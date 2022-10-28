ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Westminster, CA

Vote yes on Measure Y tax issue

Nobody likes paying taxes, but as Thomas Jefferson said, they are the price we pay for civilization. If you want police protection, fire and paramedic services and parks, you have to contribute with your property and other taxes. And just like what you pay for gasoline and food, the prices tend to go up over time.
WESTMINSTER, CA
GGUSD beats county, state avg.

Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
Platform takes aim at bullying

Garden Grove Unified School District has launched an anonymous reporting platform powered by Stopit Solutions, a leading technology for improving student safety and mental wellness on school campuses. The new platform was announced to parents during a “Parenting in the Digital World Workshop” held at Santiago High School recently and all families received a district message with information about how to use the new platform.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
SF accepts donation requests

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association producers of the venerable Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, are accepting applications for 2023 grants/donations from non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove. Requests must be received no later than Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 to be considered. “Each...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022

Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Holiday Drive starts this week

The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 9, unwrapped toys and board games...
GARDEN GROVE, CA

