Wilmington, NC

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WWAY NewsChannel 3

No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
LELAND, NC
WITN

Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause

Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Leland VFW collecting coats to help those in community stay warm

LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It may be warm outside right now, but it won’t be that way for long. As winter approaches, it’s important everyone in the community has the proper clothing to stay warm. The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 12196 is holding a...
LELAND, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations. Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello. You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors...
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Long Leaf parks hosts 9th Annual ‘Pawz in the Park’

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park. It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Ashley High hosts 5K run for former student who lost her life

WLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The community came together for a race to honor the life of a Eugene Ashley High School graduate that lost her life to gun violence in 2020. The Run for Carly Rae 5K Run & 1 Mile Run/Walk took place at Ashley High School on Saturday morning.
WILMINGTON, NC
WNCT

Spooky Special: Onslow County USO

Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking

CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program. October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour. Beginning November 1st, parking will be...
CAROLINA BEACH, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

UNCW testing their emergency notification system this week

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is planning to test their emergency alert system this week. A full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system is scheduled to occur at noon on Thursday. This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools. No action from the campus or community is needed.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Southport Fire Department warns of power strip fires ahead of holiday season

SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to decorate your house for the holiday season, you may find yourself in need of more outlets. But the Southport Fire Department is warning of the potential fire danger it could cause. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical malfunctions cause more...
SOUTHPORT, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

CFPUA wins Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has been awarded the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies’ (AMWA) 2022 Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance. Each year, AMWA honors high-performing public water systems from across the United States with its top utility management awards. CFPUA is one...
WILMINGTON, NC

Community Policy