. Bethany Braun-Silva, a parenting and lifestyle expert, joined New York Living on Monday to dish on some of the wickedly cool places in the area with Halloween decorations worth checking out. Watch the video player for more.
Tasty Day of the Dead dishes to try

NEW YORK (PIX11) — For some cultures, after Halloween comes the Day of the Dead or Día de los Muertos. Traditionally celebrated in Mexico, family and friends remember their loved ones who have passed with decor, libations and food. Amy Labelle, a lifestyle expert and the co-owner of Labelle Winery, joined New York Living on Monday to chat about the holiday and sample some dishes. Watch the video player for more.
Rainy Halloween on tap in NY, NJ

The showers are expected to hit the New York City area in the evening.
NYC provides car-free streets for Halloween trick-or-treating

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety.
PIX Panel talks the key issues ahead of elections

Voters are concerned about the economy and threats to democracy ahead of crime, according to an Emerson poll.
'Trick-or-Streets' aims to keep kids safe on Halloween

Thousands of families will be out trick-or-treating this Halloween and New York City has taken steps to ensure their safety. The "Trick-or-Streets" initiative will close down vehicle traffic on roughly 100 streets across the five boroughs.
Rev. Calvin Butts mourned in Harlem

Reverend Dr. Calvin Otis Butts III was the longtime pastor of the historic Abyssinian Baptist Church. There was a standing ovation Sunday for Butts along with sadness on the faces of many in the congregation.
Getting to know the new FDNY commissioner

Laura Kavanagh was sworn in as New York City's first female fire commissioner Thursday morning.
An inside look at KPOP on Broadway

KPOP is the story of global superstars putting everything on the line for a special one-night-only concert.
Four family members die in Bronx blaze

The deadly fire broke out in a home in Unionport Sunday morning.
Park ranger shoots man wielding box cutter on Long Island: police

A Town of Babylon park ranger shot a man wielding a box cutter, seriously injuring the suspect on Saturday, police said. The shooting happened in Copiague at Tanner Park during a Superstorm Sandy remembrance event, according to the Suffolk County Police Department.
COPIAGUE, NY

