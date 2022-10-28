Read full article on original website
BPD asks for public's help to find 2 suspects in attempted theft
The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the public's help to find two suspects sought for the attempted grand theft of two off-road go-karts. The attempted theft happened at approximately 4:45 p.m. July 27 in the 2900 block of Hollins Street.
Bakersfield man seeks prison release roughly 40 years after conviction
Eighty-year-old Doris Shotwell knows she’s too old to be fasting without food or water for consecutive days. But the Bakersfield mother sees little choice when her son has been locked up for roughly 40 years for a murder where he didn't pull the trigger. Praying to God about her children and fasting are her steadfast ways to hope for 60-year-old Cedric Struggs’ release.
Once falling apart, Christo Umbrellas mural on Eye Street restored and remade
The original mural had been in serious disrepair for well over a decade, with faded, peeling paint and the integrity of the wall behind it also crumbling. But now the outdoor mural at Eye and 19th streets in downtown Bakersfield has been completely remade, with surface repair and a whole new image that still pays respect to the old one.
Man convicted of murder in Union Avenue motel shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man charged in a deadly shooting at a Union Avenue motel has been found guilty of all charges, including murder. A jury on Tuesday convicted John Glenn Hardison, 49, of first-degree murder, possession of a gun and ammunition by a felon, drug possession while armed with a loaded gun and […]
Ex-Condors head athletic trainer charged with 2 felonies
A former Condors head athletic trainer was charged Monday with two felonies related to contacting a minor for sex. Chad Drown was arrested Oct. 9 and charged with contacting a minor with an intent to commit a sexual offense and for contacting a minor to commit a sexual offense. He is scheduled to be formally arraigned on these charges Nov. 14 in Kern County Superior Court.
Bakersfield Matters: Cake or fake? Internet cake sensation turns passion into profit with jaw-dropping creations
Instagram — launcher of an estimated 83 million influencers — has helped turn 31-year-old Bakersfield resident Justin Salinas into an internet sensation with his awe-inspiring cake decorations. In just a few short years, thanks to the social media platform, Salinas (cakeitwithjustin) has turned his artistry into sweet success with mouthwatering replicas of ordinary objects that have followers wondering whether it is cake or fake.
Men's basketball preview: CSUB hoping to climb back into Big West picture
This year’s Cal State Bakersfield men’s basketball team has a slogan so simple it requires just two letters: “Up.”. This broad, adverbial call to action, which coach Rod Barnes said originated from guard Ivan Reynolds upping his weightlifting in the weight room, represents the team’s desire for robust self-improvement on the court and beyond.
Women's basketball preview: Roadrunners set to defy expectations
Good luck to anyone trying to project the Cal State Bakersfield women’s basketball team’s performance this season. Six of the seven top players by minutes per game are gone from last year, including the trio of longtime veterans who powered the Roadrunners’ offense as double-digit scorers: Vanessa Austin, Andie Easley and the ever-reliable Jayden Eggleston.
