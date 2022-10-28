Read full article on original website
Porterville Recorder
L.A. Lakers 121, Denver 110
DENVER (110) Gordon 7-11 1-2 18, Porter Jr. 5-15 4-5 17, Jokic 8-16 6-7 23, Caldwell-Pope 3-8 0-0 9, Murray 9-21 0-0 21, Green 2-7 1-2 5, Brown 4-10 0-0 10, Jordan 2-2 1-2 5, Braun 0-3 0-0 0, Reed 0-0 0-0 0, Smith 1-3 0-0 2. Totals 41-96 13-18 110.
Porterville Recorder
Mavs bounce back, end Banchero's 20-point run to beat Magic
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic scored 30 of his season-high 44 points in the first half, and the Dallas Mavericks rebounded from a collapse a night earlier by beating the Orlando Magic 114-105 on Sunday night. Rookie Paolo Banchero was held to 18 points for the Magic, the first...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix 124, Houston 109
HOUSTON (109) Smith Jr. 2-8 2-2 8, Tate 4-7 0-0 9, Sengun 6-10 4-4 16, Green 5-18 3-4 15, Porter Jr. 7-17 11-14 26, Eason 4-4 0-0 9, Garuba 1-1 0-0 3, Martin Jr. 4-6 0-0 8, Christopher 3-7 0-0 7, Mathews 2-7 2-2 8, Nix 0-2 0-0 0. Totals 38-87 22-26 109.
Porterville Recorder
Washington plays conference rival Philadelphia
Philadelphia 76ers (3-4, ninth in the Eastern Conference) vs. Washington Wizards (3-3, eighth in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Wizards -4.5; over/under is 219.5. BOTTOM LINE: Eastern Conference foes Washington and Philadelphia take the court. Washington finished 24-28 in Eastern Conference action and 21-20 at home during the 2021-22...
Dwight Howard Interested In Joining Golden State Warriors
Currently a free agent, eight-time All-Star and five-time rebounding champion Dwight Howard recently expressed interest in joining the defending NBA champion Golden State Warriors.
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee plays Detroit, aims for 5th straight home win
Detroit Pistons (2-5, 13th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Milwaukee Bucks (5-0, first in the Eastern Conference) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Bucks -12.5; over/under is 229. BOTTOM LINE: Milwaukee hosts Detroit looking to extend its four-game home winning streak. Milwaukee finished 12-4 in Central Division action and 27-14 at home a...
Porterville Recorder
Phoenix faces Minnesota, aims for 5th straight home win
Minnesota Timberwolves (4-3, seventh in the Western Conference) vs. Phoenix Suns (5-1, second in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Phoenix hosts Minnesota aiming to continue its four-game home winning streak. Phoenix went 39-13 in Western Conference action and 32-9 at home during the 2021-22 season. The Suns averaged 107.6 points...
Porterville Recorder
Milwaukee 110, Detroit 108
DETROIT (108) Bey 4-9 1-1 10, Bogdanovic 9-16 2-2 23, Stewart 4-9 3-4 11, Cunningham 11-23 2-2 27, Ivey 8-17 3-4 19, Livers 1-2 0-0 3, Noel 0-3 2-2 2, Diallo 4-9 5-6 13, Hayes 0-4 0-0 0. Totals 41-92 18-21 108. MILWAUKEE (110) Allen 2-4 4-4 9, G.Antetokounmpo 12-23...
Porterville Recorder
Sacramento 115, Charlotte 108
SACRAMENTO (115) Barnes 4-12 8-8 16, Murray 5-15 0-0 12, Sabonis 3-9 3-5 9, Fox 2-4 3-3 8, Huerter 8-16 5-5 26, Holmes 1-1 0-0 2, Lyles 1-4 3-4 6, Okpala 0-0 0-0 0, Len 0-1 0-0 0, Davis 1-1 1-2 3, Dellavedova 1-2 0-0 3, Mitchell 9-11 0-0 23, Monk 2-9 1-1 7. Totals 37-85 24-28 115.
Porterville Recorder
Carolina 3, Washington 2
Carolina1101—3 Carolina won shootout 2-1 First Period_1, Carolina, Noesen 1 (Necas, Burns), 4:27 (pp). Penalties_Protas, WSH (Tripping), 3:15; Pesce, CAR (Delay of Game), 13:10; Noesen, CAR (Illegal Check to Head), 16:02. Second Period_2, Washington, Strome 2 (Jensen, Sheary), 1:23. 3, Washington, Ovechkin 5 (Kuznetsov, Gustafsson), 8:57 (pp). 4, Carolina,...
Porterville Recorder
Toronto 139, Atlanta 109
Percentages: FG .464, FT .800. 3-Point Goals: 11-29, .379 (Hunter 3-4, J.Holiday 2-4, Murray 2-4, Martin 1-1, Krejci 1-2, Tr.Young 1-5, Collins 1-6, Kaminsky 0-1, Griffin 0-2). Team Rebounds: 11. Team Turnovers: None. Blocked Shots: 4 (Okongwu 2, Capela, J.Holiday). Turnovers: 18 (Tr.Young 10, Murray 4, Capela, Hunter, Kaminsky, Okongwu).
Porterville Recorder
Svechnikov lifts Hurricanes over Capitals 3-2 in shootout
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Andrei Svechnikov scored the winning goal in a shootout after tying the game in the second period, and the Carolina Hurricanes defeated the Washington Capitals 3-2 on Monday night. Stefan Noesen also scored for Carolina in regulation. Martin Necas had two assists, and Frederik Andersen...
Porterville Recorder
Vikings seeing the benefit of leadership change in 6-1 start
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Patrick Peterson and Jordan Hicks, two defensive starters for the Minnesota Vikings, didn’t hold back with teammates or reporters regarding the unceremonious endings to their tenures with the Arizona Cardinals. The Vikings beat the Cardinals 34-26 on Sunday. Peterson and Hicks appreciate being with the...
Porterville Recorder
New York brings 3-game win streak into matchup with Chicago
New York Islanders (5-4-0, fifth in the Metropolitan Division) vs. Chicago Blackhawks (4-3-2, third in the Central Division) BOTTOM LINE: The New York Islanders are looking to keep their three-game win streak going when they visit the Chicago Blackhawks. Chicago had a 28-42-12 record overall and a 14-21-6 record at...
Porterville Recorder
Buffalo 8, Detroit 3
Buffalo134—8 First Period_1, Buffalo, Thompson 4 (Skinner, Fitzgerald), 16:52. Second Period_2, Detroit, Maatta 2 (Hronek, Copp), 1:26. 3, Buffalo, Quinn 1 (Thompson, Okposo), 5:22. 4, Buffalo, Skinner 2 (Thompson), 14:26. 5, Buffalo, Thompson 5 (Okposo, Tuch), 18:30 (pp). 6, Detroit, Perron 5 (Seider, Veleno), 19:03. Third Period_7, Detroit, Larkin...
