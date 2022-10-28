ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Garden Grove, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theregistrysocal.com

Ares Management Buys 8.38-Acre Industrial Property in Fullerton for $61MM

Orange County –– CBRE negotiated the sale of an 8.38-acre industrial land parcel, including three industrial properties totaling 155,000 square feet on site in Fullerton, CA. B & K Investment Company sold the properties to Ares Management, a national industrial investor and developer, for $61 million. CBRE’s Ben...
FULLERTON, CA
NBC Los Angeles

LA's Section 8 Housing Application Closed at 5 p.m. on Sunday

The application to register for Los Angeles's Section 8 waiting list lottery closed over the weekend, right before Halloween. The deadline was this Sunday at 5 p.m. For the fortunate people who are selected by lottery, that simply puts them on a waiting list. It can take anywhere from a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
orangecountytribune.com

GGUSD beats county, state avg.

Garden Grove Unified School District has outperformed the state and county average on 2022 state standardized test scores for students who met or exceeded standards in both English Language Arts and Math. This week, the California Department of Education released statewide results which show GGUSD ranks No. 5 in California for public school districts of 35,000 or more students.
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Holiday Drive starts this week

The City of Garden Grove’s youth and family centers are seeking donations for the 2022 Garden Grove Holiday Drive, which works to bring joy, hope, and holiday spirit to local children and families that are underserved. From Tuesday, Nov. 1 through Friday, Dec. 9, unwrapped toys and board games...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
orangecountytribune.com

SF accepts donation requests

Garden Grove Strawberry Festival Association producers of the venerable Garden Grove Strawberry Festival held annually every Memorial Day Weekend, are accepting applications for 2023 grants/donations from non-profit organizations, which serve the citizens of Garden Grove. Requests must be received no later than Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022 to be considered. “Each...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
coastreportonline.com

REVIEW: Costa Mesa’s top 5 coffee shops

Coffee shops are a college staple for anyone wanting to meet up with friends, wake up before class or find somewhere to study for a few hours. Since Costa Mesa has over 20 coffee shops to choose from, here is a guide to the five best near Orange Coast College.
COSTA MESA, CA
theavtimes.com

Housing opportunity in Palmdale

PALMDALE – The city of Palmdale and other local agencies are exploring opportunities to facilitate a shovel-ready housing development for approximately 13 acres of land owned by both the city and Palmdale School District, with the goal of accelerating housing production and addressing local housing needs. The project site includes 45 parcels and is generally located at East Avenue R-12 and 27th Street East in Palmdale.
PALMDALE, CA
thegrowlingwolverine.org

Street Car Coming to Santa Ana

In 2024, Santa Ana will be witnessing the completion of its long awaited electric streetcar. The project has cost a total of 504 million and has caused massive upheavals for the local merchants by disrupting main commercial roads. The Streetcar is bound to bring in more business into Santa Ana, but residents are concerned by the possible consequences of more revenue.
SANTA ANA, CA
2urbangirls.com

Body found on Orange County freeway

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif. – A body was found Monday morning in a lane of the San Diego (405) Freeway in Huntington Beach. The discovery was made just before 3 a.m. on the southbound San Diego Freeway just south of Beach Boulevard, according to the California Highway Patrol. A witness...
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA
orangecountytribune.com

Vote yes on Measure Y tax issue

Nobody likes paying taxes, but as Thomas Jefferson said, they are the price we pay for civilization. If you want police protection, fire and paramedic services and parks, you have to contribute with your property and other taxes. And just like what you pay for gasoline and food, the prices tend to go up over time.
WESTMINSTER, CA
orangecountytribune.com

OCT e-paper for Oct.29, 2022

Here’s the Oct. 29 e-paper of The Orange County Tribune. To open it, just click on the image below. If you’d like a free subscription (Wednesdays and Saturdays), just send a request to us at orangecountytribune@gmail.com.
Boston 25 News WFXT

California toddler riding scooter dies after being hit by minivan

IRVINE, Calif. — A 2-year-old California girl died after she was struck by a minivan while riding a scooter in front of an apartment complex, authorities said. According to a news release from the Irvine Police Department, the child, whose name has not been released, was struck by a black Honda Odyssey at about 8:05 p.m. Thursday at the Cross Creek Apartments. She was taken to an area hospital, where she died from her injuries, police said.
IRVINE, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy