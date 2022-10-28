Read full article on original website
WWAY NewsChannel 3
No trick: Leland neighborhood treats community with free haunted attraction
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — A community in Leland came together for some frightening fun on Monday night. Hundreds of people lined up along Stoney Creek Lane in Leland on Halloween night for a free, family-friendly haunted trail in the Stoney Creek Plantation neighborhood. “Halloween’s a great holiday because it...
WITN
Jacksonville dentist office collects Halloween candy for a good cause
Jacksonville, N.C. (WITN) - A local dentist office is pulling a reverse trick or treat for a good cause. Lesan Family Dentistry in Jacksonville will be collecting candy on Tuesday, November 1st to support the NC Packs for Patriots non-profit. Pack for Patriots collects candy donations from local dentist offices...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Leland VFW collecting coats to help those in community stay warm
LELAND, NC (WWAY) — It may be warm outside right now, but it won’t be that way for long. As winter approaches, it’s important everyone in the community has the proper clothing to stay warm. The Leland Veterans of Foreign Wars (WFW) Post 12196 is holding a...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Wilmington Fire Stations hosting trick or treat events
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The Wilmington Fire Department is hosting a special Halloween event at all nine of their stations. Crews will be ready for visitors from 5:30 p.m. through 8:00 p.m., handing out candy and saying hello. You’re asked to not park in front of the bay doors...
WRAL
A Southport cemetery holds remains of 2 men who overcame opposite extremes to live full lives
It's Halloween, and of course you'll find us in a cemetery. The one in Southport holds the remains of two men: one white, one black, one more than seven-feet tall, the other barely four feet. They both overcame extreme odds to live full lives. It's Halloween, and of course you'll...
foxwilmington.com
Pleasure Island Parrot Heads donate virtual reality headset to Novant Health New Hanover
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Virtual reality headsets can be a fun game, but for patients at Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center, this headset can be used to help kids prepare for something like an MRI or distract them while they’re getting an IV started. “They’re playing...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Long Leaf parks hosts 9th Annual ‘Pawz in the Park’
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– Hundreds of people brought their furry, 4-legged friends out to Long Leaf Park on Saturday for the 9th Annual Pawz in the Park. It was a ‘pawsitively’ fun-filled day of music, pet contests, raffle prizes, a silent auction, food, drinks, and so many pet-related vendors.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Go-Fund-Me for elderly Leland couple’s burned home surpasses goal amount
LELAND, NC (WWAY)- An update to a story we brought you last week on an elderly Leland couple who lost their home in a fire; the Go-Fund-Me that was organized for them has surpassed the goal amount of 68 thousand dollars. With more than 600 donations, more than 74 thousand...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Ashley High hosts 5K run for former student who lost her life
WLMINGTON, NC (WWAY)– The community came together for a race to honor the life of a Eugene Ashley High School graduate that lost her life to gun violence in 2020. The Run for Carly Rae 5K Run & 1 Mile Run/Walk took place at Ashley High School on Saturday morning.
Spooky Special: Onslow County USO
Each Friday in October during our “9 On Your Side News at 5:30,” WNCT will air a “Spooky Special.” It’s our monthlong series about places in Eastern North Carolina that people may consider to be haunted or just plain spooky. ===== JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — As Halloween is approaching, we’re highlighting haunted sites across the […]
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach implements changes to paid parking
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — The Town of Carolina Beach has made a few changes to their paid parking program. October 31st is the final day of paid parking enforcement from 9:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at a rate of $5 per hour. Beginning November 1st, parking will be...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
UNCW testing their emergency notification system this week
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — UNCW is planning to test their emergency alert system this week. A full-volume test of the UNCWAlert system is scheduled to occur at noon on Thursday. This is only a test of the UNCWAlert communication tools. No action from the campus or community is needed.
Cape Fear Area in North Carolina Preps for Wawa Invasion
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in North Carolina, reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,”...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Carolina Beach town council member receives citation for alleged underage alcohol distribution
CAROLINA BEACH, NC (WWAY) — Carolina Beach town council member Michael Hoffer has received a citation following a party at his home. The Carolina Beach Police Department says they received a 911 call about a loud party around midnight Monday. Police say underage partygoers were discovered at the house,...
2 NC men arrested in attack of 75-year-old business owner
AURORA, N.C. — Two men were arrested in connection to an attack on a 75-year-old business owner in Beaufort County. The sheriff's office said the two men were "lying in wait for him to arrive," according to a Facebook post from Thursday. The attack happened in Auroa, about 30...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
PNC Bank robbery suspect arrested in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — The suspect accused of robbing the PNC Bank in New Hanover County on Saturday morning is behind bars. The New Hanover County Sheriff’s Office arrested Elijah Muhammad McFarland, 38, for common law robbery of the PNC bank at 2314 N. College Road. He’s accused of passing a note to the teller requesting cash. Once the teller gave the suspect cash, he got into a vehicle that was waiting for him in the Lowes Foods parking lot and drove off.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Southport Fire Department warns of power strip fires ahead of holiday season
SOUTHPORT, NC (WWAY) — If you plan to decorate your house for the holiday season, you may find yourself in need of more outlets. But the Southport Fire Department is warning of the potential fire danger it could cause. According to Electrical Safety Foundation International, electrical malfunctions cause more...
This Is North Carolina's Most Haunted Restaurant
Food Network found the most "spirited" eateries around the country.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
CFPUA wins Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Cape Fear Public Utility Authority has been awarded the Association of Metropolitan Water Agencies’ (AMWA) 2022 Gold Award for Exceptional Utility Performance. Each year, AMWA honors high-performing public water systems from across the United States with its top utility management awards. CFPUA is one...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Columbus County woman convicted of second degree murder of man who burned alive
COLUMBUS COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — A Columbus County woman has been convicted of Second Degree Murder. Jill Taylor was sentenced to 10-13 years in prison by Judge James Gregory Bell on Monday. Taylor was traveling in a sedan along US 74 in Columbus County on February 18, 2018, when...
